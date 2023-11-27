Bright Nights Opens for 29th Season

SPRINGFIELD — The 29th season of Bright Nights at Forest Park opened on Nov. 22 and will run through Jan. 1. The lights will be lit every night from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays, which include Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. It will be closed on Nov. 27-28. Tickets are available at brightnights.org.

Over the past 29 years, a lot has changed, but many iconic displays have stayed the same. The Cat in the Hat still waves at the entrance to Seuss Land as he has been doing since 1995. The deer in Winter Woods bound across the road. Toy Land is still a storied land for children to dream of living in.

Santa’s Magical Forest continues to grow with activities, attractions, and Santa himself, who will be in residency through Christmas Eve. He has a cozy cottage to welcome visitors, listen to holiday wish lists, and pose for photos, whether visitors take their own or purchase a photo package.