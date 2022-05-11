The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

United Faith Methodist

191 Montcalm St.

$5,000 — Door masonry

LEE

South Lee Assocs. LLC

501 Pleasant St.

$22,500 — Sprinklers

LENOX

Dyer Edward Davis

52 Cliffwood St.

$16,000 — Replace door and install new

window

PITTSFIELD

Lee Bank

180 South Street

N/A — Site and concrete work for new foundation

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield City of Elias Brookings Middle School

433 Walnut St.

$1,309,000 — Install roof mounted solar panels with battery

energy storage system

Giggle Gardens Nursery School

627 State St.

$30,000 — Add 60-foot-long covered canopy to rear of building

for parking lot drop off

Honore LLC

34 Front St.

$11,000 — Interior alterations

FM Holdings LLC

1125 Page Blvd.

$810,366 — Alter 5,000 square feet for new interior office space

Western New England College

1215 Wilbraham Road

$25,294 — Alter 500-square-foot interior