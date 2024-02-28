The following building permits were issued during the months of January and February 2024.

Chicopee

548-554 Chicopee LLC

550 Chicopee St.

N/A — Install new beacon

AALM LLC

694 Center St.

$83,964 — Roofing

Victor Alonzo

244 East Main St.

$8,000 — Roofing

C&C Mass Ventures LLC

33 Haynes Circle

$25,300 — Remove motors and shafts from tank assemblies

Chicopee Gardens Rehabilitation

44 New Lombard Road

$6,460 — Install two twin casement windows

Leclerc Holdings LLC

603 Grattan St.

$27,600 — Wiring, sheetrock, doors and trim, cabinets

Slats Realty Trust

10 Sheridan St.

$20,958.22 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

Easthampton Mahadev LLC

11-1 Maple St.

$5,000 — Roofing

The Philipp Manufacturing Co.

17 Ward Ave.

$23,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Focus Realty Group LLC

397 Russell St.

N/A — Roofing

Town of Hadley

15 East St.

N/A — Move wall to create sleeping quarters for Fire Department

LEE

Susan Mechanic Myers

880 East St.

$2,600 — Insulation

LENOX

Bryan Binder

35 Walker St.

$95,500 — Install fire sprinklers throughout building

NORTHAMPTON

185 South Street LLC

185 South St.

$11,768 — Roofing

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$16,000 — Add ADA-compliant bathroom to laundry room on ground floor, install kneewall over plumbing stack, sheetrock existing walls

Hill Institute

77 Pine St.

$16,078 — Replace six non-structural windows in existing openings

Massachusetts Audubon Society Inc.

36 Hampden St.

$114,481 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Matt & Nick LLC

199 Pine St.

$3,300 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Pioneer Valley Books

Safe Journeys LLC

32 Vernon St.

$3,000 — Insulation and weatherization

PITTSFIELD

Jonathan Couper

179 West Housatonic St.

$3,100 — Roofing

Four Forty Nord Strasse LLC

436 North St.

$4,015 — Storefront glazing repair and replacement

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty St LLC

1383 Liberty St.

$1,900 — Insulation

Bicentennial Plaza LLC

1512 Allen St.

$52,730 — Alter interior tenant space for use as a dental office

Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.

85 St. George Road

$1,505,630 — Interior remodeling and roofing

Industry Avenue Holdings LLC

66 Industry Ave.

$110,000 — Convert former storage space into four new offices at Greater Springfield Senior Center

Joseph Freedman Co. Inc.

58 Albany St.

$124,900 — Demolish section of warehouse/storage building

NPN Realty LLC

91 Pinevale St.

$14,000 — Erect new dividing wall and new doors and stairs in warehouse