Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2023.

CHICOPEE

A&C Fernandes LLC
796 Sheridan St.
$8,000 — Siding, new soffit and trim

Standex International Corp.
939 Chicopee St.
$20,000 — Demo interior walls, flooring, fixtures, etc. for new eldercare facility

EASTHAMPTON

Julia Gawle
112 Union St.
$20,000 — Roofing

Gus Papas
33 Payson Ave.
$13,500 — Roofing

John-Michael Papas
35 Payson Ave.
$16,500 — Roofing

LEE

Jeffrey Glenar, Kathleen Glenar
1675 Pleasant St.
$8,321 — Insulation and air sealing

LENOX

BBL Lenox Hotel Group LLC
130 Pittsfield Road
$2,725,500 — Building shell

Overlee Property Holdings LLC
65 Church St.
$9,500 — Replace six windows

NORTHAMPTON

4 Aces Realty LLC
107 Williams St.
$2,600,429 — Fire sprinkler system

Emerald City Partners LLC
25 New South St., Unit A104
$55,800 — Interior renovation to classroom space

First Congragational Church of Northampton
129 Main St.
$18,040 — Insulate basement walls

Gal Realty Co. LLC
96 Main St.
$7,500 — Renovate bakery/restaurant; separate food preparation from dining area with wall

Smith College
122-126 West St.
$5,544 — Install transaction window at Smith Campus Safety

PITTSFIELD

Ruby View Management LLC
970 West Housatonic St.
$28,000 — Insulation

Three Ninety Five Nord Strasse LLC
391 North St.
$24,638 — Fire-alarm system

