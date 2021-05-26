The following building permits were issued during the months of April and May 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Amherst College

151 College St.

$30,000 — Reconstruct deteriorated concrete slab supporting brine water tanks

Amherst College

212 Northampton Road

$287,000 — Scoreboard foundation, athletic light footings and retaining walls, block wall, concrete stairs, shed

Northland Boulders, LLC

188 East Hadley Road

$209,940 — Fire-alarm system with monitoring for three buildings

Survival Centers, LLC

138 Sunderland Road

$44,457 — Install walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler with outdoor remote refrigeration system on concrete

CHICOPEE

A & B Realty, LLC

118 Lorraine St.

$25,000 — Roofing

Main Street Property

340 McKinstry Ave.

$405,000 — Roofing

RT Commercials, LLC

185 Grove St.

$26,747 — Install new NFPA #13 system within gutted building that is being renovated into a pizza shop

VSH Realty Inc.

37 Montcalm St.

$1,200 — Replace existing rooftop unit, disconnect electrical on old RTU and reinstall on new RTU

HADLEY

CHC Windfield Senior, LLC

30 Greenleaves Dr.

Replace insulation, drywall, and flooring from water damage

Hampshire Mosque Inc.

451 Russell St.

Sheetrock and painting

James Mallet

9 Frost Lane

Insulation

Target Corp.

369 Russell St.

Replace existing wall sign

LEE

Apache Oil Co.

55 Housatonic St.

$3,850 — Install chicken counter with hood and gas line installed

LENOX

Berkshire Retirement Community

40 Sunset Ave.

$73,400 — Install new bathtubs and showers in three existing shower areas

Cornell Inn Holdings, LLC

203 Main St.

$10,000 — Construct ADA ramp and rework landing to main lobby

L & S, LP

426 Pittsfield Road

$70,000 — Replace decking and steel perlings on canopy

L & S, LP

426 Pittsfield Road

$2,000 — Remove and reinstall fire-suppression cylinders after canopy work

Town of Lenox

65 Walker St.

$5,320 — Install seven vinyl windows

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$169,085 — Renovate nurse’s office at Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School

Gerald Randall

216 North King St.

$6,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Truelieve

Gerald Randall

216 North King St.

$3,000 — Awning sign for Truelieve

Gerald Randall

216 North King St.

$2,500 — Illuminated wall sign for Truelieve

Smith College

164 Green St.

$450,000 — Install replacement windows on Tyler House

Smith College

30 Henshaw Ave.

$18,250 — Roofing on Tilly Hall

Smith College

1 Paradise Road

$450,000 — Renovate first floor of Gardiner House to improve access

ZQHW Corp.

60 King St.

$58,400 — Repair damage due to car impact

SPRINGFIELD

A1 Sumner Plaza, LLC

876 Sumner Ave.

$3,000 — Alter interior tenant space for new use as Virtue Salon

Chestnut Park Preservation, LP

10 Chestnut St.

$28,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, install three RRUs and two cabinets on T-Mobile wireless telecommunications tower

CJ’s Towing

350 Pasco Road

$168,800 — Roofing

Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; Rudra Realty, LLC

1500 Main St.

$3,000 — Install fire-alarm system at White Lion Brewery

Pearson-Cooley Development Co., LP

1334 Liberty St.

$13,000 — Alter interior commercial tenant space at Prime Liquors, merging two existing spaces into one

Spring Park Properties Inc.

192 White St.

$20,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three RRUs, install new cabinet on T-Mobile wireless telecommunications tower

Wason Avenue Partners II, LLC

80 Wason Ave.

$34,827 — Alter interior medical space for Baystate Health, rework sinks and room assignments, clinical trials suite, phase 2 reconfiguration