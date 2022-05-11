Top Banner

The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

United Faith Methodist
191 Montcalm St.
$5,000 — Door masonry

LEE

South Lee Assocs. LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$22,500 — Sprinklers

LENOX

Dyer Edward Davis
52 Cliffwood St.
$16,000 — Replace door and install new
window

PITTSFIELD

Lee Bank
180 South Street
N/A — Site and concrete work for new foundation

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield City of Elias Brookings Middle School
433 Walnut St.
$1,309,000 — Install roof mounted solar panels with battery
energy storage system

Giggle Gardens Nursery School
627 State St.
$30,000 — Add 60-foot-long covered canopy to rear of building
for parking lot drop off

Honore LLC
34 Front St.
$11,000 — Interior alterations

FM Holdings LLC
1125 Page Blvd.
$810,366 — Alter 5,000 square feet for new interior office space

Western New England College
1215 Wilbraham Road
$25,294 — Alter 500-square-foot interior

