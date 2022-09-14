The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Stephen Constant

1400 Memorial Dr.

$5,000 — Remove interior finish materials

Brandon Lawlor

20 Olivine St.

$5,000 — Re-roof garage

Respond Realty LLC

85 Lemay St.

$8,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Chun Suk Yoon

99 Russell St.

Reface existing ground sign

LEE

Rodney Clark, Christine Clark

1455 Cape St.

$18,000 — Roofing

M.J. Kelly Inc.

3 Main St.

$2,500 — Replace handicap ramp

LENOX

Massachusetts Audubon Society

472 West Mountain Road

$2,000 — Basement improvements

Smegal Holdings

36 Pittsfield Road

$35,000 — Selective demolition to Building 3

PITTSFIELD

Bellco Realty Inc.

14 Kent Ave.

$6,601 — Install fire-alarm system

Cottage Corn LLC

3 Federico Dr.

$20,000 — Remove three non-load-bearing walls, remove and replace one load-bearing wall

Eagles Club LLC

146 First St.

$8,000 — Roofing

Fairlane Drive LLC

1011 Dalton Ave.

$19,375 — Pour three-sided frost wall, repour concrete walks

Pitex LP

635 Merrill Road

$2,500 — Build partition wall

Pittsfield General Electric

303 Crane Ave.

$350,000 — Carport with solar panels

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust

100 North St.

$1,100 — Install new door on back office

Wahconah St. LLC

87 Wahconah St.

$68,000 — Demolish building

NORTHAMPTON

518 Pleasant St. LLC

518 Pleasant St.

$20,000 — Interior demolition

City of Northampton

29 Center St.

$1,500 — Install caged room for servers at Police Department

The College Church Inc.

58 Pomeroy Ter.

$44,600 — Roofing

Community Care Resources Inc.

142 Glendale Road

$17,000 — Replace ADA ramp

Congregation B’Nai Israel Inc.

237 Prospect St.

$94,000 — First-floor renovation

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$48,365 — Illuminated wall sign

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$39,000 — Illuminated ground sign

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$2,360 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Kendrick Property

25 New South St., Unit A101

$53,000 — Roofing

Look Memorial Park

300 North Main St.

$164,000 — Install roof membrane and decking over stage

Smith College

0 College Lane

$874,000 — Renovate rooms 324 and 326

SPRINGFIELD

Africana Villa LLC

312 Locust St.

$26,000 — Roofing

Central City Boxing & Barbell Inc.

355 Berkshire Ave.

$437,000 — Alter interior space for new use as Central City Gym

Colebrook Partners South LLC

583 East Columbus Ave.

$580,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use by Brightview Health as medical and therapy office with outpatient treatment

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC

459 Dwight St.

$80,000 — Alter interior space for All American Bar, Grill & Patio

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC

459 Dwight St.

$3,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant fit-out for All American Bar, Grill & Patio

NPN Realty LLC

1465 Boston Road

$357,000 — Alter interior tenant space for Pizza Hut location

Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

76 Marble St.

$7,000 — Repair damaged wall and replace roof on detached garage

Shiv Shiv Corp.

1356 Boston Road

$8,000 — Roofing on detached building at Howard Johnson

W.W. Grainger Inc.

790 Cottage St.

$1,136.75 — Roofing