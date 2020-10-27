Big Y Announces Another Two-day Break for Employees

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y announced it will close all its stores, including Big Y World Class Markets, Table & Vine, and Fresh Acres specialty market, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, as well as Friday, Nov. 27. Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well.

In order to thank their thousands of employees for their continued hard work and tenacious efforts throughout the challenges of being an essential service throughout the pandemic, Big Y has decided to close its markets to the public on Thanksgiving and the day after so employees can rest and spend more time with their families. In addition, the closure will allow time for extra cleaning, restocking, and preparations for the remainder of the holiday season.

According to Richard Bossie, senior vice president of Operations and Customer Experience, “we are humbled by the extraordinary work of our frontline employees throughout this past year. Being able to close to the public for an extra day or two helps them to relax and spend time with loved ones. It also gives us an opportunity to clean and restock. The resilience of our teams has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to be able to thank them with a well-deserved break.”

Big Y closed for its last two-day period in April for Easter Sunday and Monday (April 12-13) in order to give teams some much-needed rest. In addition to these days of rest for employees, Big Y has provided thank-you pay and now thank-you bonuses for frontline workers in recognition of their continued commitment to each other and to customers.