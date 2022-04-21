Bright Nights Bus Admission Temporarily Reduced 

SPRINGFIELD — To promote travel and tourism in Western Massachusetts and to support the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s My Local Campaign, the Spirit of Springfield has temporarily reduced admission prices for motorcoaches. Through August 31, paid reservations for buses with seating capacity of 31 or more passengers will be just $150, a reduction of $25.

“The group tour industry has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic; we want to support their efforts and bring their passengers to Bright Nights at Forest Park,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “We also want to support our local attractions, shops, and restaurants in order to maintain the multi-million dollar economic impact Bright Nights provides to the region.”

Some bus tours make Bright Nights their primary destination while others bring their passengers to Yankee Candle Village and the Holyoke Mall to shop, to the Log Cabin and Salem Cross Inn to dine, the Springfield Museums, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Springfield Armory for culture and education, and to MGM Springfield for some fun.

“Bright Nights at Forest Park is a great way to complete a holiday tour in Western Massachusetts,” added Judy Matt. “The American Bus Association has recognized it as one of the Best of the Best in 2020 and 2021.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park will open for its 28th season on Nov. 23, and operate nightly through Jan. 1, 2023. It will be closed Nov. 28 and 29, 2022.

Visit brightnights.org for more information and to make a bus reservation.