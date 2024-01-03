The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2023.

CHICOPEE

A&C Fernandes LLC

796 Sheridan St.

$8,000 — Siding, new soffit and trim

Standex International Corp.

939 Chicopee St.

$20,000 — Demo interior walls, flooring, fixtures, etc. for new eldercare facility

EASTHAMPTON

Julia Gawle

112 Union St.

$20,000 — Roofing

Gus Papas

33 Payson Ave.

$13,500 — Roofing

John-Michael Papas

35 Payson Ave.

$16,500 — Roofing

LEE

Jeffrey Glenar, Kathleen Glenar

1675 Pleasant St.

$8,321 — Insulation and air sealing

LENOX

BBL Lenox Hotel Group LLC

130 Pittsfield Road

$2,725,500 — Building shell

Overlee Property Holdings LLC

65 Church St.

$9,500 — Replace six windows

NORTHAMPTON

4 Aces Realty LLC

107 Williams St.

$2,600,429 — Fire sprinkler system

Emerald City Partners LLC

25 New South St., Unit A104

$55,800 — Interior renovation to classroom space

First Congragational Church of Northampton

129 Main St.

$18,040 — Insulate basement walls

Gal Realty Co. LLC

96 Main St.

$7,500 — Renovate bakery/restaurant; separate food preparation from dining area with wall

Smith College

122-126 West St.

$5,544 — Install transaction window at Smith Campus Safety

PITTSFIELD

Ruby View Management LLC

970 West Housatonic St.

$28,000 — Insulation

Three Ninety Five Nord Strasse LLC

391 North St.

$24,638 — Fire-alarm system