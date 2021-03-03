Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of February, 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Andrew Bardon
234 Exchange St.
$2,500 — Remove wall, sheetrock, rehang drop ceiling, paint, ceiling tiles, flooring
LEE
Vaishali, LLC
170 Housatonic St.
$58,000 — Relocate breakfast room and alter interior for new exercise room
LENOX
Hillcrest Educational Center
349 Old Stockbridge Road
$12,500 — Install fencing and gate on existing fire escape
MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$19,200 — Selective demolition within guest-room bathrooms on second floor
MRG CRW Holdings, LLC
55 Lee Road
$229,600 — Renovate existing guest-room bathrooms on second floor; replace existing tubs with showers, replace existing sinks, finish upgrades
Town of Lenox
18 Main St.
$10,000 — Construct two catwalks in attic space above dome room
NORTHAMPTON
Gretna Green Development Corp.
118 Conz St.
$3,500 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Gretna Green Development Corp.
118 Conz St.
$2,400 — Non-illuminated ground sign
Gretna Green Development Corp.
118 Conz St.
$1,500 — Non-illuminated ground sign
Sunwood Builders
117 Olander Dr.
$30,000 — Two carports in north parking lot
PITTSFIELD
A. Leo Nash Realty, LLC
99 Hawthorne Ave.
$5,000 — Remove interior sheetrock and framing
Allendale Shopping, LLC
898 Crane Ave.
$24,990 — Alter existing fire, burglar, and camera system
Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield Inc.
16 Melville St.
$15,000 — Remove and replace frame and four doors
City of Pittsfield
70 Allen St.
$45,000 — Remove existing roof drain pipe and patch hole
City of Pittsfield
200 West Union St.
$45,000 — Replace ceiling tile throughout Conte Community School
Hillcrest Educational Centers Inc.
400 Columbus Ave. Ext.
$40,000 — Install HVAC and acoustic drop ceilings in two rooms
Pittsfield Masonic Assoc.
116 South St.
$5,570 — Add emergency lighting for new egress
Pittsfield News Co. Inc.
180 South St.
$80,000 — Demolish existing structure
Pittsfield News Co. Inc.
184 South St.
$50,000 — Demolish existing building
Stop & Shop
1 Dan Fox Road
$90,000 — Create online fulfillment area inside supermarket
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
280 Chestnut St.
$268,000 — Roofing
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$17,609 — Build an IT closet on sixth floor
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
380 Plainfield St.
$179,600 — Roofing
Frank Erricolo
737 Liberty St.
$40,000 — Repair fire-damaged unit previously used as beauty salon; remove and replace insulation, sheetrock, and drop ceiling
Tim Farina
1600 Boston Road
$64,800 — Remodel Citizens Bank in Stop & Shop to install ATM kiosk
Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood
50 Chapel St.
$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on telecommunications tower
Sumner Avenue 473-477, LLC
473 Sumner Ave.
$57,685 — Remove and replace roof on former Goodwill