Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Amherst College
151 College St.
$30,000 — Reconstruct deteriorated concrete slab supporting brine water tanks
Amherst College
212 Northampton Road
$287,000 — Scoreboard foundation, athletic light footings and retaining walls, block wall, concrete stairs, shed
Northland Boulders, LLC
188 East Hadley Road
$209,940 — Fire-alarm system with monitoring for three buildings
Survival Centers, LLC
138 Sunderland Road
$44,457 — Install walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler with outdoor remote refrigeration system on concrete
CHICOPEE
A & B Realty, LLC
118 Lorraine St.
$25,000 — Roofing
Main Street Property
340 McKinstry Ave.
$405,000 — Roofing
RT Commercials, LLC
185 Grove St.
$26,747 — Install new NFPA #13 system within gutted building that is being renovated into a pizza shop
VSH Realty Inc.
37 Montcalm St.
$1,200 — Replace existing rooftop unit, disconnect electrical on old RTU and reinstall on new RTU
HADLEY
CHC Windfield Senior, LLC
30 Greenleaves Dr.
Replace insulation, drywall, and flooring from water damage
Hampshire Mosque Inc.
451 Russell St.
Sheetrock and painting
James Mallet
9 Frost Lane
Insulation
Target Corp.
369 Russell St.
Replace existing wall sign
LEE
Apache Oil Co.
55 Housatonic St.
$3,850 — Install chicken counter with hood and gas line installed
LENOX
Berkshire Retirement Community
40 Sunset Ave.
$73,400 — Install new bathtubs and showers in three existing shower areas
Cornell Inn Holdings, LLC
203 Main St.
$10,000 — Construct ADA ramp and rework landing to main lobby
L & S, LP
426 Pittsfield Road
$70,000 — Replace decking and steel perlings on canopy
L & S, LP
426 Pittsfield Road
$2,000 — Remove and reinstall fire-suppression cylinders after canopy work
Town of Lenox
65 Walker St.
$5,320 — Install seven vinyl windows
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$169,085 — Renovate nurse’s office at Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School
Gerald Randall
216 North King St.
$6,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Truelieve
Gerald Randall
216 North King St.
$3,000 — Awning sign for Truelieve
Gerald Randall
216 North King St.
$2,500 — Illuminated wall sign for Truelieve
Smith College
164 Green St.
$450,000 — Install replacement windows on Tyler House
Smith College
30 Henshaw Ave.
$18,250 — Roofing on Tilly Hall
Smith College
1 Paradise Road
$450,000 — Renovate first floor of Gardiner House to improve access
ZQHW Corp.
60 King St.
$58,400 — Repair damage due to car impact
SPRINGFIELD
A1 Sumner Plaza, LLC
876 Sumner Ave.
$3,000 — Alter interior tenant space for new use as Virtue Salon
Chestnut Park Preservation, LP
10 Chestnut St.
$28,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, install three RRUs and two cabinets on T-Mobile wireless telecommunications tower
CJ’s Towing
350 Pasco Road
$168,800 — Roofing
Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; Rudra Realty, LLC
1500 Main St.
$3,000 — Install fire-alarm system at White Lion Brewery
Pearson-Cooley Development Co., LP
1334 Liberty St.
$13,000 — Alter interior commercial tenant space at Prime Liquors, merging two existing spaces into one
Spring Park Properties Inc.
192 White St.
$20,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three RRUs, install new cabinet on T-Mobile wireless telecommunications tower
Wason Avenue Partners II, LLC
80 Wason Ave.
$34,827 — Alter interior medical space for Baystate Health, rework sinks and room assignments, clinical trials suite, phase 2 reconfiguration