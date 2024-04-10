Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2024.
CHICOPEE
83 Worthen Street Inc.
650 Memorial Dr.
$15,804.43 — Concrete work for EV chargers
Rodrique Augustin
154 School St.
$7,000 — Concrete handicap ramp
Terese Clapp
3 Connecticut Ave.
$20,630 — Roofing
Veden LLC
55 Main St.
$1,500 — Install fire alarm in Building B, Suite 102
EASTHAMPTON
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$26,100 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$15,600 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$15,600 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$15,000 — Extend partition walls to ceiling, add partition wall
Lathrop Community Inc.
100 Bassett Brook Dr.
$194,980 — Insulation
Park Hill Orchard Holdings
82 Park Hill Road
$730,000 — Construct pre-engineered, steel-framed barn for orchard operations
HADLEY
360 Russell LLC
360 Russell St.
N/A — Apply maintenance coating over roof membrane
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
210 Main St.
$3,500 — Make counters in City Clerk’s Office handicap-accessible
City of Northampton
240 Main St.
$14,000 — Make counters in Veterans Office and Retirement Office handicap-accessible
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$5,400 — Illuminated ambulance wall sign
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$5,400 — Illuminated emergency wall sign
Firefly Properties LLC
155 Industrial Dr.
$21,000 — Insulation and weatherization
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
3 Elm St.
$10,000 — Remove five top stained-glass windows at St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Silk Mill Offices LLC
267 Locust St., Unit R5
$2,543 — Close off doorway
Suher Properties LLC
24 Center St.
$95,995 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
180 Redevelopment LLC
1179 East Columbus Ave.
$1,705,000 — Erect new Panera Bread restaurant with drive-thru
1492 Redevelopment LLC
90 Carew St.
$118,500 — Roof repair at Springfield Dialysis Center
American International College
1057 State St.
$483,067 — New roof structure, roof system, and minor building envelope encapsulation on Health Sciences building
Bicentennial Plaza LLC
1490 Allen St.
$5,000 — Insulation
Big Y Trust
1090 St. James Ave.
$1,352,000 — Interior alterations, including reconfiguration of books room, customer service, café, offices, meat, seafood prep, and entry; upgrades to equipment and finishes; new cases and gondolas
Calvary’s Love Church
19 Oakland St.
$17,107 — Insulation and air sealing
City Properties Corp.
25 Avocado St.
$377,442 — Revise existing warehouse floor space at City Tire for more service area
Gleason Johndrow Rentals LLC
73 Chestnut St.
$28,400 — Repair front and rear porches of office building
KD Collins Realty LLC
180 Spring St.
$15,000 — Roofing
Liberty Medical Building Associates
125 Liberty St.
$4,775 — Replace fire-alarm panel
Listen Lynda LLC
339 State St.
$195,000 — Alter second-floor interior space for classroom use at Springfield Conservatory School of the Arts
Picknelly Family LP
1414 Main St.
$38,730 — Repair East Columbus Avenue pedestrian bridge panel system lower and underside
Pride Stores LLC
1900 Wilbraham Road
$2,175 — Siding
Razzak Building LLC
39 Mulberry St.
$10,000 — Interior office remodel
Snapland 59 LLC
51 Taylor St.
$1,500 — Change of use from pizza shop to bar/brewery restaurant for Loophole Brewing
Titeflex Commercial Inc.
603 Hendee St.
$257,000 — Roofing
William Street LLC
979 Main St.
$300,000 — Alter interior space on all three levels of mixed-use property