The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2023.

CHICOPEE

Rodney Cambigue

375 Broadway St.

$14,300 — Replace 13 double-hung windows

Society Faith Methodist

191 Montcalm St.

$30,361 — Replace 23 windows

SRF LLC

1345 Burnett Road

$2,500 — Replace detached garage roof

Richard Stefanik, Patricia Stefanik

269 Moore St.

$111,410 — Insulate all attics

Valley Opportunity Council Inc.

30 Center St.

$6,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

EASTHAMPTON

Eastworks LLP

116 Pleasant St.

$38,811.46 — Create openings for three new windows, create double wall partition, install three doors and two awning windows

JD Powers Property Management LLC

26-28 Holyoke St.

$6,000 — Roofing

Loven Properties Inc.

O’Neill Street

$682,797 — Build two new buildings

Lawrence Pontbriant

44 Pleasant St.

$645,900 — Renovate existing building to add four apartments

Northeast Center for Youth & Families

201 East St.

$32,450 — Roofing

HADLEY

CBR Realty Corp.

191 Russell St.

N/A — Siding

Gulmohar Realty Corp.

237 Russell St.

N/A — Demolish hotel structure

Mill Valley Commons LLC

1 Mill Valley Road

N/A — Build-out for new gym/fitness center

Mill Valley Commons LLC

1 Mill Valley Road

N/A — Remove wood bar

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

N/A — Install modular rope course

LEE

JGC Properties LLC

208 Main St.

$7,500 — Roofing

Nonotuck Resource Assoc.

14 Park Place

$112,000 — Remove and replace rotted wood on front and side porches, remove and replace front steps and railings, install new concrete piers, rebuild existing hatchway

LENOX

Boston University

45 West St.

$9,450 — Replace 10 windows

Stanley Rosen

91 Walker St.

$6,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

19 Corticelli Street LLC

19 Corticelli St.

$7,500 — Roofing

109-117 Franklin Street LLC

111 Franklin St.

$125,000 — Structural repairs

Dan Berger, Joseph Curran

79 Masonic St.

$4,750 — Office renovation

Bowles Enterprises LLC

229 Elm St.

$17,000 — Bathroom renovation

Clinical & Support Options Inc.

29 North Main St.

$5,630 — Demolish garage

Colvest/Northampton LLC

325 King St., A-B

$303,500 — Interior renovation at Greenfield Savings Bank

Eversource Energy

Easthampton Road

$23,000 — Demolish garage

EZMJ LLC

17 Main St.

N/A — Roofing

Gal Realty Co. LLC

96 Main St.

$54,250 — Renovate second-floor office to three-bedroom apartment

Northampton Senior Center

Conz St.

$100,000 — Remove storefronts in six locations, reinstall windows

Pramukh Corp.

117 Conz St.

$2,650 — Illuminated pylon sign for Quality Inn & Suites

Pramukh Corp.

117 Conz St.

$2,650 — Illuminated roof sign for Quality Inn & Suites

Tim Seney Contracting Inc.

21 Reservoir Road

$5,000 — Structural modifications and repairs

Turomsha 2014 Revocable Trust

11 Williams St.

$13,000 — Install roof-mounted solar system

PITTSFIELD

Margaret Beauregard, James Beauregard

50 Pearl St.

$30,000 — Attach mural and legend to aluminum framework on north side of building

Michael Cantor

1231 West Housatonic St.

$27,500 — Roofing

Iron Horse Properties Inc.

80 Broad St.

$20,500 — Roofing

JMT Family Nominee Trust

16 Taconic St.

$5,000 — Build two small decks with egress for stairs

Patriot Suites Inc.

8 Dan Fox Dr.

$24,000 — Alterations to existing doors and windows to bring them into compliance

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$869,300 — Alter interior tenant office space on seventh floor for new fit-out

African Diaspora Mental Health Assoc.

605 State St.

$19,853 — Insulation and air sealing

Chestnut Park Preservation LP

10 Chestnut St.

$121,000 — Remodel interior space for new grocery store

City of Springfield

670 Union St.

$25,000 — Partial demolition of annex building at DeBerry Elementary School

Community Survival Center Inc.

240 Main St.

$3,500 — Insulation

Brian Dixon

90 Berkshire Ave.

$8,752 — Insulation and air sealing

Rehold Springfield LLC

1522 Boston Road

$1,000 — Alter existing commercial space into Spirit Halloween store

Revitalize Community Development Corp.

240 Cadwell Dr.

$69,236 — Install solar panels on roof

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.

1380 Boston Road

$165,200 — Remodel Marshalls store

Snapland 59 LLC

59 Taylor St.

$15,500 — Roofing