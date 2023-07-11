Big E Holds Flash Ticket Sale Today

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Eastern States Exposition announced a one-day flash ticket sale today, July 11, to mark the 66-day countdown to the Big E.

Admission tickets costing $12 (reduced from the regular price of $20) will be on sale today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at www.thebige.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per order. Tickets can be used any one day of the fair.

Celebrate National Cow Appreciation Day with tickets to the largest agricultural event on the East Coast. See cows, horses, sheep, llamas, goats, and more during the fair, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. And check out the concert lineup, from John Fogerty and Third Eye Blind to Jimmy Eat World, Zedd, Quinn XCII, and more at thebige.com.

This special sale is a way for the Big E to say thanks to its 1,603,354 visitors who helped make the 2022 Big E the fourth-largest fair in North America.