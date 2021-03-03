Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 89

The following building permits were issued during the month of February, 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Andrew Bardon
234 Exchange St.
$2,500 — Remove wall, sheetrock, rehang drop ceiling, paint, ceiling tiles, flooring

LEE

Vaishali, LLC
170 Housatonic St.
$58,000 — Relocate breakfast room and alter interior for new exercise room

LENOX

Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$12,500 — Install fencing and gate on existing fire escape

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$19,200 — Selective demolition within guest-room bathrooms on second floor

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$229,600 — Renovate existing guest-room bathrooms on second floor; replace existing tubs with showers, replace existing sinks, finish upgrades

Town of Lenox
18 Main St.
$10,000 — Construct two catwalks in attic space above dome room

NORTHAMPTON

Gretna Green Development Corp.
118 Conz St.
$3,500 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Gretna Green Development Corp.
118 Conz St.
$2,400 — Non-illuminated ground sign

Gretna Green Development Corp.
118 Conz St.
$1,500 — Non-illuminated ground sign

Sunwood Builders
117 Olander Dr.
$30,000 — Two carports in north parking lot

PITTSFIELD

A. Leo Nash Realty, LLC
99 Hawthorne Ave.
$5,000 — Remove interior sheetrock and framing

Allendale Shopping, LLC
898 Crane Ave.
$24,990 — Alter existing fire, burglar, and camera system

Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield Inc.
16 Melville St.
$15,000 — Remove and replace frame and four doors

City of Pittsfield
70 Allen St.
$45,000 — Remove existing roof drain pipe and patch hole

City of Pittsfield
200 West Union St.
$45,000 — Replace ceiling tile throughout Conte Community School

Hillcrest Educational Centers Inc.
400 Columbus Ave. Ext.
$40,000 — Install HVAC and acoustic drop ceilings in two rooms

Pittsfield Masonic Assoc.
116 South St.
$5,570 — Add emergency lighting for new egress

Pittsfield News Co. Inc.
180 South St.
$80,000 — Demolish existing structure

Pittsfield News Co. Inc.
184 South St.
$50,000 — Demolish existing building

Stop & Shop
1 Dan Fox Road
$90,000 — Create online fulfillment area inside supermarket

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
280 Chestnut St.
$268,000 — Roofing

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$17,609 — Build an IT closet on sixth floor

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
380 Plainfield St.
$179,600 — Roofing

Frank Erricolo
737 Liberty St.
$40,000 — Repair fire-damaged unit previously used as beauty salon; remove and replace insulation, sheetrock, and drop ceiling

Tim Farina
1600 Boston Road
$64,800 — Remodel Citizens Bank in Stop & Shop to install ATM kiosk

Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood
50 Chapel St.
$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on telecommunications tower

Sumner Avenue 473-477, LLC
473 Sumner Ave.
$57,685 — Remove and replace roof on former Goodwill

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

BUILDING PERMITS

By