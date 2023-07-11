Greenfield Cooperative Bank Donates $25,000 to Franklin County Community Development Corp.

GREENFIELD — Continuing a tradition of supporting small local businesses and job creation, Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced a $25,000 donation to the Franklin County Community Development Corp. (FCCDC).

“We are proud to support the Franklin County CDC and their mission to foster economic and community development in our region,” said Tony Worden, Greenfield Cooperative Bank president and CEO. “They have been instrumental in providing assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Our donation is a way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation for their work and our commitment to the local economy and community.”

FCCDC Executive Director John Waite thanked GCB for their sustained support, which will be directed to giving businesses — of all types and at all stages — assistance and resources to start or grow their ventures.

“We appreciate Greenfield Cooperative Bank’s investment in our local economy,” Waite said. “When small businesses have the resources they need to thrive, the whole community benefits.”

In the past year, the FCCDC has worked with more than 400 businesses, helping them navigate challenging economic times. As an incentive for others to give, donors who give more than $1,000 to the FCCDC will receive a Massachusetts state income-tax credit in the amount of 50% of the donation. For example, a donation of $1,000 will end up costing the donor just $500 after the tax credit. Donate at fccdc.org/support.

The FCCDC offers free weekly information sessions for businesses and those wishing to start a business on Zoom; visit fccdc.org/get-started to register.