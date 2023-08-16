Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2023.
CHICOPEE
Rodney Cambigue
375 Broadway St.
$14,300 — Replace 13 double-hung windows
Society Faith Methodist
191 Montcalm St.
$30,361 — Replace 23 windows
SRF LLC
1345 Burnett Road
$2,500 — Replace detached garage roof
Richard Stefanik, Patricia Stefanik
269 Moore St.
$111,410 — Insulate all attics
Valley Opportunity Council Inc.
30 Center St.
$6,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood
EASTHAMPTON
Eastworks LLP
116 Pleasant St.
$38,811.46 — Create openings for three new windows, create double wall partition, install three doors and two awning windows
JD Powers Property Management LLC
26-28 Holyoke St.
$6,000 — Roofing
Loven Properties Inc.
O’Neill Street
$682,797 — Build two new buildings
Lawrence Pontbriant
44 Pleasant St.
$645,900 — Renovate existing building to add four apartments
Northeast Center for Youth & Families
201 East St.
$32,450 — Roofing
HADLEY
CBR Realty Corp.
191 Russell St.
N/A — Siding
Gulmohar Realty Corp.
237 Russell St.
N/A — Demolish hotel structure
Mill Valley Commons LLC
1 Mill Valley Road
N/A — Build-out for new gym/fitness center
Mill Valley Commons LLC
1 Mill Valley Road
N/A — Remove wood bar
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
N/A — Install modular rope course
LEE
JGC Properties LLC
208 Main St.
$7,500 — Roofing
Nonotuck Resource Assoc.
14 Park Place
$112,000 — Remove and replace rotted wood on front and side porches, remove and replace front steps and railings, install new concrete piers, rebuild existing hatchway
LENOX
Boston University
45 West St.
$9,450 — Replace 10 windows
Stanley Rosen
91 Walker St.
$6,500 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
19 Corticelli Street LLC
19 Corticelli St.
$7,500 — Roofing
109-117 Franklin Street LLC
111 Franklin St.
$125,000 — Structural repairs
Dan Berger, Joseph Curran
79 Masonic St.
$4,750 — Office renovation
Bowles Enterprises LLC
229 Elm St.
$17,000 — Bathroom renovation
Clinical & Support Options Inc.
29 North Main St.
$5,630 — Demolish garage
Colvest/Northampton LLC
325 King St., A-B
$303,500 — Interior renovation at Greenfield Savings Bank
Eversource Energy
Easthampton Road
$23,000 — Demolish garage
EZMJ LLC
17 Main St.
N/A — Roofing
Gal Realty Co. LLC
96 Main St.
$54,250 — Renovate second-floor office to three-bedroom apartment
Northampton Senior Center
Conz St.
$100,000 — Remove storefronts in six locations, reinstall windows
Pramukh Corp.
117 Conz St.
$2,650 — Illuminated pylon sign for Quality Inn & Suites
Pramukh Corp.
117 Conz St.
$2,650 — Illuminated roof sign for Quality Inn & Suites
Tim Seney Contracting Inc.
21 Reservoir Road
$5,000 — Structural modifications and repairs
Turomsha 2014 Revocable Trust
11 Williams St.
$13,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system
PITTSFIELD
Margaret Beauregard, James Beauregard
50 Pearl St.
$30,000 — Attach mural and legend to aluminum framework on north side of building
Michael Cantor
1231 West Housatonic St.
$27,500 — Roofing
Iron Horse Properties Inc.
80 Broad St.
$20,500 — Roofing
JMT Family Nominee Trust
16 Taconic St.
$5,000 — Build two small decks with egress for stairs
Patriot Suites Inc.
8 Dan Fox Dr.
$24,000 — Alterations to existing doors and windows to bring them into compliance
SPRINGFIELD
1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$869,300 — Alter interior tenant office space on seventh floor for new fit-out
African Diaspora Mental Health Assoc.
605 State St.
$19,853 — Insulation and air sealing
Chestnut Park Preservation LP
10 Chestnut St.
$121,000 — Remodel interior space for new grocery store
City of Springfield
670 Union St.
$25,000 — Partial demolition of annex building at DeBerry Elementary School
Community Survival Center Inc.
240 Main St.
$3,500 — Insulation
Brian Dixon
90 Berkshire Ave.
$8,752 — Insulation and air sealing
Rehold Springfield LLC
1522 Boston Road
$1,000 — Alter existing commercial space into Spirit Halloween store
Revitalize Community Development Corp.
240 Cadwell Dr.
$69,236 — Install solar panels on roof
Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1380 Boston Road
$165,200 — Remodel Marshalls store
Snapland 59 LLC
59 Taylor St.
$15,500 — Roofing