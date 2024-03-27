Bed In for Cancer Connection Comes to Northampton on April 5

NORTHAMPTON — For years, it was Monte’s Camp Out for Cancer Connection. Building on that inspiring and fun event, a new tradition has emerged: Bed In for Cancer Connection, hosted by Tara Brewster. Relaunched in 2023, the Bed In is now an annual spring event.

The 2024 Bed In will take place on Friday, April 5 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenfield Savings Bank’s newly renovated location at 325 King St. in Northampton.

All day long, the public is invited to stop by Greenfield Savings Bank to visit with Brewster; enjoy free food and drinks donated by local restaurants; hear live music; meet local business owners, artists, writers, and community leaders; hear inspiring stories; and show support for Cancer Connection. Donations placed online, in person, and by phone will fund crucial programs and services at Cancer Connection.

Brewster, the bank’s vice president of Business Development and director of Philanthropy, as well as host of the Western Mass Business Show on WHMP, will be talking from a bed all day, with the bed and furnishings provided by Andy’s Oak Shoppe.

Last year’s Bed In drew dozens of guests who climbed into bed with Tara to talk about their own cancer experiences, their family’s story, or how cancer has impacted their community. “People have cried here today, people have laughed here today, people have told really true and honest stories,” Brewster said last spring. “That’s what Cancer Connection is about.”

Thanks to the generosity of Greenfield Savings Bank and its $15,000 Community Leadership Challenge Grant, and through partnerships with local radio stations, the Bed In will bring the community together for fun and to raise vital funds for Cancer Connection. The whole day will be shared with a live broadcast from WRSI 93.9 and a livestream on YouTube Live.

Founded in 2000, Cancer Connection’s mission is to provide a haven where people with cancer and their loved ones can learn how to navigate the complicated cancer journey through one-to-one guidance, education, peer support, integrative therapies, and creative programs. Cancer Connection is the only cancer-support center in Hampshire and Franklin counties and draws additional participants from Hampden County and beyond. All of Cancer Connection’s services are provided free of charge.