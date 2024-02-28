Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
184 South St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Jaime M. Rogers
Seller: James P. Kerr
Date: 01/31/24
CONWAY
269 Ashfield Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Craig S. Christian
Seller: Edward T. Mann
Date: 01/30/24
GREENFIELD
5 Camp Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Luis A. Morales
Seller: 167 South Shelburne Road TR
Date: 02/01/24
41 Canada Hill
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Leo C. Potter
Seller: A. Plus Enterprises Inc.
Date: 01/26/24
213 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $126,251
Buyer: LSF 11 Master Participation
Seller: Patrick G. Smith
Date: 01/29/24
284 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Matthew Dragon
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 02/02/24
347-1/2 Country Club Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $234,900
Buyer: Alexis Portier
Seller: James A. Hazel
Date: 02/02/24
159 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $150,900
Buyer: Jessica L. Goodnough
Seller: David S. Gott
Date: 01/29/24
122 James St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Holly M. Etheredge
Seller: Christopher J. Tormanen
Date: 01/26/24
HEATH
32 Town Farm Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Tucker Jenkins
Seller: Robin H. Jenkins
Date: 01/25/24
LEVERETT
15 Drummer Hill Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Seth D. Wilschutz
Seller: Wong Family Arizona RT
Date: 01/29/24
MONTAGUE
70 Old Sunderland Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Emma Morrow
Seller: Solomon Goldstein-Rose
Date: 01/25/24
NEW SALEM
8 West St.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Linda L. Dettloff
Seller: Michael D. Lackey
Date: 01/23/24
NORTHFIELD
35 Pentecost Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Haley E. Fiske
Seller: Persons, Cynthia J. (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
ORANGE
159 Quabbin Blvd.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: 153 Quabbin Blvd. LLC
Seller: Richard C. Innes
Date: 01/22/24
South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Richard C. Innes
Seller: Peter A. Gerry
Date: 01/22/24
540 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: James K. Flynn
Seller: Brian A. Heath
Date: 01/26/24
544 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: James K. Flynn
Seller: Brian A. Heath
Date: 01/26/24
756 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Robert Kennedy
Seller: Cindy Doiron
Date: 01/26/24
350 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Joshua A. Silberberg
Seller: Kevin Leh
Date: 01/26/24
SUNDERLAND
34-36 Hadley Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $436,700
Buyer: Grant Firl
Seller: Ellen K. Brower-Gately
Date: 01/30/24
250 North Main St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $637,500
Buyer: Christopher Moses
Seller: Fances M. Cooper
Date: 01/25/24
WENDELL
114 Wendell Depot Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: David E. Wilder
Seller: David E. Wilder
Date: 01/31/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
331 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Michael A. McKinney
Seller: Christopher W. Davis
Date: 01/22/24
44 Colonial Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Michael E. Trippodo
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 02/01/24
12 Damato Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: Benjamin Reynolds
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 01/31/24
158 Florida Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Douglas Dichard
Seller: Laurence K. Macey
Date: 01/26/24
15 Hillcrest St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Boccasile, Barry N. (Estate)
Date: 01/24/24
Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: XPB LLC
Seller: Tree House South LLC
Date: 02/01/24
170 Mallard Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: William D. Corbin
Seller: Doreen J. Merola
Date: 01/31/24
444 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,450,000
Buyer: 444 Shoemaker Mass. LLC
Seller: Sani Realty LLC
Date: 01/31/24
216 South Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Dennis Mayboroda
Seller: Karla A. Young
Date: 01/22/24
28 Valentine Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Nicole B. Bates
Seller: Deborah A. Belniak
Date: 01/31/24
52 Warren St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Maxwell R. Gerhardson
Seller: Matthew J. Sady
Date: 01/23/24
BLANDFORD
145 Chester Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Patrick Provonche
Seller: MHI Properties LLC
Date: 01/22/24
BRIMFIELD
205 Dunhamtown Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Jesse E. Gilbert
Seller: R. J. & Joan N. Demers IRT
Date: 01/24/24
1494 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: JA Property Group LLC
Seller: Scott C. Aikey
Date: 02/02/24
101 Paige Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $362,500
Buyer: Lauren E. Kurtz
Seller: Boudriault, Jacqueline (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
CHICOPEE
34 Bromont St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Torrey Santini
Seller: DGL Properties LLC
Date: 01/31/24
48 Cambridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Anna Marquez
Seller: Wishart, Alan P. (Estate)
Date: 01/31/24
76 Champagne Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Lynn M. Libby
Seller: Joseph C. Pereira TR
Date: 01/26/24
553 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Naisha Hernandez
Seller: Carlos P. Rubert
Date: 01/31/24
19 Dresser Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Ahmed Aljanabi
Seller: Dean J. Delamarter
Date: 02/02/24
420 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nbnsingh LLC
Seller: Giovanni Capaccio
Date: 01/23/24
799 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $159,300
Buyer: Privilne Real Estate LLC
Seller: Slosek Real Estate Holdings LLC
Date: 01/31/24
106 Garland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Bernash Realty LLC
Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3
Date: 01/23/24
11 Greenleaf St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Rivera
Seller: Ryan J. Connell
Date: 01/26/24
46 Harvard St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Chapeaurouge Investments LLC
Seller: Lisa M. Fournier
Date: 01/31/24
110 Haven Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Arthur Benoit
Seller: Blanchard, Glen (Estate)
Date: 01/29/24
64 Kendall St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Santo B. Alcantara
Seller: Abbas Altamimi
Date: 01/24/24
35 Moore St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Nicholas D. Franck
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 01/31/24
10 Nadeau Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Mark Devoto
Seller: RMF Buyout At 2021-HB1
Date: 01/26/24
43 Pearl St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Majed Lafta
Seller: Mclp Asset Co. Inc.
Date: 01/26/24
20 Spence St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Danny Barrett
Seller: Joseph F. Kingsley
Date: 01/30/24
60 Wheatland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Nayyef Al Jashaam
Seller: Julissa Rawana
Date: 01/22/24
32 Willwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Eric R. Piorkowsky
Seller: Galuszka, Virginia M. (Estate)
Date: 01/23/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
30 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Richard W. Santasiere
Seller: Samantha F. Taha
Date: 02/02/24
61 Devonshire Ter.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $169,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Vilkhovoy
Seller: William A. Brown
Date: 02/01/24
36 Lee St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Molly Keays
Seller: Hazel Zebian
Date: 01/25/24
28 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Jarrod Liebel
Seller: Hayward, Charles Byrne (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
236 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Christian T. Dancy
Seller: Mark C. Czupryna
Date: 01/30/24
382 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Toni Brandofino
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 01/31/24
HAMPDEN
Carmody Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $451,000
Buyer: Kevin R. Nichols
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 01/22/24
434 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Trevor Howell
Seller: Timothy R. Connors
Date: 01/26/24
GRANVILLE
107 Silver St.
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Susan D. Bartnicki
Seller: Bartnicki, Henry T. (Estate)
Date: 01/30/24
HAMPDEN
149 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $743,000
Buyer: Leslie P. Addicks
Seller: Cumberland Blues RT
Date: 02/02/24
HOLYOKE
24 Bayberry Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Brittany Wajda
Seller: Alfred Estabrook
Date: 02/01/24
60 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: April L. Rivera
Seller: Deepon Realty LLC
Date: 01/30/24
15-17 Canby St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Michael P. Sergneri
Seller: Grassfield, Kim A. (Estate)
Date: 01/23/24
38 Clinton Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
56 Clinton Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
77-79 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
37 Franks Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Stephanie Szklarz
Seller: Jeannette R. Rivard
Date: 01/31/24
36-38 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Adrian Cruz
Seller: Northern Flooring & Remodeling
Date: 02/01/24
44-46 Gilman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Jennit R. Diaz
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 01/30/24
339 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Adiene E. Delgado
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 01/23/24
1 Loomis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $876,000
Buyer: One Loomis LLC
Seller: Anthony Carnovale Realty LL
Date: 01/26/24
184 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
186 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
88 Lynch Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Mohammad A. Dib
Seller: Stephen C. Konstantinidis
Date: 01/29/24
898-902 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,950,000
Buyer: Tkjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC
Date: 01/31/24
904-906 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,950,000
Buyer: Tkjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC
Date: 01/31/24
4 North Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,280,400
Buyer: Remote Opportunities LLC
Seller: Pearson-Valley Development Co. LP
Date: 01/29/24
1470 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Luz Diaz-Feliciano
Seller: David F. Nitkiewicz
Date: 02/01/24
101 Pine St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
286-288 Pine St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,950,000
Buyer: Tkjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC
Date: 01/31/24
133 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Kenneth A. Lauzier
Seller: Brittany L. Petersen
Date: 02/02/24
219 Suffolk St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Vcinfo Inc.
Seller: Conway, Brian T. (Estate)
Date: 01/22/24
223 Suffolk St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
244 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,850,000
Buyer: Pcjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC
Date: 01/31/24
63 West St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,950,000
Buyer: Tkjm LLC
Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC
Date: 01/31/24
LONGMEADOW
180 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Armand J. Hebert
Seller: Mooradd, Sally R. (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
192 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $372,000
Buyer: Donald R. Muller
Seller: Trevor H. Agnitti
Date: 01/31/24
592 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Ruifeng Zhou
Seller: Dina Mackenzie
Date: 01/26/24
42 Williston Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Kyle Watkins
Seller: Lumturi RT
Date: 01/26/24
LUDLOW
153 Bridle Path Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Kat Vacation Rentals LLC
Seller: Cardinal, Norman E. (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
31 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Walsh
Seller: Angela S. Berkeley
Date: 01/30/24
290-292 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Seller: Michael J. Bailey
Date: 01/23/24
Cislak Dr., Lot 38
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Steven A. Crespo
Seller: Jose T. Martins
Date: 01/31/24
57 Grimard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: David Nitkiewicz
Seller: Tracey A. Ware
Date: 02/01/24
17 Irla Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: M&C Bedient FT
Seller: Brian A. Rogowski
Date: 01/26/24
623 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $259,926
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: Ralph J. Tovet
Date: 02/02/24
200 Poole St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rustic FT
Seller: Blais, Robert A. (Estate)
Date: 01/30/24
MONTGOMERY
8 Birch Bluff Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $634,900
Buyer: Andrew Pryfogle
Seller: Francis T. Tangredi
Date: 01/24/24
PALMER
27 Country Lane
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Jennifer W. Putney
Seller: Spelko, Frank W. (Estate)
Date: 02/02/24
5 Crawford St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: West Jam Man LLC
Seller: Gary J. Pierce
Date: 01/24/24
192 Flynt St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $159,800
Buyer: Brian Haley
Seller: Fountain, Fumiyo (Estate)
Date: 01/22/24
19 George St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $226,600
Buyer: Bradley Lovell
Seller: Bay Flow LLC
Date: 01/25/24
3205 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: B. & B. Realty Partners LLC
Seller: Abaigeal M. Duda
Date: 01/29/24
47 Squier St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Michael D. Leyburn
Seller: Sinervo, Jean (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
249 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Coby Piardi
Seller: Bryan Damas
Date: 01/30/24
RUSSELL
Huntington Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: RT 20 LLC
Seller: Ramanjanappa Ravikumar
Date: 01/30/24
SPRINGFIELD
184 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kevin J. Hassett
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 01/25/24
70 Alexander St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $342,900
Buyer: Brian A. Ardizoni
Seller: Angel Villar
Date: 01/25/24
374-380 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Sole Room LLC
Seller: 374 Allen Street LLC
Date: 02/02/24
17-19 Alsace St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: James J. Jozokos
Seller: Richard L. Marino
Date: 02/02/24
5 Angelica Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Darrel W. Grant
Seller: Kimberley Strother
Date: 01/26/24
171 Atwater Road
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: CIL Realty of Mass. Inc.
Seller: Fanti, Roy (Estate)
Date: 01/31/24
1295 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $146,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 01/22/24
515 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Jorge Rosa
Seller: Ronnie T. Salas
Date: 01/31/24
19 Bevier St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Gerard Paynter
Seller: Sarah McCarthy
Date: 01/23/24
15 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Balquiso Turiare
Seller: Colleen Moynihan FT
Date: 01/25/24
45 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Robert A. Naimark
Seller: Janine S. Taylor
Date: 01/24/24
44 Bruce St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Home Equity Mortgage Loan TR
Date: 01/22/24
64 Burghardt St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Anthony G. Wallace
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 02/02/24
77 Champlain Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Michael D. Axton
Seller: Wnuk, Anna (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
86 Clearbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Batuhan Citlak
Seller: Anthony Pandolfi
Date: 01/26/24
247-249 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Vivianne Morosier
Seller: Gerardo Ortiz
Date: 01/22/24
193 Corona St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Javier Pardave
Seller: Juan C. Rodriguez
Date: 02/01/24
104 Creswell Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Jaileen Arroyo
Seller: Shirin Boroumand Selph TR
Date: 01/25/24
54 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Luis E. Perez
Seller: Patricia H. Nnaji
Date: 02/01/24
305 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Wendy Gilman
Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Date: 01/31/24
552-554 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Zainul Abideen
Seller: Dang P. Quach
Date: 01/26/24
37 Dubois St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Antima Bhadoriya
Seller: Aldo Properties LLC
Date: 01/25/24
48 Eton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Jose A. Cruz Rivera
Seller: John H. Meredith
Date: 01/30/24
18 Fairmount St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Johnny F. Paredes
Seller: John J. Damato
Date: 01/29/24
85 Farnsworth St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Hector Suarez
Seller: Round 2 LLC
Date: 02/02/24
Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Lachenauer LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens 69 LP
Date: 01/29/24
226 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Lachenauer LLC
Seller: Springfield Gardens 69 LP
Date: 01/29/24
19 Granville St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Hiram M. Rolon
Seller: Nelly Otero
Date: 01/29/24
521-523 Hancock St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Yaritza G. Rivera
Seller: Feng P. Wu
Date: 01/23/24
133 Harmon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lexi B. Griffin
Seller: Elizabeth F. Simons
Date: 01/30/24
3 Hillside Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Naomie C. Delva
Seller: Christal J. Vaz
Date: 02/02/24
47 Laurel St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Rose M. Janvier
Seller: Rose D. Roman
Date: 01/31/24
5 Lavender Lane
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: James P. Martin
Seller: Awilda Vazquez
Date: 01/31/24
442 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Pioneer Valley Event Catering
Seller: New Canaan Properties LLC
Date: 02/01/24
466 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Mass Rentals LLC
Seller: Home LLC
Date: 02/01/24
751 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Mheg Inc.
Seller: KHL Group LLC
Date: 01/29/24
1174 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Mettey, Paul Stephen (Estate)
Date: 01/25/24
51 Littleton St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Leysha G. Cruz
Seller: Jean M. Dutton IRT
Date: 01/26/24
150 Louis Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Cailyn Pereira
Seller: Dylan J. Sheehan
Date: 01/31/24
47-49 Longview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Samuel Beltran
Seller: Candido E. Rivera
Date: 01/26/24
178 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC
Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC
Date: 01/22/24
180 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC
Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC
Date: 01/22/24
182 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC
Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC
Date: 01/22/24
184 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC
Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC
Date: 01/22/24
194-196 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Jose R. Brizuela
Seller: Luis Infante
Date: 01/29/24
39 Milton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Aldaine Murray
Seller: 80 Congress St. Properties LLC
Date: 01/30/24
52 Monmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC
Seller: Byron Walker
Date: 01/26/24
20 Montrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $163,621
Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB1
Seller: Pauline Clarke
Date: 01/22/24
46-48 Mooreland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Alonzo Smith
Seller: David Kachinski
Date: 01/31/24
31 Observer St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Elizabeth A. Alvarez
Date: 01/23/24
105-107 Parallel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Gabriel P. Wenzel
Seller: Areid Estate LLC
Date: 01/22/24
81 Pembroke Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Lowell Smith
Seller: Baith P. Weerasundara
Date: 01/24/24
27 Phoenix St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Phoenix St LLC
Seller: Michael J. Molinari
Date: 02/01/24
172 Phoenix Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Angela Zimage
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 01/25/24
133 Pine Grove St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Hector M. Burgos
Seller: MLM Holdings LLC
Date: 01/26/24
49 Prospect St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Welhington S. Dasilva
Seller: Athime Continual Wealth LLC
Date: 01/31/24
99-101 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Kimberly Toote
Seller: Aldaine Murray
Date: 01/25/24
118 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Jeanette Enriquez
Seller: Tynayko Melendez
Date: 01/26/24
63 Rencelau St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Angel Sunuwar
Seller: Jeffrey G. Cabana
Date: 02/01/24
26 Saint James Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $356,000
Buyer: Milton J. Santana
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 01/26/24
108 School St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Angelina M. Pena
Seller: Luis Ventura
Date: 01/31/24
39 Seymour Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Justin Gutierrez
Seller: Wilson, Ronald David (Estate)
Date: 01/26/24
24 Terrence St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jose Rivera-Portillo
Seller: US HUD
Date: 01/29/24
14-16 Webster St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Dilenia Belen
Seller: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC
Date: 01/24/24
63 Welland Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Sean Roth
Seller: Christopher Edmunds
Date: 02/01/24
279-281 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Omar B. Aljarrah
Seller: Two Riveras LLC
Date: 01/26/24
775 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Susan Agostine
Seller: Steven E. Zeimbekakis
Date: 01/30/24
57-59 Wilbraham Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Angel J. Cruz
Seller: Pontiac LLC
Date: 01/25/24
95 Windemere St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Robert J. Cotton
Date: 02/02/24
SOUTHWICK
561 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: FMM Southwick LLC
Seller: V. F. Realty Co. LLC
Date: 02/02/24
11 Crescent Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Eduard Tsikhotskiy
Seller: Sanders, William K. (Estate)
Date: 02/01/24
11 Fernwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Natalie A. Gaudino
Seller: Prevost, Patricia A. (Estate)
Date: 01/31/24
49 John Mason Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Todd Barlar
Seller: David J. St Denis
Date: 01/26/24
13 Lauren Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Kevin P. Mahoney
Seller: Randy S. Rindels
Date: 01/30/24
WESTFIELD
133 Crane Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Ruslan Grigorchuk
Seller: Roberts, David Robert (Estate)
Date: 01/22/24
24 Hampden St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Shakira B. Valentin
Seller: Centura Bay LLC
Date: 01/30/24
95 Highland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Conrad Z. Mayeski
Seller: Aero Fastener Realty LLC
Date: 01/31/24
277 Hillside Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bradley R. Alvord
Seller: Daniel C. Alvord
Date: 01/30/24
126 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Lanphear
Seller: Parent, Marie T. (Estate)
Date: 01/22/24
405 Montgomery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Mohamed S. Cader
Seller: Stacey A. Sorawat
Date: 01/31/24
127 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ashlyn W. Pentowski
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 02/02/24
82 Sackett Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $396,500
Buyer: Joshua D. Olin
Seller: Conrad Z. Mayeski
Date: 01/31/24
16 Verona St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Zeddymar Portorreal
Seller: Brian J. Belcher
Date: 01/22/24
23 Walker Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $327,500
Buyer: Andrew Schultz
Seller: Laplante, David E. (Estate)
Date: 02/02/24
131 Westwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Juan R. Reyes
Seller: Patricia Z. Johnson
Date: 02/01/24
146 Wildflower Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Tanner Bzdel
Seller: Charles E. Yelinek
Date: 01/26/24
WILBRAHAM
92 Burleigh Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: Rattlesnake Holdings LLC
Seller: Matthew P. Metzler
Date: 01/31/24
5 Edgewood Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Nicholas M. Lafayette
Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Date: 01/26/24
15 Highridge Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Lorraine Adamz
Seller: James E. Rooks
Date: 01/26/24
8 Mark Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Tyler Emet
Seller: Phyllis M. Emet
Date: 01/31/24
4 Pomeroy St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Charles E. Yelinek
Seller: Luc Petit
Date: 01/26/24
4 Ripley St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Simons
Seller: Robin F. Cook
Date: 01/30/24
155 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Katherine Siegel
Seller: Gwen C. Smith
Date: 01/29/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
13 Alderbrook Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Kiritkumar I. Patel
Seller: Lok B. Bhattarai
Date: 01/29/24
1059 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Cengiz Karagoz
Seller: Ion Drucioc
Date: 01/26/24
45 Forest Ridge Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Peter Hogan
Seller: Thomas J. Foley
Date: 01/26/24
52 Hanover St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Sukun LLC
Seller: Jennifer C. Demerski
Date: 01/23/24
38 Humphrey Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Tila Gurung
Seller: Pavel Duducal
Date: 01/30/24
180 Kings Hwy.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Mitos Pino
Seller: Nilson A. Desa
Date: 01/26/24
660 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Danek
Seller: Kristen L. Mantoni
Date: 01/24/24
52-R Park St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Calabrese LLC
Seller: Sukun LLC
Date: 01/23/24
115 Peachstone Glen
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Sady
Seller: Samuel Orlando
Date: 01/31/24
21 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Peter J. Godbout
Seller: Bent Tree Development LLC
Date: 01/29/24
29 Worthen St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: Kerry L. Lafromboise
Date: 02/02/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
33 Gaylord St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: John M. Kalas
Seller: Porter, Annick (Estate)
Date: 01/23/24
68 McClellan St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Historic Renovations & Remodelling
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 01/31/24
31 Middle St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Philip B. Torrey
Seller: Stanley L. Warner
Date: 02/01/24
74 Overlook Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Evan P. Roth-Howe
Seller: Jeffrey P. Roth-Howe RET
Date: 02/01/24
289 Pelham Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Faith D. Restivo
Seller: North Pleasant St Partner
Date: 01/22/24
370 Pelham Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Yeon S. Kim
Seller: Pelham Rd Partners LLC
Date: 02/01/24
BELCHERTOWN
94 Canal Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Always
Seller: Joseph A. Marino
Date: 01/30/24
27 Lloyd Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Daniel E. Chase
Seller: Fay M. Flanary
Date: 01/29/24
15 Main St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: DPR Legacy Enterprises LLC
Seller: Robert H. Adair
Date: 01/31/24
20 Pine St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Michael Kane
Seller: Robert A. Morra
Date: 01/26/24
EASTHAMPTON
8 David Richardson Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Doyne W. Loyd
Seller: Brian E. Besko
Date: 01/25/24
4 East Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Lisa A. Darragh
Seller: Alexander W. Kwolek
Date: 01/30/24
30 Pine St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Anne Canfield
Seller: Michela A. Tally
Date: 02/01/24
78 Pleasant St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Michelle A. Gould
Seller: Krupalu LLC
Date: 01/29/24
GRANBY
11 Griswold Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Kimberley J. Kibbie
Seller: Anita L. Laramee
Date: 01/22/24
19 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Gerard Rivas
Seller: Diana Adari
Date: 01/23/24
140 Pleasant St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mack M. Son
Seller: Linda A. Kapinos
Date: 01/29/24
HADLEY
7 Mount Warner Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Mathew Langdon
Seller: Timothy D. Kicza
Date: 01/24/24
HATFIELD
14 Primrose Path
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Alexis Loyd
Seller: Debra A. Hebert-Kabat
Date: 01/26/24
HUNTINGTON
Huntington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: RT 20 LLC
Seller: Ramanjanappa Ravikumar
Date: 01/30/24
Russell Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: RT 20 LLC
Seller: Ramanjanappa Ravikumar
Date: 01/30/24
155 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Patrick McDonough
Seller: Richard N. Robillard
Date: 01/24/24
MIDDLEFIELD
108 Chipman Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Charlene Lambert
Seller: Rita Rhoads-Doktor
Date: 01/24/24
NORTHAMPTON
294 Bridge St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Shawn S. Ryder
Seller: Joseph D. Squires
Date: 02/01/24
228 Cardinal Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $701,000
Buyer: Andrew Copland
Seller: Christopher D. Rivers
Date: 01/26/24
9 Cross Path Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Elaine N. Fitzgerald
Seller: Decker, Marylow (Estate)
Date: 01/31/24
16 Fairfield Ave.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: JJK Investments LLC
Seller: Hans D. Michaud
Date: 02/02/24
146 Maplewood Ter.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Barbara J. Ziv
Seller: R. Lococo Special Needs
Date: 01/31/24
29 Perkins Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Amy B. Dickinson
Seller: Linda B. Putnam
Date: 02/01/24
795-A Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: James T. Jewitt
Seller: Lisa Leblanc
Date: 01/22/24
PELHAM
346 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Mathew R. Champagne
Seller: Samantha Delorey
Date: 01/23/24
SOUTH HADLEY
11 Bunker Hill
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Jacquelyne Luce
Seller: Anthony Barstow
Date: 01/25/24
2 Maple St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Kayla Langevin
Seller: Marcus Grothues
Date: 01/30/24
266 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Choquette Capital Properties LLC
Seller: Kevin Haczyncki
Date: 02/02/24
22 Ridge Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Desrochers
Seller: Amy Jamrog
Date: 02/02/24
107 Woodbridge St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Benjamin Chilson-Parks
Seller: Elizabeth S. Bowdan RET
Date: 01/26/24
SOUTHAMPTON
18 Noreen Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Charlene M. Corbeil
Seller: Philip Corbeil
Date: 01/30/24
Valley Road, Lot 2
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Patrick Nulph
Seller: Robert Bard
Date: 01/26/24
WARE
210 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Megan Charter
Seller: Mulligan, Jeanne C. (Estate)
Date: 01/30/24
WESTHAMPTON
160 Laurel Hill Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $589,000
Buyer: Miguel Estrada-Zavala
Seller: Robert J. Tobin
Date: 01/31/24
WORTHINGTON
584 Kinnebrook Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $539,000
Buyer: Lydia R. Bussiere
Seller: Leann M. Mason
Date: 01/31/24