Paragus IT’s Delcie Bean Offering Free Videoconferencing Sessions for Businesses, Organizations

HADLEY — Paragus IT CEO Delcie Bean has been a featured speaker at events across the country on topics as diverse as entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, employee ownership, and employee-driven culture. He’s now offering his services — free of charge — to businesses and organizations looking to stay connected in these uncertain times.

“Today, with a large portion of the workforce operating remotely, it’s more important than ever to keep in contact any way we can,” Bean said. “This is also a high-risk time for cybersecurity and a time when many companies are confronted with big questions about the future. I’m happy to connect with business and organizations in order to move forward together in a safe and smart manner.”

Businesses and organizations interested in setting up a videoconferencing session with Bean can get more info at paragusit.com/virtualdelcie.

