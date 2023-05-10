Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2023.

EASTHAMPTON

Center for Human Development
55 Union St.
N/A — Selective interior demolition

Bernard Gawle
14 Ward Ave.
N/A — Roofing

HADLEY

Joseph Czajkowski
Shattuck Road
N/A — Install dual-use solar array

LENOX

Boston University
45 West St.
$66,715 — Roofing

Bruce Stringer
529 Walker St.
$4,310 — Install four vinyl windows

PITTSFIELD

Roy Andersen Jr.
25 Bartlett Ave.
$6,010 — Replace five windows

Berkshire Family YMCA
292 North St.
$298,887 — Roof replacement over court and track; alterations to toddler room; add two new windows; add lockers and changing stalls at men’s locker room

Cedar Tree Investment Group LLC
409 West St.
$44,000 — Install 33 roof-mounted solar panels

Kidzone Child Care Educational
699 Dalton Ave.
$30,850 — Modify existing fire sprinkler system

NORTHAMPTON

Bang Bang LLC
29 Pleasant St., Unit C
$14,000 — Basement renovation for tattoo artist

Bowles Enterprises LLC
235 Main St.
$5,350 — Illuminated wall sign for Bagalan Cannabis

Glass Lake Partners LLC
43 Ladd Ave.
$4,000 — Build partition wall in storage area

Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC
47 High St.
$18,000 — Siding

Lankleine Realty LLC
881 North King St.
$6,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Northeast Painting Associates

Northampton Rentals LLC
206 King St.
$3,000 — Illuminated ground sign for Advance Psychotherapy

Northampton Revolver Club
519 Ryan Road
$27,000 — Roofing

Rankin Holdings LLC
115 Conz St.
$220,000 — Demolish building

Smith College
7 College Lane
$15,000 — Remove mezzanine

Standick Trust
158 Main St.
N/A — Remove partition walls

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty St. LLC
1295 Liberty St.
$24,000 — Alter tenant space for Ivy’s Events at Springfield Plaza for use as assembly area

CIG2 LLC
281 Belmont Ave.
$7,000 — Repair exterior rear egress system, install new Sonotube to left-side deficient post

City of Springfield
1170 Carew St.
N/A — Remodel entry of Van Sickle Academy into handicap-accessible passageway, remodel life-skills classroom.

Hector Bermudez
175 Oakland St.
$9,000 — Insulation

DDM Property Group LLC
1630 Boston Road
$185,000 — Remodel interior for new Hannoush Jewelers store

David Della Torre, Lynn Baker, Paul Della Torre
13 Morgan St.
$20,000 — Alter interior for accessible restroom, office, and storage area for vehicles

Five Town Station LLC
380 Cooley St.
$50,000 — Erect addition for additional dining seating at Texas Roadhouse

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield
34 Chapin Ter.
$242,454 — Remove and replace windows and siding

Stone Soul Inc.
41 Colton St.
$4,000 — Install new bathroom

Springfield Cemetery
171 Maple St.
$25,875 — Remove and replace garage roof

Haq Zahoor Ul
679 Main St.
$92,000 — Erect canopy #1 for gas station pumps

Haq Zahoor Ul
679 Main St.
$92,000 — Erect canopy #2 for gas station pumps

YMCA of Greater Springfield Inc.
1784 Dwight St.
$60,999 — Roofing

