The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2023.

CHICOPEE

Rodney Cambigue
375 Broadway St.
$14,300 — Replace 13 double-hung windows

Society Faith Methodist
191 Montcalm St.
$30,361 — Replace 23 windows

SRF LLC
1345 Burnett Road
$2,500 — Replace detached garage roof

Richard Stefanik, Patricia Stefanik
269 Moore St.
$111,410 — Insulate all attics

Valley Opportunity Council Inc.
30 Center St.
$6,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

EASTHAMPTON

Eastworks LLP
116 Pleasant St.
$38,811.46 — Create openings for three new windows, create double wall partition, install three doors and two awning windows

JD Powers Property Management LLC
26-28 Holyoke St.
$6,000 — Roofing

Loven Properties Inc.
O’Neill Street
$682,797 — Build two new buildings

Lawrence Pontbriant
44 Pleasant St.
$645,900 — Renovate existing building to add four apartments

Northeast Center for Youth & Families
201 East St.
$32,450 — Roofing

HADLEY

CBR Realty Corp.
191 Russell St.
N/A — Siding

Gulmohar Realty Corp.
237 Russell St.
N/A — Demolish hotel structure

Mill Valley Commons LLC
1 Mill Valley Road
N/A — Build-out for new gym/fitness center

Mill Valley Commons LLC
1 Mill Valley Road
N/A — Remove wood bar

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
N/A — Install modular rope course

LEE

JGC Properties LLC
208 Main St.
$7,500 — Roofing

Nonotuck Resource Assoc.
14 Park Place
$112,000 — Remove and replace rotted wood on front and side porches, remove and replace front steps and railings, install new concrete piers, rebuild existing hatchway

LENOX

Boston University
45 West St.
$9,450 — Replace 10 windows

Stanley Rosen
91 Walker St.
$6,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

19 Corticelli Street LLC
19 Corticelli St.
$7,500 — Roofing

109-117 Franklin Street LLC
111 Franklin St.
$125,000 — Structural repairs

Dan Berger, Joseph Curran
79 Masonic St.
$4,750 — Office renovation

Bowles Enterprises LLC
229 Elm St.
$17,000 — Bathroom renovation

Clinical & Support Options Inc.
29 North Main St.
$5,630 — Demolish garage

Colvest/Northampton LLC
325 King St., A-B
$303,500 — Interior renovation at Greenfield Savings Bank

Eversource Energy
Easthampton Road
$23,000 — Demolish garage

EZMJ LLC
17 Main St.
N/A — Roofing

Gal Realty Co. LLC
96 Main St.
$54,250 — Renovate second-floor office to three-bedroom apartment

Northampton Senior Center
Conz St.
$100,000 — Remove storefronts in six locations, reinstall windows

Pramukh Corp.
117 Conz St.
$2,650 — Illuminated pylon sign for Quality Inn & Suites

Pramukh Corp.
117 Conz St.
$2,650 — Illuminated roof sign for Quality Inn & Suites

Tim Seney Contracting Inc.
21 Reservoir Road
$5,000 — Structural modifications and repairs

Turomsha 2014 Revocable Trust
11 Williams St.
$13,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system

PITTSFIELD

Margaret Beauregard, James Beauregard
50 Pearl St.
$30,000 — Attach mural and legend to aluminum framework on north side of building

Michael Cantor
1231 West Housatonic St.
$27,500 — Roofing

Iron Horse Properties Inc.
80 Broad St.
$20,500 — Roofing

JMT Family Nominee Trust
16 Taconic St.
$5,000 — Build two small decks with egress for stairs

Patriot Suites Inc.
8 Dan Fox Dr.
$24,000 — Alterations to existing doors and windows to bring them into compliance

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$869,300 — Alter interior tenant office space on seventh floor for new fit-out

African Diaspora Mental Health Assoc.
605 State St.
$19,853 — Insulation and air sealing

Chestnut Park Preservation LP
10 Chestnut St.
$121,000 — Remodel interior space for new grocery store

City of Springfield
670 Union St.
$25,000 — Partial demolition of annex building at DeBerry Elementary School

Community Survival Center Inc.
240 Main St.
$3,500 — Insulation

Brian Dixon
90 Berkshire Ave.
$8,752 — Insulation and air sealing

Rehold Springfield LLC
1522 Boston Road
$1,000 — Alter existing commercial space into Spirit Halloween store

Revitalize Community Development Corp.
240 Cadwell Dr.
$69,236 — Install solar panels on roof

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1380 Boston Road
$165,200 — Remodel Marshalls store

Snapland 59 LLC
59 Taylor St.
$15,500 — Roofing

