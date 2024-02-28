The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

184 South St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Jaime M. Rogers

Seller: James P. Kerr

Date: 01/31/24

CONWAY

269 Ashfield Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Craig S. Christian

Seller: Edward T. Mann

Date: 01/30/24

GREENFIELD

5 Camp Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Luis A. Morales

Seller: 167 South Shelburne Road TR

Date: 02/01/24

41 Canada Hill

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Leo C. Potter

Seller: A. Plus Enterprises Inc.

Date: 01/26/24

213 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $126,251

Buyer: LSF 11 Master Participation

Seller: Patrick G. Smith

Date: 01/29/24

284 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Matthew Dragon

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 02/02/24

347-1/2 Country Club Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $234,900

Buyer: Alexis Portier

Seller: James A. Hazel

Date: 02/02/24

159 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $150,900

Buyer: Jessica L. Goodnough

Seller: David S. Gott

Date: 01/29/24

122 James St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Holly M. Etheredge

Seller: Christopher J. Tormanen

Date: 01/26/24

HEATH

32 Town Farm Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Tucker Jenkins

Seller: Robin H. Jenkins

Date: 01/25/24

LEVERETT

15 Drummer Hill Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Seth D. Wilschutz

Seller: Wong Family Arizona RT

Date: 01/29/24

MONTAGUE

70 Old Sunderland Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Emma Morrow

Seller: Solomon Goldstein-Rose

Date: 01/25/24

NEW SALEM

8 West St.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Linda L. Dettloff

Seller: Michael D. Lackey

Date: 01/23/24

NORTHFIELD

35 Pentecost Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Haley E. Fiske

Seller: Persons, Cynthia J. (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

ORANGE

159 Quabbin Blvd.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: 153 Quabbin Blvd. LLC

Seller: Richard C. Innes

Date: 01/22/24

South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Richard C. Innes

Seller: Peter A. Gerry

Date: 01/22/24

540 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: James K. Flynn

Seller: Brian A. Heath

Date: 01/26/24

544 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: James K. Flynn

Seller: Brian A. Heath

Date: 01/26/24

756 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Robert Kennedy

Seller: Cindy Doiron

Date: 01/26/24

350 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Joshua A. Silberberg

Seller: Kevin Leh

Date: 01/26/24

SUNDERLAND

34-36 Hadley Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $436,700

Buyer: Grant Firl

Seller: Ellen K. Brower-Gately

Date: 01/30/24

250 North Main St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $637,500

Buyer: Christopher Moses

Seller: Fances M. Cooper

Date: 01/25/24

WENDELL

114 Wendell Depot Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: David E. Wilder

Seller: David E. Wilder

Date: 01/31/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

331 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Michael A. McKinney

Seller: Christopher W. Davis

Date: 01/22/24

44 Colonial Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Michael E. Trippodo

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 02/01/24

12 Damato Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: Benjamin Reynolds

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 01/31/24

158 Florida Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Douglas Dichard

Seller: Laurence K. Macey

Date: 01/26/24

15 Hillcrest St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Boccasile, Barry N. (Estate)

Date: 01/24/24

Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: XPB LLC

Seller: Tree House South LLC

Date: 02/01/24

170 Mallard Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: William D. Corbin

Seller: Doreen J. Merola

Date: 01/31/24

444 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,450,000

Buyer: 444 Shoemaker Mass. LLC

Seller: Sani Realty LLC

Date: 01/31/24

216 South Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Dennis Mayboroda

Seller: Karla A. Young

Date: 01/22/24

28 Valentine Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Nicole B. Bates

Seller: Deborah A. Belniak

Date: 01/31/24

52 Warren St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Maxwell R. Gerhardson

Seller: Matthew J. Sady

Date: 01/23/24

BLANDFORD

145 Chester Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Patrick Provonche

Seller: MHI Properties LLC

Date: 01/22/24

BRIMFIELD

205 Dunhamtown Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Jesse E. Gilbert

Seller: R. J. & Joan N. Demers IRT

Date: 01/24/24

1494 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: JA Property Group LLC

Seller: Scott C. Aikey

Date: 02/02/24

101 Paige Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $362,500

Buyer: Lauren E. Kurtz

Seller: Boudriault, Jacqueline (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

CHICOPEE

34 Bromont St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Torrey Santini

Seller: DGL Properties LLC

Date: 01/31/24

48 Cambridge St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Anna Marquez

Seller: Wishart, Alan P. (Estate)

Date: 01/31/24

76 Champagne Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Lynn M. Libby

Seller: Joseph C. Pereira TR

Date: 01/26/24

553 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Naisha Hernandez

Seller: Carlos P. Rubert

Date: 01/31/24

19 Dresser Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Ahmed Aljanabi

Seller: Dean J. Delamarter

Date: 02/02/24

420 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nbnsingh LLC

Seller: Giovanni Capaccio

Date: 01/23/24

799 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $159,300

Buyer: Privilne Real Estate LLC

Seller: Slosek Real Estate Holdings LLC

Date: 01/31/24

106 Garland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Bernash Realty LLC

Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3

Date: 01/23/24

11 Greenleaf St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Rivera

Seller: Ryan J. Connell

Date: 01/26/24

46 Harvard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Chapeaurouge Investments LLC

Seller: Lisa M. Fournier

Date: 01/31/24

110 Haven Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Arthur Benoit

Seller: Blanchard, Glen (Estate)

Date: 01/29/24

64 Kendall St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Santo B. Alcantara

Seller: Abbas Altamimi

Date: 01/24/24

35 Moore St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Nicholas D. Franck

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 01/31/24

10 Nadeau Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Mark Devoto

Seller: RMF Buyout At 2021-HB1

Date: 01/26/24

43 Pearl St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Majed Lafta

Seller: Mclp Asset Co. Inc.

Date: 01/26/24

20 Spence St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Danny Barrett

Seller: Joseph F. Kingsley

Date: 01/30/24

60 Wheatland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Nayyef Al Jashaam

Seller: Julissa Rawana

Date: 01/22/24

32 Willwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Eric R. Piorkowsky

Seller: Galuszka, Virginia M. (Estate)

Date: 01/23/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

30 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Richard W. Santasiere

Seller: Samantha F. Taha

Date: 02/02/24

61 Devonshire Ter.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $169,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Vilkhovoy

Seller: William A. Brown

Date: 02/01/24

36 Lee St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Molly Keays

Seller: Hazel Zebian

Date: 01/25/24

28 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Jarrod Liebel

Seller: Hayward, Charles Byrne (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

236 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Christian T. Dancy

Seller: Mark C. Czupryna

Date: 01/30/24

382 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Toni Brandofino

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 01/31/24

HAMPDEN

Carmody Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $451,000

Buyer: Kevin R. Nichols

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 01/22/24

434 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Trevor Howell

Seller: Timothy R. Connors

Date: 01/26/24

GRANVILLE

107 Silver St.

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Susan D. Bartnicki

Seller: Bartnicki, Henry T. (Estate)

Date: 01/30/24

HAMPDEN

149 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $743,000

Buyer: Leslie P. Addicks

Seller: Cumberland Blues RT

Date: 02/02/24

HOLYOKE

24 Bayberry Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Brittany Wajda

Seller: Alfred Estabrook

Date: 02/01/24

60 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: April L. Rivera

Seller: Deepon Realty LLC

Date: 01/30/24

15-17 Canby St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Michael P. Sergneri

Seller: Grassfield, Kim A. (Estate)

Date: 01/23/24

38 Clinton Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

56 Clinton Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

77-79 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

37 Franks Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Stephanie Szklarz

Seller: Jeannette R. Rivard

Date: 01/31/24

36-38 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Adrian Cruz

Seller: Northern Flooring & Remodeling

Date: 02/01/24

44-46 Gilman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Jennit R. Diaz

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 01/30/24

339 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Adiene E. Delgado

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 01/23/24

1 Loomis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $876,000

Buyer: One Loomis LLC

Seller: Anthony Carnovale Realty LL

Date: 01/26/24

184 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

186 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

88 Lynch Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Mohammad A. Dib

Seller: Stephen C. Konstantinidis

Date: 01/29/24

898-902 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,950,000

Buyer: Tkjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC

Date: 01/31/24

904-906 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,950,000

Buyer: Tkjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC

Date: 01/31/24

4 North Bridge St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,280,400

Buyer: Remote Opportunities LLC

Seller: Pearson-Valley Development Co. LP

Date: 01/29/24

1470 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Luz Diaz-Feliciano

Seller: David F. Nitkiewicz

Date: 02/01/24

101 Pine St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

286-288 Pine St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,950,000

Buyer: Tkjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC

Date: 01/31/24

133 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Kenneth A. Lauzier

Seller: Brittany L. Petersen

Date: 02/02/24

219 Suffolk St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Vcinfo Inc.

Seller: Conway, Brian T. (Estate)

Date: 01/22/24

223 Suffolk St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

244 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,850,000

Buyer: Pcjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate Two LLC

Date: 01/31/24

63 West St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,950,000

Buyer: Tkjm LLC

Seller: Peloquin Real Estate One LLC

Date: 01/31/24

LONGMEADOW

180 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Armand J. Hebert

Seller: Mooradd, Sally R. (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

192 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $372,000

Buyer: Donald R. Muller

Seller: Trevor H. Agnitti

Date: 01/31/24

592 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Ruifeng Zhou

Seller: Dina Mackenzie

Date: 01/26/24

42 Williston Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Kyle Watkins

Seller: Lumturi RT

Date: 01/26/24

LUDLOW

153 Bridle Path Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Kat Vacation Rentals LLC

Seller: Cardinal, Norman E. (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

31 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Walsh

Seller: Angela S. Berkeley

Date: 01/30/24

290-292 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Seller: Michael J. Bailey

Date: 01/23/24

Cislak Dr., Lot 38

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Steven A. Crespo

Seller: Jose T. Martins

Date: 01/31/24

57 Grimard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: David Nitkiewicz

Seller: Tracey A. Ware

Date: 02/01/24

17 Irla Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: M&C Bedient FT

Seller: Brian A. Rogowski

Date: 01/26/24

623 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $259,926

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Seller: Ralph J. Tovet

Date: 02/02/24

200 Poole St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rustic FT

Seller: Blais, Robert A. (Estate)

Date: 01/30/24

MONTGOMERY

8 Birch Bluff Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $634,900

Buyer: Andrew Pryfogle

Seller: Francis T. Tangredi

Date: 01/24/24

PALMER

27 Country Lane

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Jennifer W. Putney

Seller: Spelko, Frank W. (Estate)

Date: 02/02/24

5 Crawford St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: West Jam Man LLC

Seller: Gary J. Pierce

Date: 01/24/24

192 Flynt St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $159,800

Buyer: Brian Haley

Seller: Fountain, Fumiyo (Estate)

Date: 01/22/24

19 George St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $226,600

Buyer: Bradley Lovell

Seller: Bay Flow LLC

Date: 01/25/24

3205 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: B. & B. Realty Partners LLC

Seller: Abaigeal M. Duda

Date: 01/29/24

47 Squier St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Michael D. Leyburn

Seller: Sinervo, Jean (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

249 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Coby Piardi

Seller: Bryan Damas

Date: 01/30/24

RUSSELL

Huntington Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: RT 20 LLC

Seller: Ramanjanappa Ravikumar

Date: 01/30/24

SPRINGFIELD

184 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kevin J. Hassett

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 01/25/24

70 Alexander St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $342,900

Buyer: Brian A. Ardizoni

Seller: Angel Villar

Date: 01/25/24

374-380 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Sole Room LLC

Seller: 374 Allen Street LLC

Date: 02/02/24

17-19 Alsace St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: James J. Jozokos

Seller: Richard L. Marino

Date: 02/02/24

5 Angelica Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Darrel W. Grant

Seller: Kimberley Strother

Date: 01/26/24

171 Atwater Road

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: CIL Realty of Mass. Inc.

Seller: Fanti, Roy (Estate)

Date: 01/31/24

1295 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $146,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 01/22/24

515 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Jorge Rosa

Seller: Ronnie T. Salas

Date: 01/31/24

19 Bevier St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Gerard Paynter

Seller: Sarah McCarthy

Date: 01/23/24

15 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Balquiso Turiare

Seller: Colleen Moynihan FT

Date: 01/25/24

45 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Robert A. Naimark

Seller: Janine S. Taylor

Date: 01/24/24

44 Bruce St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Home Equity Mortgage Loan TR

Date: 01/22/24

64 Burghardt St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Anthony G. Wallace

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 02/02/24

77 Champlain Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Michael D. Axton

Seller: Wnuk, Anna (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

86 Clearbrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Batuhan Citlak

Seller: Anthony Pandolfi

Date: 01/26/24

247-249 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Vivianne Morosier

Seller: Gerardo Ortiz

Date: 01/22/24

193 Corona St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Javier Pardave

Seller: Juan C. Rodriguez

Date: 02/01/24

104 Creswell Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Jaileen Arroyo

Seller: Shirin Boroumand Selph TR

Date: 01/25/24

54 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Luis E. Perez

Seller: Patricia H. Nnaji

Date: 02/01/24

305 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Wendy Gilman

Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC

Date: 01/31/24

552-554 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Zainul Abideen

Seller: Dang P. Quach

Date: 01/26/24

37 Dubois St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Antima Bhadoriya

Seller: Aldo Properties LLC

Date: 01/25/24

48 Eton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Jose A. Cruz Rivera

Seller: John H. Meredith

Date: 01/30/24

18 Fairmount St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Johnny F. Paredes

Seller: John J. Damato

Date: 01/29/24

85 Farnsworth St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Hector Suarez

Seller: Round 2 LLC

Date: 02/02/24

Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Lachenauer LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens 69 LP

Date: 01/29/24

226 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Lachenauer LLC

Seller: Springfield Gardens 69 LP

Date: 01/29/24

19 Granville St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Hiram M. Rolon

Seller: Nelly Otero

Date: 01/29/24

521-523 Hancock St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Yaritza G. Rivera

Seller: Feng P. Wu

Date: 01/23/24

133 Harmon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lexi B. Griffin

Seller: Elizabeth F. Simons

Date: 01/30/24

3 Hillside Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Naomie C. Delva

Seller: Christal J. Vaz

Date: 02/02/24

47 Laurel St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Rose M. Janvier

Seller: Rose D. Roman

Date: 01/31/24

5 Lavender Lane

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: James P. Martin

Seller: Awilda Vazquez

Date: 01/31/24

442 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Pioneer Valley Event Catering

Seller: New Canaan Properties LLC

Date: 02/01/24

466 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Mass Rentals LLC

Seller: Home LLC

Date: 02/01/24

751 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Mheg Inc.

Seller: KHL Group LLC

Date: 01/29/24

1174 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Mettey, Paul Stephen (Estate)

Date: 01/25/24

51 Littleton St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Leysha G. Cruz

Seller: Jean M. Dutton IRT

Date: 01/26/24

150 Louis Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Cailyn Pereira

Seller: Dylan J. Sheehan

Date: 01/31/24

47-49 Longview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Samuel Beltran

Seller: Candido E. Rivera

Date: 01/26/24

178 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC

Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC

Date: 01/22/24

180 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC

Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC

Date: 01/22/24

182 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC

Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC

Date: 01/22/24

184 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Maple St. Rowhouses LLC

Seller: Maple Redevelopment LLC

Date: 01/22/24

194-196 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Jose R. Brizuela

Seller: Luis Infante

Date: 01/29/24

39 Milton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Aldaine Murray

Seller: 80 Congress St. Properties LLC

Date: 01/30/24

52 Monmouth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC

Seller: Byron Walker

Date: 01/26/24

20 Montrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $163,621

Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB1

Seller: Pauline Clarke

Date: 01/22/24

46-48 Mooreland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Alonzo Smith

Seller: David Kachinski

Date: 01/31/24

31 Observer St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Elizabeth A. Alvarez

Date: 01/23/24

105-107 Parallel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Gabriel P. Wenzel

Seller: Areid Estate LLC

Date: 01/22/24

81 Pembroke Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Lowell Smith

Seller: Baith P. Weerasundara

Date: 01/24/24

27 Phoenix St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Phoenix St LLC

Seller: Michael J. Molinari

Date: 02/01/24

172 Phoenix Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Angela Zimage

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 01/25/24

133 Pine Grove St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Hector M. Burgos

Seller: MLM Holdings LLC

Date: 01/26/24

49 Prospect St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Welhington S. Dasilva

Seller: Athime Continual Wealth LLC

Date: 01/31/24

99-101 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Kimberly Toote

Seller: Aldaine Murray

Date: 01/25/24

118 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Jeanette Enriquez

Seller: Tynayko Melendez

Date: 01/26/24

63 Rencelau St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Angel Sunuwar

Seller: Jeffrey G. Cabana

Date: 02/01/24

26 Saint James Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $356,000

Buyer: Milton J. Santana

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 01/26/24

108 School St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Angelina M. Pena

Seller: Luis Ventura

Date: 01/31/24

39 Seymour Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Justin Gutierrez

Seller: Wilson, Ronald David (Estate)

Date: 01/26/24

24 Terrence St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jose Rivera-Portillo

Seller: US HUD

Date: 01/29/24

14-16 Webster St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Dilenia Belen

Seller: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC

Date: 01/24/24

63 Welland Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Sean Roth

Seller: Christopher Edmunds

Date: 02/01/24

279-281 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Omar B. Aljarrah

Seller: Two Riveras LLC

Date: 01/26/24

775 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Susan Agostine

Seller: Steven E. Zeimbekakis

Date: 01/30/24

57-59 Wilbraham Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Angel J. Cruz

Seller: Pontiac LLC

Date: 01/25/24

95 Windemere St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Robert J. Cotton

Date: 02/02/24

SOUTHWICK

561 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: FMM Southwick LLC

Seller: V. F. Realty Co. LLC

Date: 02/02/24

11 Crescent Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Eduard Tsikhotskiy

Seller: Sanders, William K. (Estate)

Date: 02/01/24

11 Fernwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Natalie A. Gaudino

Seller: Prevost, Patricia A. (Estate)

Date: 01/31/24

49 John Mason Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Todd Barlar

Seller: David J. St Denis

Date: 01/26/24

13 Lauren Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Kevin P. Mahoney

Seller: Randy S. Rindels

Date: 01/30/24

WESTFIELD

133 Crane Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Ruslan Grigorchuk

Seller: Roberts, David Robert (Estate)

Date: 01/22/24

24 Hampden St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Shakira B. Valentin

Seller: Centura Bay LLC

Date: 01/30/24

95 Highland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Conrad Z. Mayeski

Seller: Aero Fastener Realty LLC

Date: 01/31/24

277 Hillside Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bradley R. Alvord

Seller: Daniel C. Alvord

Date: 01/30/24

126 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Lanphear

Seller: Parent, Marie T. (Estate)

Date: 01/22/24

405 Montgomery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Mohamed S. Cader

Seller: Stacey A. Sorawat

Date: 01/31/24

127 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ashlyn W. Pentowski

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 02/02/24

82 Sackett Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $396,500

Buyer: Joshua D. Olin

Seller: Conrad Z. Mayeski

Date: 01/31/24

16 Verona St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Zeddymar Portorreal

Seller: Brian J. Belcher

Date: 01/22/24

23 Walker Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $327,500

Buyer: Andrew Schultz

Seller: Laplante, David E. (Estate)

Date: 02/02/24

131 Westwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Juan R. Reyes

Seller: Patricia Z. Johnson

Date: 02/01/24

146 Wildflower Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Tanner Bzdel

Seller: Charles E. Yelinek

Date: 01/26/24

WILBRAHAM

92 Burleigh Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: Rattlesnake Holdings LLC

Seller: Matthew P. Metzler

Date: 01/31/24

5 Edgewood Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Nicholas M. Lafayette

Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC

Date: 01/26/24

15 Highridge Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Lorraine Adamz

Seller: James E. Rooks

Date: 01/26/24

8 Mark Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Tyler Emet

Seller: Phyllis M. Emet

Date: 01/31/24

4 Pomeroy St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Charles E. Yelinek

Seller: Luc Petit

Date: 01/26/24

4 Ripley St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Simons

Seller: Robin F. Cook

Date: 01/30/24

155 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Katherine Siegel

Seller: Gwen C. Smith

Date: 01/29/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

13 Alderbrook Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Kiritkumar I. Patel

Seller: Lok B. Bhattarai

Date: 01/29/24

1059 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Cengiz Karagoz

Seller: Ion Drucioc

Date: 01/26/24

45 Forest Ridge Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Peter Hogan

Seller: Thomas J. Foley

Date: 01/26/24

52 Hanover St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Sukun LLC

Seller: Jennifer C. Demerski

Date: 01/23/24

38 Humphrey Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Tila Gurung

Seller: Pavel Duducal

Date: 01/30/24

180 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Mitos Pino

Seller: Nilson A. Desa

Date: 01/26/24

660 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Danek

Seller: Kristen L. Mantoni

Date: 01/24/24

52-R Park St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Calabrese LLC

Seller: Sukun LLC

Date: 01/23/24

115 Peachstone Glen

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Sady

Seller: Samuel Orlando

Date: 01/31/24

21 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Peter J. Godbout

Seller: Bent Tree Development LLC

Date: 01/29/24

29 Worthen St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: Kerry L. Lafromboise

Date: 02/02/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

33 Gaylord St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: John M. Kalas

Seller: Porter, Annick (Estate)

Date: 01/23/24

68 McClellan St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Historic Renovations & Remodelling

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 01/31/24

31 Middle St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Philip B. Torrey

Seller: Stanley L. Warner

Date: 02/01/24

74 Overlook Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Evan P. Roth-Howe

Seller: Jeffrey P. Roth-Howe RET

Date: 02/01/24

289 Pelham Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Faith D. Restivo

Seller: North Pleasant St Partner

Date: 01/22/24

370 Pelham Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Yeon S. Kim

Seller: Pelham Rd Partners LLC

Date: 02/01/24

BELCHERTOWN

94 Canal Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Always

Seller: Joseph A. Marino

Date: 01/30/24

27 Lloyd Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Daniel E. Chase

Seller: Fay M. Flanary

Date: 01/29/24

15 Main St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: DPR Legacy Enterprises LLC

Seller: Robert H. Adair

Date: 01/31/24

20 Pine St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Michael Kane

Seller: Robert A. Morra

Date: 01/26/24

EASTHAMPTON

8 David Richardson Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Doyne W. Loyd

Seller: Brian E. Besko

Date: 01/25/24

4 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Lisa A. Darragh

Seller: Alexander W. Kwolek

Date: 01/30/24

30 Pine St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Anne Canfield

Seller: Michela A. Tally

Date: 02/01/24

78 Pleasant St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Michelle A. Gould

Seller: Krupalu LLC

Date: 01/29/24

GRANBY

11 Griswold Circle

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Kimberley J. Kibbie

Seller: Anita L. Laramee

Date: 01/22/24

19 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Gerard Rivas

Seller: Diana Adari

Date: 01/23/24

140 Pleasant St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mack M. Son

Seller: Linda A. Kapinos

Date: 01/29/24

HADLEY

7 Mount Warner Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Mathew Langdon

Seller: Timothy D. Kicza

Date: 01/24/24

HATFIELD

14 Primrose Path

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Alexis Loyd

Seller: Debra A. Hebert-Kabat

Date: 01/26/24

HUNTINGTON

Huntington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: RT 20 LLC

Seller: Ramanjanappa Ravikumar

Date: 01/30/24

Russell Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: RT 20 LLC

Seller: Ramanjanappa Ravikumar

Date: 01/30/24

155 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Patrick McDonough

Seller: Richard N. Robillard

Date: 01/24/24

MIDDLEFIELD

108 Chipman Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Charlene Lambert

Seller: Rita Rhoads-Doktor

Date: 01/24/24

NORTHAMPTON

294 Bridge St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Shawn S. Ryder

Seller: Joseph D. Squires

Date: 02/01/24

228 Cardinal Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $701,000

Buyer: Andrew Copland

Seller: Christopher D. Rivers

Date: 01/26/24

9 Cross Path Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Elaine N. Fitzgerald

Seller: Decker, Marylow (Estate)

Date: 01/31/24

16 Fairfield Ave.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: JJK Investments LLC

Seller: Hans D. Michaud

Date: 02/02/24

146 Maplewood Ter.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Barbara J. Ziv

Seller: R. Lococo Special Needs

Date: 01/31/24

29 Perkins Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Amy B. Dickinson

Seller: Linda B. Putnam

Date: 02/01/24

795-A Westhampton Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: James T. Jewitt

Seller: Lisa Leblanc

Date: 01/22/24

PELHAM

346 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Mathew R. Champagne

Seller: Samantha Delorey

Date: 01/23/24

SOUTH HADLEY

11 Bunker Hill

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Jacquelyne Luce

Seller: Anthony Barstow

Date: 01/25/24

2 Maple St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Kayla Langevin

Seller: Marcus Grothues

Date: 01/30/24

266 North Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Choquette Capital Properties LLC

Seller: Kevin Haczyncki

Date: 02/02/24

22 Ridge Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Desrochers

Seller: Amy Jamrog

Date: 02/02/24

107 Woodbridge St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Benjamin Chilson-Parks

Seller: Elizabeth S. Bowdan RET

Date: 01/26/24

SOUTHAMPTON

18 Noreen Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Charlene M. Corbeil

Seller: Philip Corbeil

Date: 01/30/24

Valley Road, Lot 2

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Patrick Nulph

Seller: Robert Bard

Date: 01/26/24

WARE

210 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Megan Charter

Seller: Mulligan, Jeanne C. (Estate)

Date: 01/30/24

WESTHAMPTON

160 Laurel Hill Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $589,000

Buyer: Miguel Estrada-Zavala

Seller: Robert J. Tobin

Date: 01/31/24

WORTHINGTON

584 Kinnebrook Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $539,000

Buyer: Lydia R. Bussiere

Seller: Leann M. Mason

Date: 01/31/24