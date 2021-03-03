The following building permits were issued during the month of February, 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Andrew Bardon

234 Exchange St.

$2,500 — Remove wall, sheetrock, rehang drop ceiling, paint, ceiling tiles, flooring

LEE

Vaishali, LLC

170 Housatonic St.

$58,000 — Relocate breakfast room and alter interior for new exercise room

LENOX

Hillcrest Educational Center

349 Old Stockbridge Road

$12,500 — Install fencing and gate on existing fire escape

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC

55 Lee Road

$19,200 — Selective demolition within guest-room bathrooms on second floor

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC

55 Lee Road

$229,600 — Renovate existing guest-room bathrooms on second floor; replace existing tubs with showers, replace existing sinks, finish upgrades

Town of Lenox

18 Main St.

$10,000 — Construct two catwalks in attic space above dome room

NORTHAMPTON

Gretna Green Development Corp.

118 Conz St.

$3,500 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Gretna Green Development Corp.

118 Conz St.

$2,400 — Non-illuminated ground sign

Gretna Green Development Corp.

118 Conz St.

$1,500 — Non-illuminated ground sign

Sunwood Builders

117 Olander Dr.

$30,000 — Two carports in north parking lot

PITTSFIELD

A. Leo Nash Realty, LLC

99 Hawthorne Ave.

$5,000 — Remove interior sheetrock and framing

Allendale Shopping, LLC

898 Crane Ave.

$24,990 — Alter existing fire, burglar, and camera system

Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield Inc.

16 Melville St.

$15,000 — Remove and replace frame and four doors

City of Pittsfield

70 Allen St.

$45,000 — Remove existing roof drain pipe and patch hole

City of Pittsfield

200 West Union St.

$45,000 — Replace ceiling tile throughout Conte Community School

Hillcrest Educational Centers Inc.

400 Columbus Ave. Ext.

$40,000 — Install HVAC and acoustic drop ceilings in two rooms

Pittsfield Masonic Assoc.

116 South St.

$5,570 — Add emergency lighting for new egress

Pittsfield News Co. Inc.

180 South St.

$80,000 — Demolish existing structure

Pittsfield News Co. Inc.

184 South St.

$50,000 — Demolish existing building

Stop & Shop

1 Dan Fox Road

$90,000 — Create online fulfillment area inside supermarket

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

280 Chestnut St.

$268,000 — Roofing

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$17,609 — Build an IT closet on sixth floor

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

380 Plainfield St.

$179,600 — Roofing

Frank Erricolo

737 Liberty St.

$40,000 — Repair fire-damaged unit previously used as beauty salon; remove and replace insulation, sheetrock, and drop ceiling

Tim Farina

1600 Boston Road

$64,800 — Remodel Citizens Bank in Stop & Shop to install ATM kiosk

Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood

50 Chapel St.

$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on telecommunications tower

Sumner Avenue 473-477, LLC

473 Sumner Ave.

$57,685 — Remove and replace roof on former Goodwill