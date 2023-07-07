Blue Sox to Recognize Holyoke’s 150th as Part of Weekend Promotions

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox announced upcoming promotions for the team’s home games on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9.

On July 8, the team will host a doubleheader versus the Upper Valley Nighthawks. The opening game will be at MacKenzie Stadium at 3 p.m., followed by the second game at 6:35 p.m. Admission will cover both seven-inning games in the doubleheader.

The team will give away baseball caps to the first 300 fans to enter the ballpark, sponsored by Westfield Bank. Additionally, the Blue Sox will host a Seven Innings of Winnings event in the second game on Saturday. The team will raffle off a different gift card to fans each half-inning.

On July 9 at 1 p.m. versus the Mystic Schooners, the Blue Sox will host a 150th-anniversary celebration for the city of Holyoke. Residents of Holyoke will receive reduced-price admission of $3. The team will also give away Holyoke Millers shirts to the first 150 fans to enter. The Millers were a minor-league team that played at MacKenzie Stadium from 1977 to 1982.