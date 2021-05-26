Top Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Amherst College
151 College St.
$30,000 — Reconstruct deteriorated concrete slab supporting brine water tanks

Amherst College
212 Northampton Road
$287,000 — Scoreboard foundation, athletic light footings and retaining walls, block wall, concrete stairs, shed

Northland Boulders, LLC
188 East Hadley Road
$209,940 — Fire-alarm system with monitoring for three buildings

Survival Centers, LLC
138 Sunderland Road
$44,457 — Install walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler with outdoor remote refrigeration system on concrete

CHICOPEE

A & B Realty, LLC
118 Lorraine St.
$25,000 — Roofing

Main Street Property
340 McKinstry Ave.
$405,000 — Roofing

RT Commercials, LLC
185 Grove St.
$26,747 — Install new NFPA #13 system within gutted building that is being renovated into a pizza shop

VSH Realty Inc.
37 Montcalm St.
$1,200 — Replace existing rooftop unit, disconnect electrical on old RTU and reinstall on new RTU

HADLEY

CHC Windfield Senior, LLC
30 Greenleaves Dr.
Replace insulation, drywall, and flooring from water damage

Hampshire Mosque Inc.
451 Russell St.
Sheetrock and painting

James Mallet
9 Frost Lane
Insulation

Target Corp.
369 Russell St.
Replace existing wall sign

LEE

Apache Oil Co.
55 Housatonic St.
$3,850 — Install chicken counter with hood and gas line installed

LENOX

Berkshire Retirement Community
40 Sunset Ave.
$73,400 — Install new bathtubs and showers in three existing shower areas

Cornell Inn Holdings, LLC
203 Main St.
$10,000 — Construct ADA ramp and rework landing to main lobby

L & S, LP
426 Pittsfield Road
$70,000 — Replace decking and steel perlings on canopy

L & S, LP
426 Pittsfield Road
$2,000 — Remove and reinstall fire-suppression cylinders after canopy work

Town of Lenox
65 Walker St.
$5,320 — Install seven vinyl windows

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$169,085 — Renovate nurse’s office at Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School

Gerald Randall
216 North King St.
$6,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Truelieve

Gerald Randall
216 North King St.
$3,000 — Awning sign for Truelieve

Gerald Randall
216 North King St.
$2,500 — Illuminated wall sign for Truelieve

Smith College
164 Green St.
$450,000 — Install replacement windows on Tyler House

Smith College
30 Henshaw Ave.
$18,250 — Roofing on Tilly Hall

Smith College
1 Paradise Road
$450,000 — Renovate first floor of Gardiner House to improve access

ZQHW Corp.
60 King St.
$58,400 — Repair damage due to car impact

SPRINGFIELD

A1 Sumner Plaza, LLC
876 Sumner Ave.
$3,000 — Alter interior tenant space for new use as Virtue Salon

Chestnut Park Preservation, LP
10 Chestnut St.
$28,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, install three RRUs and two cabinets on T-Mobile wireless telecommunications tower

CJ’s Towing
350 Pasco Road
$168,800 — Roofing

Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; Rudra Realty, LLC
1500 Main St.
$3,000 — Install fire-alarm system at White Lion Brewery

Pearson-Cooley Development Co., LP
1334 Liberty St.
$13,000 — Alter interior commercial tenant space at Prime Liquors, merging two existing spaces into one

Spring Park Properties Inc.
192 White St.
$20,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three RRUs, install new cabinet on T-Mobile wireless telecommunications tower

Wason Avenue Partners II, LLC
80 Wason Ave.
$34,827 — Alter interior medical space for Baystate Health, rework sinks and room assignments, clinical trials suite, phase 2 reconfiguration

