Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of June and July 2023.
CHICOPEE
Sonja Stewart
19 Butler Ave.
$1,500 — Remove and replace two posts on second floor, jack third-floor deck
EASTHAMPTON
150 Pleasant LLC
150 Pleasant St.
$120,000 — Retrofit roof
On the Hill LLC
100 Mountain Road
$30,000 — Construct outdoor bar on existing deck
Walter B. Mitchell Trust
15 Park St.
$14,200 — Roofing
HADLEY
American Legion Post
162 Russell St.
N/A — Replace five windows
Real Estate Oil Change LP
347 Russell St.
N/A — Roofing
Vertical Assets LLC
165 Russell St.
N/A — Replace carpeting
W/S Hadley Properties II LLC
327 Russell St.
N/A — Replace door at Whole Foods
LEE
Ronald Halpin
645 Pleasant St.
$13,000 — Roofing
Jedko Properties LLC
40 Franklin St.
$17,500 — Install 32 windows
LENOX
Edwin Barker
8 Spruce Trail
$60,000 — Change bathroom to laundry room, change bedroom to bathroom
Edith Wharton Restorations Inc.
2 Plunkett St.
$2,335 — Replace bookstore door and jamb
Harvey Stoller
260 Pittsfield Road
$2,500 — Install metal handrail outside Building E across two landings outside front doorway
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$800,000 — Build companion animal building at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
D.A. Sullivan & Sons
84 North St.
$49,000 — Add exercise and bathroom, add elevated deck at rear of building
Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$175,000 — Sprinkler system in sanctuary, connector, and parish hall; new commercial kitchen
Linda Manor LLC
349 Haydenville Road
$3,861 — Illuminated ground sign
Smith College
16 Paradise Road
$366,000 — Replace elevator
Webber & Grinnell Insurance
8 North King St.
$8,100 — Siding repairs
PITTSFIELD
Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC
54 Wellington Ave.
$10,000 — Roofing
Christian Assembly Church Inc.
850 Williams St.
$135,000 — Roofing
The Elizabeth Freeman Center Inc.
43 Francis Ave.
$22,500 — Replace basement egress with new concrete walls, pressure-treated stairs, and new roof system
Passardi Family Holding LLC
160 North St.
$1,278 — Complete new tenant fit-up for SaVida Health
Patriot Suites Inc.
8 Dan Fox Dr.
$2,000 — Adjust and repair fire doors, provide pool-access restrictions for minors, provide fall-prevention devices for windows, make adjustments for accessible unit window locks
Pitex LP
635 Merrill Road
$1,200 — Add two indicating devices to Ready Set Play
Pittsfield Girls Club Inc.
600 Churchill St.
$12,000 — Roofing
Pittsfield Girls Club Inc.
600 Churchill St.
$9,000 — Remove existing deck, jack center of cabin, install helical post to support cabin center, install three helical posts for new deck
Steel Realty Inc.
10 Wendell Ave. Ext.
$65,823 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
600 Berkshire Ave LLC
600 Berkshire Ave.
$119,000 — Roofing
City of Springfield
1435 Carew St.
$586,150 — Alter kitchen area and install new walk-in cooler at Mary O. Pottenger Elementary School
DCX Springdale DST
1600 Boston Road
$60,000 — Alter interior space, subdivide storage space, and relocate existing online shopping staging area at Stop & Shop
Holy Name Catholic Assoc.
323 Dickinson St.
$264,800 — Roofing
Hyo Jung Lee
595 Main St.
$10,000 — Interior demolition for tenant fit-out
Len-Steve Realty LLC
977 St. James Ave.
$68,500 — Repair masonry block wall and two windows damaged by automobile at Serv-U
National Assoc. of Government Employees
1299 Page Blvd.
$60,000 — Roofing
Paul Salvage
29 State St.
$19,188 — Roofing
Springfield Hobby Club Housing Inc.
1475 Roosevelt Ave.
$263,404 — Roofing
UH Main 655 LLC
644 Main St.
$35,000 — Install two new kitchen hoods and sink
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$650,100 — Roofing