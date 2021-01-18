Big Y Announces Third-generation D’Amour Family Appointments

SPRINGFIELD — The board of directors of Big Y Foods Inc. announced the promotion of two third-generation D’Amour family members. Colin D’Amour has been named senior director of the Big Y Express Gas & Convenience Stores division, and Christian D’Amour is director of E-commerce. Both appointments represent new and expanding divisions within the company.

Colin’s responsibilities include oversight of store operations, site selection, site acquisition, and day-to-day responsibility for product procurement, including fuel for the division. Currently, there are 12 Big Y Express locations, with four more planned for the coming year.

Previously, he served as senior manager of Procurement within Big Y’s Real Estate and Development team, as well as a member of the real-estate committee, where he remains involved in evaluating viable expansion opportunities across all operating formats. In addition, he oversees multiple programs and initiatives with Topco Associates, a Chicago-based, member-owned cooperative.

Colin began working as a service clerk at Big Y Supermarkets in 1998 at age 14 and went on to hold several positions. In 2007, he accepted a commission with the U.S. Marine Corps as second lieutenant, ultimately earning the rank of captain. In 2010, he was deployed to Helmand, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. While serving in the Marine Corps, he was both a purchasing officer and a construction manager in support of the Afghan National Security Forces throughout his area of operations.

In 2014, he left active duty in the Marines and returned to Big Y by entering into its store-director training program. One year later, he was appointed assistant store director in the Great Barrington market. By 2016, he was promoted to store director in Pittsfield and later Lee, before being selected as a corporate center store sales manager until 2019.

A graduate of Boston College, he holds personal decorations from his military service, including both the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation and Achievement Medals.

Christian is responsible for Big Y’s e-commerce platform, which currently includes relationships with Instacart for grocery home deliveries and DoorDash for prepared-meal home deliveries. In addition to these services, he will be launching Big Y’s MyPicks Online ordering, in which customers will be able to order groceries online for curbside pickup or home delivery.

Like Colin, Christian began his career at Big Y at age 14 as a service clerk. After college, he was a sales and marketing representative for an insurance company based in Providence, R.I. He rejoined Big Y as a store-director trainee in 2014. One year later, he was appointed assistant store director in the Wilbraham World Class Market. In 2016, he was promoted to store director in Southampton. He next went on to manage the Wilbraham market before being tapped as store manager at Table & Vine’s flagship location in West Springfield.

In 2019, Christian was appointed a district sales and merchandising mentor for Big Y’s 15-store district within Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. In this role, he was responsible for all sales, merchandising, and store team development across all departments. He also continued to oversee the operations of the company’s Table & Vine flagship.

Christian holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Michael’s college in Vermont and spent a semester studying at the National University of Ireland at Galway.