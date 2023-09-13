The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2023.

CHICOPEE

Anthony Dube

336 Front St.

$33,077.15 — Roofing

Ryan Manning

15 Leonard St.

$7,391 — Replace nine windows

Procon Group LLC

850 Sheridan St.

$1,000 — Install one strobe in each of four new bathrooms

Rjalaa Holdings LLC

1643 Memorial Dr.

$3,967 — Insulation

Dave Vickers

34 Columba St.

$3,603 — Remove and replace four windows

EASTHAMPTON

Alain Benoist

311 East St.

$16,076 — Replace first-floor bathroom tub with shower, inspections for firesafing and/or insulation

City of Easthampton

Daley Field

$936,376.76 — Demolition

George Dion

37-47 Grant St.

$15,733 — Replace 17 windows

HADLEY

Frank Kostek

14 Lawrence Plain Road

N/A — Kitchen renovation

LEE

Open Door Church

87 Summer St.

$20,000 — Demolish old dormitory

NORTHAMPTON

Chen’s Management LLC

16 Crafts Ave.

$5,400 — Interior renovations

City of Northampton

212 Main St.

N/A — Build half-wall, add door

Florence Congregational Church

130 Pine St.

$24,700 — Insulation

Humhum LLC

15 Locust St.

$35,500 — Roofing

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$14,580 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$5,964 — Illuminated ground sign

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$5,270 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$2,688 — Illuminated ground sign

Smith College

College Lane

$91,798 — Kitchenette on first floor, new kitchenette and two office nooks on second floor

Smith College

25 Henshaw Ave.

$83,000 — Install backflow preventer with fire sprinkler control valves to supply annex and boiler building

Smith College

25 Henshaw Ave.

$80,512 — ADA/MAAB improvements, phase 1 of bathroom renovations

PITTSFIELD

163 South St. LLC

163 South St.

$30,000 — Rooftop replacement

John Barry

55 Fenn St.

$28,500 — Install vinyl flooring and floor base

Vincent Carchedi Sr., Josephine Carchedi

230 Fourth St.

$28,000 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield

330 North St.

$30,000 — Rooftop HVAC unit replacement

Five Forty Two Tyler St. LLC

534 Tyler St.

$3,880 — Install new fire warning system

Elie Hassoun

881 Dalton Ave.

$2,500 — Repair existing exterior stairs

Samuel Noyes

19 Wilson St.

$30,571 — Roofing

Pittsfield North 157 LLC

155 North St.

$14,000 — Sheetrock ceiling

SPRINGFIELD

575 Union Street LLC

311 Page Blvd.

$8,300 — Roofing

1277 Liberty St. LLC

1287 Liberty St.

$1,000 — Space for Halloween store

Behavioral Health Netwok Inc.

417 Liberty St.

$10,000 — Install new handicap ramp

Car Properties LLC

1130 Boston Road

$53,995 — Roofing

Samuel Castellano

2891 Main St.

$9,000 — Roofing

Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start

33 Wilbraham Road

$850,000 — Roofing

Honore LLC

250 Worthington St.

$2,132,000 — Alterations to exterior storefront and masonry repairs, elevator modernization, rear service area repairs, exterior patio renovations, roof repairs

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$1,005,779 — Alter interior space, USP 800 clean rooms, second-floor pharmacy

National Assoc. of Government Employees

1297 Page Blvd.

$60,000 — Roofing

Onyx Springfield Crossing LLC

1655 Boston Road

$350,000 — Partial demolition of portion of former Eastfield Mall used as movie theater

P&M Realty LLC

105 Verge St.

$84,987 — Roofing at Everett J. Prescott Inc.

Paul’s Crane

694 Berkshire Ave.

$29,995 — Roofing

Springfield Lodge 61 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks

440 Tiffany St.

$11,920 — Roofing