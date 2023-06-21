The following building permits were issued during the month of May 2023.

CHICOPEE

A&C Fernandes LLC

796 Sheridan St.

$12,900 — Roofing

Leszek Biel

115 South St.

$15,030.66 — Roofing

Kor Realty LLC

939 Chicopee St.

$125,000 — AT&T to co-locate nine antennas, 12 radios, two surge arrestors, associated cabling, and walk-in cabinet within ground space; 20 kW generator within existing compound

Leah Laflamme

37 Montville St.

$6,000 — Replace fire-damaged heat detector and horn strobe, replace defective main panel

O’Leary-Vincunas No Two LLC

102 First Ave.

$26,550 — Install industrial racking

Danielle Olimpa

1720 Westover Road

$12,000 — Siding, window and door replacement

EASTHAMPTON

John Dunphy

49-53 Union St.

$40,100 — Roofing

New England Telephone Co.

6 Railroad St.

$15,000 — Replace fire-alarm system and devices

Williston Northampton School

40-50 Park St.

$300,000 — Remove existing north-facing window wall and replace with new, fixed-glass units; remove east and west classroom operable units and replace with new units

Williston Northampton School

19 Payson Ave.

$65,000 — Remove three existing wood double-entry doors and replace with new fiberglass insulated entry doors

HADLEY

Floranine LLC

285 Russell St.

N/A — Relocate existing sign

LENOX

Toole Properties Inc.

461 Pittsfield Road

$125,000 — Replace existing indoor pool roof panels with equivalent panels

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

Bridge Street

$3,205 — Storage shed at Sheldon Field

City of Northampton

125 Locust St.

$9,000 — Two replacement windows at Board of Public Works

J-Barc Inc.

25 Pleasant St.

$136,500 — Repair and lintel replacement

O’Connell Hawley LLC

10 Hawley St.

$37,979 — Bath addition

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$74,000 — Install dish panel

Smith College

Bedford Ter.

$4,356,297 — New windows, repairs, mechanical systems

Smith College

College Lane

$1,782,358 — Interior renovation to laboratories, classrooms

Smith College

14 Green St.

$414,000 — Interior renovations

Smith College

94 State St.

$4,903,303 — Replacement windows, door, renovate restroom

PITTSFIELD

David Coco

206 Elm St.

$19,365 — RTU replacement

Phoenix Merrill Road LLC

676 Merrill Road

$1,200 — Add two indicating devices to Ready Set Play store

Pittsfield General Electric

303 Crane Ave.

$22,000 — Roofing

Three Ninety Five Nord Strasse LLC

391 North St.

$99,500 — Install new wet system

SPRINGFIELD

1492 Redevelopment LLC

90 Carew St.

$300,000 — Alter interior tenant space in Unit B for medical office use

Africana Villa LLC

312 Locust St.

$163,000 — New grocery store

Centro Cristiano Emanuel

435 Cottage St.

$6,000 — Remove non-structural walls

City of Springfield

962 Carew St.

$554,710 — Alter interior classroom space at Liberty Elementary School for use as a kitchen

FNBC Realty Corp., et al

1350 Main St.

$2,483,296.15 — Renovate Suite 600 in MassLive building

The Gray House Inc.

22 Sheldon St.

$16,000 — Erect utility ramp in rear of property

Honore LLC

272 Worthington St.

$130,900 — Alter interior space of existing restaurant for new bar and kitchen area

Marks Realty LLP

821 Boston Road

$50,000 — Alter interior space; change use from retail store to Nam’s Taekwando

Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Springfield

17 John St.

$26,000 — Remodel interior space

Picknelly Family LP

1 Monarch Place

$120,000 — Alter interior tenant office space on 22nd floor for Liberty Bank

Pilar 2 LLC

165 Liberty St.

$25,016.75 — Add and alter bathroom, sink, and cabinets in office building

RF Realty Co. LLC

445 Sumner Ave.

$129,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use as Xpress Med Urgent Care

Snapland 59 LLC

51 Taylor St.

$60,000 — Repair brick facade and basement walls

Springfield Qoz Self-Storage II LLC

55 Emery St.

$1,000,000 — Alter interior space of basement and four levels for use as Devon Storage