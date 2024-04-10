The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2024.

CHICOPEE

83 Worthen Street Inc.

650 Memorial Dr.

$15,804.43 — Concrete work for EV chargers

Rodrique Augustin

154 School St.

$7,000 — Concrete handicap ramp

Terese Clapp

3 Connecticut Ave.

$20,630 — Roofing

Veden LLC

55 Main St.

$1,500 — Install fire alarm in Building B, Suite 102

EASTHAMPTON

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$26,100 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$15,600 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$15,600 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$15,000 — Extend partition walls to ceiling, add partition wall

Lathrop Community Inc.

100 Bassett Brook Dr.

$194,980 — Insulation

Park Hill Orchard Holdings

82 Park Hill Road

$730,000 — Construct pre-engineered, steel-framed barn for orchard operations

HADLEY

360 Russell LLC

360 Russell St.

N/A — Apply maintenance coating over roof membrane

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

210 Main St.

$3,500 — Make counters in City Clerk’s Office handicap-accessible

City of Northampton

240 Main St.

$14,000 — Make counters in Veterans Office and Retirement Office handicap-accessible

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$5,400 — Illuminated ambulance wall sign

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$5,400 — Illuminated emergency wall sign

Firefly Properties LLC

155 Industrial Dr.

$21,000 — Insulation and weatherization

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

3 Elm St.

$10,000 — Remove five top stained-glass windows at St. Mary of the Assumption Church

Silk Mill Offices LLC

267 Locust St., Unit R5

$2,543 — Close off doorway

Suher Properties LLC

24 Center St.

$95,995 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

180 Redevelopment LLC

1179 East Columbus Ave.

$1,705,000 — Erect new Panera Bread restaurant with drive-thru

1492 Redevelopment LLC

90 Carew St.

$118,500 — Roof repair at Springfield Dialysis Center

American International College

1057 State St.

$483,067 — New roof structure, roof system, and minor building envelope encapsulation on Health Sciences building

Bicentennial Plaza LLC

1490 Allen St.

$5,000 — Insulation

Big Y Trust

1090 St. James Ave.

$1,352,000 — Interior alterations, including reconfiguration of books room, customer service, café, offices, meat, seafood prep, and entry; upgrades to equipment and finishes; new cases and gondolas

Calvary’s Love Church

19 Oakland St.

$17,107 — Insulation and air sealing

City Properties Corp.

25 Avocado St.

$377,442 — Revise existing warehouse floor space at City Tire for more service area

Gleason Johndrow Rentals LLC

73 Chestnut St.

$28,400 — Repair front and rear porches of office building

KD Collins Realty LLC

180 Spring St.

$15,000 — Roofing

Liberty Medical Building Associates

125 Liberty St.

$4,775 — Replace fire-alarm panel

Listen Lynda LLC

339 State St.

$195,000 — Alter second-floor interior space for classroom use at Springfield Conservatory School of the Arts

Picknelly Family LP

1414 Main St.

$38,730 — Repair East Columbus Avenue pedestrian bridge panel system lower and underside

Pride Stores LLC

1900 Wilbraham Road

$2,175 — Siding

Razzak Building LLC

39 Mulberry St.

$10,000 — Interior office remodel

Snapland 59 LLC

51 Taylor St.

$1,500 — Change of use from pizza shop to bar/brewery restaurant for Loophole Brewing

Titeflex Commercial Inc.

603 Hendee St.

$257,000 — Roofing

William Street LLC

979 Main St.

$300,000 — Alter interior space on all three levels of mixed-use property