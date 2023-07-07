Freedom Credit Union Holding Summer Food Drive Through End of August

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the months of July and August, Freedom Credit Union is holding its annual summer food drive for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to help support essential services for people in need throughout the region.

“This cause will remain near and dear to our hearts as long as there are people in our community who suffer from food insecurity,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “We are collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations at all our branch locations and invite our members, staff, and community to contribute.”

Last year, Freedom raised more than $4,100 for the Food Bank and collected an additional 930 pounds of food for the Gray House in Springfield.

Suggested donations of non-perishable food and personal care items include hot and cold cereals; packaged rice and grains; pasta and noodles; canned beans and vegetables; canned and dried fruit; peanut butter and nuts; granola bars and crackers; powdered or evaporated milk; instant potatoes; canned chicken, fish, and meat; cooking oils and spices; canned soups, stews, and chili; powdered or canned baby formula; diapers, wipes, and toilet paper; shampoo and body wash; and toothpaste and toothbrushes.

“Please give to the extent you are able and help us take a bite out of food insecurity,” Welch said. “Invite your friends and family to help or create a company-wide initiative at your business. Every donation makes a difference.”

Since 1982, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has helped provide much-needed food to residents in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties. It sources its products from donations, which it distributes to participating pantries, meal sites, and shelters throughout the region.