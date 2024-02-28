Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of January and February 2024.
Chicopee
548-554 Chicopee LLC
550 Chicopee St.
N/A — Install new beacon
AALM LLC
694 Center St.
$83,964 — Roofing
Victor Alonzo
244 East Main St.
$8,000 — Roofing
C&C Mass Ventures LLC
33 Haynes Circle
$25,300 — Remove motors and shafts from tank assemblies
Chicopee Gardens Rehabilitation
44 New Lombard Road
$6,460 — Install two twin casement windows
Leclerc Holdings LLC
603 Grattan St.
$27,600 — Wiring, sheetrock, doors and trim, cabinets
Slats Realty Trust
10 Sheridan St.
$20,958.22 — Roofing
EASTHAMPTON
Easthampton Mahadev LLC
11-1 Maple St.
$5,000 — Roofing
The Philipp Manufacturing Co.
17 Ward Ave.
$23,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Focus Realty Group LLC
397 Russell St.
N/A — Roofing
Town of Hadley
15 East St.
N/A — Move wall to create sleeping quarters for Fire Department
LEE
Susan Mechanic Myers
880 East St.
$2,600 — Insulation
LENOX
Bryan Binder
35 Walker St.
$95,500 — Install fire sprinklers throughout building
NORTHAMPTON
185 South Street LLC
185 South St.
$11,768 — Roofing
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$16,000 — Add ADA-compliant bathroom to laundry room on ground floor, install kneewall over plumbing stack, sheetrock existing walls
Hill Institute
77 Pine St.
$16,078 — Replace six non-structural windows in existing openings
Massachusetts Audubon Society Inc.
36 Hampden St.
$114,481 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Matt & Nick LLC
199 Pine St.
$3,300 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Pioneer Valley Books
Safe Journeys LLC
32 Vernon St.
$3,000 — Insulation and weatherization
PITTSFIELD
Jonathan Couper
179 West Housatonic St.
$3,100 — Roofing
Four Forty Nord Strasse LLC
436 North St.
$4,015 — Storefront glazing repair and replacement
SPRINGFIELD
1277 Liberty St LLC
1383 Liberty St.
$1,900 — Insulation
Bicentennial Plaza LLC
1512 Allen St.
$52,730 — Alter interior tenant space for use as a dental office
Gandara Mental Health Center Inc.
85 St. George Road
$1,505,630 — Interior remodeling and roofing
Industry Avenue Holdings LLC
66 Industry Ave.
$110,000 — Convert former storage space into four new offices at Greater Springfield Senior Center
Joseph Freedman Co. Inc.
58 Albany St.
$124,900 — Demolish section of warehouse/storage building
NPN Realty LLC
91 Pinevale St.
$14,000 — Erect new dividing wall and new doors and stairs in warehouse