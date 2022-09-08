Top Banner

Super 60 Awards Are Back

SPRINGFIELD — Time is running out to submit a nomination for a Super 60 award. The Springfield Regional Chamber’s Super 60 Awards honor the success of the fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the region. Businesses can nominate themselves and others to receive an award for their percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period or for total revenues for the latest fiscal year.

Super 60 honorees gain publicity for the company, recognition by their peers, and recognition for employees’ efforts. The nominating organization will also be recognized at the awards luncheon for submitting a Super 60 company. Both the Super 60 winner and nominating organization will gain branding opportunities using the Super 60 logo.

To submit a nomination, click here.

