The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Eich Estates Inc.

1036 Chicopee St.

$11,900 — Roofing

Manchem LLC

836 East Main St.

$97,300 — Install fire sprinkler system throughout building

EASTHAMPTON

CPI Easthampton 1 LLC

118 Northampton St.

N/A — Roofing

RAB Holdings LLC

85-87 Union St.

N/A — Siding

HADLEY

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

454 Russell St.

N/A — T-Mobile to replace six antennas and add three new antennas

Young Men’s Club of Hadley Inc.

138 East St.

N/A — Install new deck

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$132,000 — Upgrade main lobby and waiting area

Richard Laureyns

50 Water St.

$5,805 — Replace gas-fired RTU at Eddie Bauer

Lee Bank

75 West Park St.

$10,784 — Install 16 vinyl windows

Lennox NAS

50 Water St.

$9,954 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs at Nautica

LENOX

Flyn Object Holding LLC

55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 10

$8,000 — Partition, terminate, and disconnect electrical circuits; repair and replace interior finishes

Massachusetts Audubon Society

472 West Mountain Road

$24,500 — Roofing

United Church of Christ

169 Main St.

$2,100 — Replace exterior basement door

PITTSFIELD

Jimmy Chassi

86 Maplewood Ave.

$3,514 — Remove and replace three windows

Chucky’s LLC

730 East St.

$42,021 — Storage addition

Eagle Street Associates Nominee Trust

33 Eagle St.

$3,500 — Install two new walls with doors

Five Forty Two Tyler St LLC

534 Tyler St.

$70,000 — Interior non-structural tenant fit-out Fortune Express restaurant, including plumbing and electrical

Paul Gamache

137 Elm St.

$23,150 — Roofing

J & D Barry Pittsfield Associates LLC

660 Merrill Road

$5,000 — Cut back 12 sprinkler heads to accommodate new ceiling height

TCI Holdings LLC

33 Willis St.

$6,974 — Install fire-alarm system

SPRINGFIELD

658 Berkshire Avenue LLC

658 Berkshire Ave.

$126,500 — Alter existing garage into new testing lab, install mezzanine to create second level to interior

Africana Villa LLC

312 Locust St.

$45,000 — Renovate interior space of commercial office; install suspended ceilings, interior doors, and sheetrock

Basser-Kaufman Mass 312 LLC

510 Parker St.

$172,890 — Alter commercial tenant space for retail store for Dollar Tree

Ellen Boynton, Lewis Boynton

66 State St.

$10,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant buildout

Financial Plaza Trust

1350 Main St.

$1,447,051.41 — Alter tenant office space on sixth floor of CPCS Springfield

Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood

50 Chapel St.

$40,000 — AT&T to remove six antennas and install nine replacement antennas on telecommunications tower

Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development, Rudra Realty LLC, Fred Christensen

1500 Main St.

$1,233,800 — Alter interior tenant space on first floor of Tower Square for Big Y Express Fresh Market

Carynel Moscoso

82 Russell St.

$6,000 — Install shed addition to detached garage

Shriners Children’s New England

516 Carew St.

$79,069 — Alter existing restroom on first level

Springfield Museums Corp.

95 Chestnut St.

$396,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use as Geisel Bakery and Bodega Coffee Shop