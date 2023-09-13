Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2023.
CHICOPEE
Anthony Dube
336 Front St.
$33,077.15 — Roofing
Ryan Manning
15 Leonard St.
$7,391 — Replace nine windows
Procon Group LLC
850 Sheridan St.
$1,000 — Install one strobe in each of four new bathrooms
Rjalaa Holdings LLC
1643 Memorial Dr.
$3,967 — Insulation
Dave Vickers
34 Columba St.
$3,603 — Remove and replace four windows
EASTHAMPTON
Alain Benoist
311 East St.
$16,076 — Replace first-floor bathroom tub with shower, inspections for firesafing and/or insulation
City of Easthampton
Daley Field
$936,376.76 — Demolition
George Dion
37-47 Grant St.
$15,733 — Replace 17 windows
HADLEY
Frank Kostek
14 Lawrence Plain Road
N/A — Kitchen renovation
LEE
Open Door Church
87 Summer St.
$20,000 — Demolish old dormitory
NORTHAMPTON
Chen’s Management LLC
16 Crafts Ave.
$5,400 — Interior renovations
City of Northampton
212 Main St.
N/A — Build half-wall, add door
Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$24,700 — Insulation
Humhum LLC
15 Locust St.
$35,500 — Roofing
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$14,580 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$5,964 — Illuminated ground sign
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$5,270 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$2,688 — Illuminated ground sign
Smith College
College Lane
$91,798 — Kitchenette on first floor, new kitchenette and two office nooks on second floor
Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$83,000 — Install backflow preventer with fire sprinkler control valves to supply annex and boiler building
Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$80,512 — ADA/MAAB improvements, phase 1 of bathroom renovations
PITTSFIELD
163 South St. LLC
163 South St.
$30,000 — Rooftop replacement
John Barry
55 Fenn St.
$28,500 — Install vinyl flooring and floor base
Vincent Carchedi Sr., Josephine Carchedi
230 Fourth St.
$28,000 — Roofing
City of Pittsfield
330 North St.
$30,000 — Rooftop HVAC unit replacement
Five Forty Two Tyler St. LLC
534 Tyler St.
$3,880 — Install new fire warning system
Elie Hassoun
881 Dalton Ave.
$2,500 — Repair existing exterior stairs
Samuel Noyes
19 Wilson St.
$30,571 — Roofing
Pittsfield North 157 LLC
155 North St.
$14,000 — Sheetrock ceiling
SPRINGFIELD
575 Union Street LLC
311 Page Blvd.
$8,300 — Roofing
1277 Liberty St. LLC
1287 Liberty St.
$1,000 — Space for Halloween store
Behavioral Health Netwok Inc.
417 Liberty St.
$10,000 — Install new handicap ramp
Car Properties LLC
1130 Boston Road
$53,995 — Roofing
Samuel Castellano
2891 Main St.
$9,000 — Roofing
Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start
33 Wilbraham Road
$850,000 — Roofing
Honore LLC
250 Worthington St.
$2,132,000 — Alterations to exterior storefront and masonry repairs, elevator modernization, rear service area repairs, exterior patio renovations, roof repairs
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$1,005,779 — Alter interior space, USP 800 clean rooms, second-floor pharmacy
National Assoc. of Government Employees
1297 Page Blvd.
$60,000 — Roofing
Onyx Springfield Crossing LLC
1655 Boston Road
$350,000 — Partial demolition of portion of former Eastfield Mall used as movie theater
P&M Realty LLC
105 Verge St.
$84,987 — Roofing at Everett J. Prescott Inc.
Paul’s Crane
694 Berkshire Ave.
$29,995 — Roofing
Springfield Lodge 61 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks
440 Tiffany St.
$11,920 — Roofing