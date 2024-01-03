Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2023.
CHICOPEE
A&C Fernandes LLC
796 Sheridan St.
$8,000 — Siding, new soffit and trim
Standex International Corp.
939 Chicopee St.
$20,000 — Demo interior walls, flooring, fixtures, etc. for new eldercare facility
EASTHAMPTON
Julia Gawle
112 Union St.
$20,000 — Roofing
Gus Papas
33 Payson Ave.
$13,500 — Roofing
John-Michael Papas
35 Payson Ave.
$16,500 — Roofing
LEE
Jeffrey Glenar, Kathleen Glenar
1675 Pleasant St.
$8,321 — Insulation and air sealing
LENOX
BBL Lenox Hotel Group LLC
130 Pittsfield Road
$2,725,500 — Building shell
Overlee Property Holdings LLC
65 Church St.
$9,500 — Replace six windows
NORTHAMPTON
4 Aces Realty LLC
107 Williams St.
$2,600,429 — Fire sprinkler system
Emerald City Partners LLC
25 New South St., Unit A104
$55,800 — Interior renovation to classroom space
First Congragational Church of Northampton
129 Main St.
$18,040 — Insulate basement walls
Gal Realty Co. LLC
96 Main St.
$7,500 — Renovate bakery/restaurant; separate food preparation from dining area with wall
Smith College
122-126 West St.
$5,544 — Install transaction window at Smith Campus Safety
PITTSFIELD
Ruby View Management LLC
970 West Housatonic St.
$28,000 — Insulation
Three Ninety Five Nord Strasse LLC
391 North St.
$24,638 — Fire-alarm system