Bradley International Airport, Paradies Lagardère Partner to Add, Upgrade Concessions

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that its partner and award-winning airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardère will be upgrading its existing establishments at Bradley International Airport and adding two new dining concepts.

Paradies Lagardère currently operates six retail locations at the airport, including two CNBC Stores, two New England Travelmarts, one iStore, and one Avanti Marketplace.

As part of the upcoming upgrades, Paradies Lagardère will be updating all six concepts. Four will be refreshed within their existing brand. Two concepts will reopen under a new name, including CT River Landing and Charter Oak Emporium.

In addition, a Starbucks will be introduced. This will be the airport’s first Starbucks post-TSA screening, located in the food-court area. A sit-down restaurant, called Beercode Kitchen & Bar, is also planned for the Gates 20-30 concourse, which currently does not offer a sit-down option. The restaurant is a gastropub-style concept offering a wide array of cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as an eclectic lineup of local craft beer and other beverages.

“We are truly excited to enhance our successful retail stores as well as add the iconic Starbucks and Beercode restaurants to our overall program at Bradley International Airport,” said Gregg Paradies, president and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “We appreciate the Connecticut Airport Authority’s partnership over the years and look forward to continually serving their travelers with these exciting new options in the airport.”

Over the next year, passengers will see the locations come to life gradually, with Starbucks opening first at the end of this summer.

“Dining and shopping are an important part of the travel journey, and we are thrilled to be rolling out these exciting, terminal-wide changes in partnership with Paradies Lagardère,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Paradies Lagardère is a nationally recognized leader in the airport retail and dining arena, and we are confident the forthcoming upgrades will be well-received by our passengers.”