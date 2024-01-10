Freedom Credit Union Campaign to Benefit Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of January, Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at all its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless and its work.

“In the cold New England winter, individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness are at peak risk,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless has been working on their behalf since 1981, providing programs to identify and address the accelerating challenges of poverty and homelessness. We are proud to play a role in supporting their efforts.”

The coalition is making a meaningful impact. In 2023 alone, it assisted 3,683 households in 298 Massachusetts communities, provided 1,598 children living in poverty a bed of their own, and helped 7,924 individuals representing 1,981 households avoid homelessness and displacement. In 2024, the coalition aims to escalate its efforts to continue enhancing its mission, which is “to create lasting solutions to housing, income, health, education, and racial inequalities in all parts of the Commonwealth.”