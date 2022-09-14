Top Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Stephen Constant
1400 Memorial Dr.
$5,000 — Remove interior finish materials

Brandon Lawlor
20 Olivine St.
$5,000 — Re-roof garage

Respond Realty LLC
85 Lemay St.
$8,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Chun Suk Yoon
99 Russell St.
Reface existing ground sign

LEE

Rodney Clark, Christine Clark
1455 Cape St.
$18,000 — Roofing

M.J. Kelly Inc.
3 Main St.
$2,500 — Replace handicap ramp

LENOX

Massachusetts Audubon Society
472 West Mountain Road
$2,000 — Basement improvements

Smegal Holdings
36 Pittsfield Road
$35,000 — Selective demolition to Building 3

PITTSFIELD

Bellco Realty Inc.
14 Kent Ave.
$6,601 — Install fire-alarm system

Cottage Corn LLC
3 Federico Dr.
$20,000 — Remove three non-load-bearing walls, remove and replace one load-bearing wall

Eagles Club LLC
146 First St.
$8,000 — Roofing

Fairlane Drive LLC
1011 Dalton Ave.
$19,375 — Pour three-sided frost wall, repour concrete walks

Pitex LP
635 Merrill Road
$2,500 — Build partition wall

 

Pittsfield General Electric
303 Crane Ave.
$350,000 — Carport with solar panels

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
100 North St.
$1,100 — Install new door on back office

Wahconah St. LLC
87 Wahconah St.
$68,000 — Demolish building

NORTHAMPTON

518 Pleasant St. LLC
518 Pleasant St.
$20,000 — Interior demolition

City of Northampton
29 Center St.
$1,500 — Install caged room for servers at Police Department

The College Church Inc.
58 Pomeroy Ter.
$44,600 — Roofing

Community Care Resources Inc.
142 Glendale Road
$17,000 — Replace ADA ramp

Congregation B’Nai Israel Inc.
237 Prospect St.
$94,000 — First-floor renovation

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$48,365 — Illuminated wall sign

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$39,000 — Illuminated ground sign

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$2,360 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Kendrick Property
25 New South St., Unit A101
$53,000 — Roofing

Look Memorial Park
300 North Main St.
$164,000 — Install roof membrane and decking over stage

Smith College
0 College Lane
$874,000 — Renovate rooms 324 and 326

SPRINGFIELD

Africana Villa LLC
312 Locust St.
$26,000 — Roofing

Central City Boxing & Barbell Inc.
355 Berkshire Ave.
$437,000 — Alter interior space for new use as Central City Gym

Colebrook Partners South LLC
583 East Columbus Ave.
$580,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use by Brightview Health as medical and therapy office with outpatient treatment

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$80,000 — Alter interior space for All American Bar, Grill & Patio

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$3,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant fit-out for All American Bar, Grill & Patio

NPN Realty LLC
1465 Boston Road
$357,000 — Alter interior tenant space for Pizza Hut location

Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
76 Marble St.
$7,000 — Repair damaged wall and replace roof on detached garage

Shiv Shiv Corp.
1356 Boston Road
$8,000 — Roofing on detached building at Howard Johnson

W.W. Grainger Inc.
790 Cottage St.
$1,136.75 — Roofing

