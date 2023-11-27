BusinessTalk with Local Entrepreneur Myke Connolly

Myke Connolly says he learned marketing at age 9, reselling candy to classmates in the Bahamas. As an adult, his entrepreneurial spirit and belief in the value of hard work have led him into many ventures, from Stinky Cakes — which turned diapers into gifts for new parents — to a business training and networking entity called Marketing and Cupcakes, to a rolling electronic billboard called Stand Out Truck. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Myke talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about what’s next for his enterprises, how he’s been impacted by mentors and strives to do the same for other aspiring entrepreneurs, and much more. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.