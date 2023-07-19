The following building permits were issued during the months of June and July 2023.

CHICOPEE

Sonja Stewart

19 Butler Ave.

$1,500 — Remove and replace two posts on second floor, jack third-floor deck

EASTHAMPTON

150 Pleasant LLC

150 Pleasant St.

$120,000 — Retrofit roof

On the Hill LLC

100 Mountain Road

$30,000 — Construct outdoor bar on existing deck

Walter B. Mitchell Trust

15 Park St.

$14,200 — Roofing

HADLEY

American Legion Post

162 Russell St.

N/A — Replace five windows

Real Estate Oil Change LP

347 Russell St.

N/A — Roofing

Vertical Assets LLC

165 Russell St.

N/A — Replace carpeting

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

327 Russell St.

N/A — Replace door at Whole Foods

LEE

Ronald Halpin

645 Pleasant St.

$13,000 — Roofing

Jedko Properties LLC

40 Franklin St.

$17,500 — Install 32 windows

LENOX

Edwin Barker

8 Spruce Trail

$60,000 — Change bathroom to laundry room, change bedroom to bathroom

Edith Wharton Restorations Inc.

2 Plunkett St.

$2,335 — Replace bookstore door and jamb

Harvey Stoller

260 Pittsfield Road

$2,500 — Install metal handrail outside Building E across two landings outside front doorway

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$800,000 — Build companion animal building at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

D.A. Sullivan & Sons

84 North St.

$49,000 — Add exercise and bathroom, add elevated deck at rear of building

Florence Congregational Church

130 Pine St.

$175,000 — Sprinkler system in sanctuary, connector, and parish hall; new commercial kitchen

Linda Manor LLC

349 Haydenville Road

$3,861 — Illuminated ground sign

Smith College

16 Paradise Road

$366,000 — Replace elevator

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

8 North King St.

$8,100 — Siding repairs

PITTSFIELD

Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC

54 Wellington Ave.

$10,000 — Roofing

Christian Assembly Church Inc.

850 Williams St.

$135,000 — Roofing

The Elizabeth Freeman Center Inc.

43 Francis Ave.

$22,500 — Replace basement egress with new concrete walls, pressure-treated stairs, and new roof system

Passardi Family Holding LLC

160 North St.

$1,278 — Complete new tenant fit-up for SaVida Health

Patriot Suites Inc.

8 Dan Fox Dr.

$2,000 — Adjust and repair fire doors, provide pool-access restrictions for minors, provide fall-prevention devices for windows, make adjustments for accessible unit window locks

Pitex LP

635 Merrill Road

$1,200 — Add two indicating devices to Ready Set Play

Pittsfield Girls Club Inc.

600 Churchill St.

$12,000 — Roofing

Pittsfield Girls Club Inc.

600 Churchill St.

$9,000 — Remove existing deck, jack center of cabin, install helical post to support cabin center, install three helical posts for new deck

Steel Realty Inc.

10 Wendell Ave. Ext.

$65,823 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

600 Berkshire Ave LLC

600 Berkshire Ave.

$119,000 — Roofing

City of Springfield

1435 Carew St.

$586,150 — Alter kitchen area and install new walk-in cooler at Mary O. Pottenger Elementary School

DCX Springdale DST

1600 Boston Road

$60,000 — Alter interior space, subdivide storage space, and relocate existing online shopping staging area at Stop & Shop

Holy Name Catholic Assoc.

323 Dickinson St.

$264,800 — Roofing

Hyo Jung Lee

595 Main St.

$10,000 — Interior demolition for tenant fit-out

Len-Steve Realty LLC

977 St. James Ave.

$68,500 — Repair masonry block wall and two windows damaged by automobile at Serv-U

National Assoc. of Government Employees

1299 Page Blvd.

$60,000 — Roofing

Paul Salvage

29 State St.

$19,188 — Roofing

Springfield Hobby Club Housing Inc.

1475 Roosevelt Ave.

$263,404 — Roofing

UH Main 655 LLC

644 Main St.

$35,000 — Install two new kitchen hoods and sink

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$650,100 — Roofing