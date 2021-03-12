STCC Named Fourth-best Community College in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) was ranked as the fourth-best community college in the nation and second-best in Massachusetts, according to Academic Influence, a college ranking system.

Academic Influence consists of academics and data scientists who use artificial-intelligence technology to analyze publicly available data and measure the impact of work produced by the world’s top academic influencers. On March 4, the website released its first-ever ranking of the 50 best community colleges in America. STCC is one of six Massachusetts community colleges listed in the top 20.

“We’re honored and delighted to be ranked as one of the best community colleges in Massachusetts and the nation,” STCC President John Cook said. “I applaud our talented faculty and staff for their dedication and commitment to STCC and going the extra mile to help our students succeed. Many of our faculty bring real-world technical experience into the labs and classrooms. Their expertise, combined with their caring approach to working with students, makes STCC truly shine as a wonderful and unique institution.”

STCC, the Commonwealth’s only technical community college, offers comprehensive workforce and technical education in fields that include manufacturing; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); healthcare; business; human services; and the liberal arts. The college is federally designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, with more than 30% of students identifying at Latinx.

Academic Influence considered 839 community colleges in the U.S. that were fully accredited, enrolled at least 1,000 students, and provided primarily two-year associate-degree programs along with certificate credentials in most cases.

“Our approach highlights community colleges that truly rank for excellence, regardless of size,” according to a description on the Academic Influence website. “If you are serious about finding the best community colleges for an associate’s degree or professional certification, you should be asking where the most influential professors are teaching, and whether their graduates themselves are advancing the school’s reputation for academic excellence.”