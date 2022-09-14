Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Stephen Constant
1400 Memorial Dr.
$5,000 — Remove interior finish materials
Brandon Lawlor
20 Olivine St.
$5,000 — Re-roof garage
Respond Realty LLC
85 Lemay St.
$8,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Chun Suk Yoon
99 Russell St.
Reface existing ground sign
LEE
Rodney Clark, Christine Clark
1455 Cape St.
$18,000 — Roofing
M.J. Kelly Inc.
3 Main St.
$2,500 — Replace handicap ramp
LENOX
Massachusetts Audubon Society
472 West Mountain Road
$2,000 — Basement improvements
Smegal Holdings
36 Pittsfield Road
$35,000 — Selective demolition to Building 3
PITTSFIELD
Bellco Realty Inc.
14 Kent Ave.
$6,601 — Install fire-alarm system
Cottage Corn LLC
3 Federico Dr.
$20,000 — Remove three non-load-bearing walls, remove and replace one load-bearing wall
Eagles Club LLC
146 First St.
$8,000 — Roofing
Fairlane Drive LLC
1011 Dalton Ave.
$19,375 — Pour three-sided frost wall, repour concrete walks
Pitex LP
635 Merrill Road
$2,500 — Build partition wall
Pittsfield General Electric
303 Crane Ave.
$350,000 — Carport with solar panels
Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
100 North St.
$1,100 — Install new door on back office
Wahconah St. LLC
87 Wahconah St.
$68,000 — Demolish building
NORTHAMPTON
518 Pleasant St. LLC
518 Pleasant St.
$20,000 — Interior demolition
City of Northampton
29 Center St.
$1,500 — Install caged room for servers at Police Department
The College Church Inc.
58 Pomeroy Ter.
$44,600 — Roofing
Community Care Resources Inc.
142 Glendale Road
$17,000 — Replace ADA ramp
Congregation B’Nai Israel Inc.
237 Prospect St.
$94,000 — First-floor renovation
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$48,365 — Illuminated wall sign
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$39,000 — Illuminated ground sign
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$2,360 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Kendrick Property
25 New South St., Unit A101
$53,000 — Roofing
Look Memorial Park
300 North Main St.
$164,000 — Install roof membrane and decking over stage
Smith College
0 College Lane
$874,000 — Renovate rooms 324 and 326
SPRINGFIELD
Africana Villa LLC
312 Locust St.
$26,000 — Roofing
Central City Boxing & Barbell Inc.
355 Berkshire Ave.
$437,000 — Alter interior space for new use as Central City Gym
Colebrook Partners South LLC
583 East Columbus Ave.
$580,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use by Brightview Health as medical and therapy office with outpatient treatment
Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$80,000 — Alter interior space for All American Bar, Grill & Patio
Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$3,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant fit-out for All American Bar, Grill & Patio
NPN Realty LLC
1465 Boston Road
$357,000 — Alter interior tenant space for Pizza Hut location
Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
76 Marble St.
$7,000 — Repair damaged wall and replace roof on detached garage
Shiv Shiv Corp.
1356 Boston Road
$8,000 — Roofing on detached building at Howard Johnson
W.W. Grainger Inc.
790 Cottage St.
$1,136.75 — Roofing