Invitation-only 40 Under Forty Meet-and-Greet Event Slated for Friday 

Mercedes Benz of Springfield will host a meet-and-greet event Friday for members of BusinessWest’s Forty Under Class of 2022 — as well as the alumni of the 15 previous classes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=el0wDEuYbWU

The festivities, which will include food and beverages provided by Log Rolling Catering, begin at 5 p.m. with a networking hour for members of the Class of 2022, which was introduced in BusinessWest’s May 2 edition: https://businesswest.com/issues/may-2-2022/#p=1.

Members of the previous classes of honorees are invited to join at 6 p.m.

The initial networking hour will provide members of this year’s class with an opportunity to meet one another before they share the stage at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on June 16 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The second hour will provide attendees with a chance to get caught up and meet more members of one of the region’s more exclusive clubs.

RSVP is required: https://forms.gle/BEEZnThYiFEjKDYJ9