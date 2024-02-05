BusinessTalk with Hayley Dunn, 2024 president of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race are traditions in the Paper City and across the 413. They are events, but they are much more than that. They bring families and communities together, and they are economic engines — for Holyoke, but also the entire region. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, contributing writer George O’Brien talks with Hayley Dunn, 2024 president of the parade and road race, about all this and much more. They discuss everything from who’s in charge of the weather — the grand marshal — to having the parade on St. Patrick’s Day itself. But mostly, they talk about all that goes into putting these events on, and how the suspense builds in the weeks and days leading up to March 17. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.