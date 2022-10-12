Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Eich Estates Inc.
1036 Chicopee St.
$11,900 — Roofing
Manchem LLC
836 East Main St.
$97,300 — Install fire sprinkler system throughout building
EASTHAMPTON
CPI Easthampton 1 LLC
118 Northampton St.
N/A — Roofing
RAB Holdings LLC
85-87 Union St.
N/A — Siding
HADLEY
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
454 Russell St.
N/A — T-Mobile to replace six antennas and add three new antennas
Young Men’s Club of Hadley Inc.
138 East St.
N/A — Install new deck
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$132,000 — Upgrade main lobby and waiting area
Richard Laureyns
50 Water St.
$5,805 — Replace gas-fired RTU at Eddie Bauer
Lee Bank
75 West Park St.
$10,784 — Install 16 vinyl windows
Lennox NAS
50 Water St.
$9,954 — Replace two gas-fired RTUs at Nautica
LENOX
Flyn Object Holding LLC
55 Pittsfield Road, Unit 10
$8,000 — Partition, terminate, and disconnect electrical circuits; repair and replace interior finishes
Massachusetts Audubon Society
472 West Mountain Road
$24,500 — Roofing
United Church of Christ
169 Main St.
$2,100 — Replace exterior basement door
PITTSFIELD
Jimmy Chassi
86 Maplewood Ave.
$3,514 — Remove and replace three windows
Chucky’s LLC
730 East St.
$42,021 — Storage addition
Eagle Street Associates Nominee Trust
33 Eagle St.
$3,500 — Install two new walls with doors
Five Forty Two Tyler St LLC
534 Tyler St.
$70,000 — Interior non-structural tenant fit-out Fortune Express restaurant, including plumbing and electrical
Paul Gamache
137 Elm St.
$23,150 — Roofing
J & D Barry Pittsfield Associates LLC
660 Merrill Road
$5,000 — Cut back 12 sprinkler heads to accommodate new ceiling height
TCI Holdings LLC
33 Willis St.
$6,974 — Install fire-alarm system
SPRINGFIELD
658 Berkshire Avenue LLC
658 Berkshire Ave.
$126,500 — Alter existing garage into new testing lab, install mezzanine to create second level to interior
Africana Villa LLC
312 Locust St.
$45,000 — Renovate interior space of commercial office; install suspended ceilings, interior doors, and sheetrock
Basser-Kaufman Mass 312 LLC
510 Parker St.
$172,890 — Alter commercial tenant space for retail store for Dollar Tree
Ellen Boynton, Lewis Boynton
66 State St.
$10,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant buildout
Financial Plaza Trust
1350 Main St.
$1,447,051.41 — Alter tenant office space on sixth floor of CPCS Springfield
Derrick Hatwood, Dana Hatwood
50 Chapel St.
$40,000 — AT&T to remove six antennas and install nine replacement antennas on telecommunications tower
Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development, Rudra Realty LLC, Fred Christensen
1500 Main St.
$1,233,800 — Alter interior tenant space on first floor of Tower Square for Big Y Express Fresh Market
Carynel Moscoso
82 Russell St.
$6,000 — Install shed addition to detached garage
Shriners Children’s New England
516 Carew St.
$79,069 — Alter existing restroom on first level
Springfield Museums Corp.
95 Chestnut St.
$396,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use as Geisel Bakery and Bodega Coffee Shop