Thunderbirds Put Playoff Tickets on Sale 

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds have put Calder Cup Playoff tickets on sale. They can be purchased at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com/Playoffs.

For fans’ convenience, the team’s front office is offering a ‘Pay as We Play’ plan, which allows fans to lock in a seat and pay for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs as the Thunderbirds advance through the playoff tournament. This is currently the only way to lock in seats at the lowest price for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

If the Thunderbirds finish the regular season in first or second place in the Atlantic Division, the team will earn a bye from the Calder Cup Playoffs’ best-of-3 play-in round and begin its chase for a Calder Cup in the division semifinal round.

‘Pay as We Play’ works like this: There is no upfront payment for games. Rather, fans pre-authorize the T-Birds to charge a credit card on file before each guaranteed home playoff game. Participants are only charged for games that are played. Tickets will be sent as mobile tickets via email, starting 48 hours before each playoff game.

To secure the same seats throughout the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, ‘Pay as We Play’ plans are available for purchase up to 24 hours before the first playoff home game. After that date, all seats will become available for public sale. Individual tickets will need to be purchased on a game-by-game basis online or at the MassMutual Center Box Office at full box office prices plus additional fees. If fans decide to join in after the playoffs have commenced, the team cannot guarantee that the same seat will be available for every remaining game.

Credit cards must be used to sign up for the ‘Pay as We Play’ plan, and cards will only be charged for games played. There are a maximum of 16 home playoff games for the duration of the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs.

Individual game tickets for the playoffs will be made available in the coming days.

For more information, call (413) 739-4625. Follow @ThunderbirdsAHL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more details to come, or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.