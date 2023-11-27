Fourteenth Annual March for the Food Bank Close to Reaching Goal of $500,000

CHICOPEE — The 14th annual March for the Food Bank took place on Nov. 20-21 and is very close to reaching its targeted fundraising goal of $500,000. At the march’s end, it had raised $466,069.

Donations for the march will be accepted through the end of December. Supporters are encouraged to make an online contribution anytime at marchforthefoodbank.org.

The 43-mile, two-day trek from Springfield to Greenfield was led once again by New England Public Media’s Monte Belmonte. Joining him was U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Andrew Morehouse and Development Director Jillian Morgan, and several state and local legislators, including Gov. Maura Healey. In her comments to reporters, Healy stressed that hunger is a real issue in Massachusetts for young and old alike and credited the Food Bank and its partners and supporters for all the work being done to end hunger in Western Mass.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of support for the march, which has brought us incredibly close to our $500,000 goal,” Morgan said. “The power of community, reflected in the kindness of those who marched as fundraisers, the individuals and businesses that generously contributed to the campaign, along with the support of so many state and local government officials, fills our hearts with gratitude.”

As the campaign approaches its goal, Morgan is hoping the community will join in the final push to make an even greater impact. Reaching the goal of raising $500,000 will provide the equivalent of 1,500,000 meals across the region.