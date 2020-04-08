Big Y World Class Markets Announces Two-day Break for Employees

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y World Class Markets announced it will close all its stores, including Fresh Acres and the Table & Vine flagship store, on Easter Sunday, April 12, as well as Monday, April 13. Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will be closed on Sunday, April 12 only.

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” said Charles D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y Foods Inc. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them a much-needed rest.”

During the break, all stores will continue to be restocked and cleaned in preparation for reopening on Tuesday, April 14. Daily store hours will remain the same: 7 to 8 a.m. reserved for seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems, and open to all customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.