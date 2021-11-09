Big Y Named Forbes Best-in-state Employer for Third Straight Year

SPRINGFIELD — For the third year in a row, Big Y has been recognized as a Forbes Best-in-state Employer for 2021. Forbes America’s Best-in-state Employers have been identified across all industries based upon an independent survey of employees who anonymously recommend their employers for this award.

Employers such as Big Y have no knowledge of which employees are polled, nor do they have the ability to influence the results in any way. According to Forbes, employees are asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees are also asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics such as working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer. Big Y’s award spans 25 different industries.

According to Big Y President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour, “we are honored to be recognized by Forbes for the third year in a row as a Best-in-state Employer in both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Our employees are the heart and soul of our company, and being honored by them in this way is truly humbling. As always, we are grateful to every one of our 12,000 fellow employees for their caring, dedication, and service to our customers and our communities.

“These last few years have been challenging for everyone,” he continued. “We are proud of our employees’ resilience, courage, and efforts to see that our customers’ needs are met with the highest quality and service. We hope to continue to do our best to provide a safe, engaging, and welcoming workplace that encourages personal development and provides good jobs and opportunities for all.”

Big Y has also been named among Forbes Best in State for Diversity, Forbes Best Employers for Women, and Forbes America’s Best Large Employers.