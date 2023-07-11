United Way of Pioneer Valley Announces Stuff the Bus Program

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced the return of the Stuff the Bus program, which provides backpacks filled with school supplies for students who are homeless throughout Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley.

United Way works with the McKinney-Vento representatives for each school district in its geographic footprint to gather the number of K-12 students who are homeless. Stuff the Bus relies on donations of school supplies from the community, and volunteers assist with the packing.

“We are fortunate to have generous donors who want to ensure that every student begins the school year with the supplies they need. And we are grateful to Peter Pan Bus Lines, who lend a bus and driver each year to deliver the backpacks to the school districts,” said Megan Moynihan, interim president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Items needed most include spiral notebooks, composition books, looseleaf paper, crayons, index cards, pencil sharpeners, erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, and rulers. Click here to order supplies through Amazon Wish List and have them delivered to United Way. Supplies may also be dropped off at the United Way of Pioneer Valley offices at 1441 Main St., Springfield, through Aug. 7.