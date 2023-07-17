bankESB Commits $5,000 to Belchertown Pickleball Community

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently awarded $5,000 to the Belchertown Pickleball Community and the Belchertown Orioles Athletic Assoc. to support the initiative of building two new community pickleball courts at 59 State St. in Belchertown.

The Belchertown Pickleball Community ​is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organization created to better the pickleball experience in Belchertown. The two new State Street courts recently held a grand opening to celebrate the finished project and partners who helped to make it a reality. The courts are lighted and open to the public until 10 p.m. through Labor Day. For more information about the new courts, visit btownpickleball.org.

The donation was made as part of bankESB’s charitable-giving program, the Giving Tree, which reflects the roots the bank has in its communities, its commitment to making a real difference in the neighborhoods it serves, and the belief that everyone’s quality of life is enhanced by working together to better communities.