Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
90 Church St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Rebecca Harrison
Seller: Bruce R. Hietala
Date: 03/14/24
213 Northfield Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Alexander J. Wahlstrom
Seller: Drenna M. Mahaney
Date: 03/15/24
BUCKLAND
11 Rand Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Tara Mason
Seller: Woodsome, Marian L., (Estate)
Date: 03/15/24
CHARLEMONT
East Oxbow Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Margaret M. Hobbs
Seller: Rotima SA Inc.
Date: 03/13/24
480 West Oxbow Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Margaret M. Hobbs
Seller: Rotima SA Inc.
Date: 03/13/24
COLRAIN
15 Griswoldville St.
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Giselle Harrington
Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR
Date: 03/11/24
DEERFIELD
4 Industrial Dr. West
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: Norava Deerfield LLC
Seller: 4 Industrial Dr. West LLC
Date: 03/15/24
59 Mathews Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Jacob Savage
Seller: Philip J. Savage
Date: 03/08/24
ERVING
91 Mountain Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $288,900
Buyer: Selene Flance LP
Seller: Arthur S. Johnson
Date: 03/08/24
GILL
65 Ben Hale Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Deonisie Gheorghita
Seller: Gould, Donald R., (Estate)
Date: 03/14/24
GREENFIELD
30 Green River Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Perrin C. Hendrick
Seller: Robert K. Brown RET
Date: 03/01/24
306 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: FRST Strength Properties LLC
Seller: Anderson & Dolby LLC
Date: 03/14/24
36 Shattuck St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John R. Jennings
Seller: Eileen Naughton
Date: 03/04/24
76 Smith St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Rey Mathiau
Seller: Eva M. Babits
Date: 03/01/24
HEATH
Flagg Hill Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Charles W. Nartowicz
Seller: Peter E. Schriber
Date: 03/01/24
MONTAGUE
76 2nd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $360,500
Buyer: Jedathan O. Richhardson
Seller: Van Brothers Co. LLC
Date: 03/05/24
12 Chester St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Albert Emond
Seller: A. E. & Rita E. Belanger IRT
Date: 03/11/24
8 Madison Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Nadezhda A. Vozniuk
Seller: Vincent A. Rupp
Date: 03/15/24
76 Park St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Matthew Latkiewicz
Seller: Christopher R. Shea
Date: 03/14/24
NEW SALEM
423 Daniel Shays Hwy.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Aneil Mehta
Seller: Bruce W. Whittier
Date: 03/01/24
ORANGE
85 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: 107 E. Main LLC
Seller: Athol Credit Union
Date: 03/05/24
98 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Swaz Properties LLC
Seller: Donald R. Dion
Date: 03/05/24
16 Maynard St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Yvette E. Silva
Seller: Michael L. Fernet
Date: 03/14/24
10 Oaklawn Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Wayne Barba
Seller: Spagnuolo, Michael, (Estate)
Date: 03/04/24
39-41 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Vargas & Son Properties LLC
Seller: M. Jemms Orange I LLC
Date: 03/13/24
21 Smith Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $155,500
Buyer: Harry E. Foster
Seller: Kathleen A. Goodrum
Date: 03/12/24
SUNDERLAND
313 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Hskim Sea & Salt LLC
Seller: Lesser FT
Date: 03/01/24
11 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Kenney
Seller: Jack Radetsky
Date: 03/11/24
WHATELY
135 Long Plain Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kyle R. Keith
Seller: Gregoire, Lawrence J., (Estate)
Date: 03/14/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
737 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Frye
Seller: David M. Grimaldi
Date: 03/15/24
28 Center St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Nora Wine
Seller: Silver Snake Properties LLC
Date: 03/08/24
244 Colemore St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Barbara A. Myca
Seller: Christine M. Vershon
Date: 03/14/24
41 Federal Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Clark Dore
Seller: Moore Jr., Leslie J., (Estate)
Date: 03/15/24
23 Fenton St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Emin Mammadov
Seller: Jeremy Daunais
Date: 03/04/24
85 Garden St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Ina Stavila
Seller: Joseph F. Giordano
Date: 03/14/24
232 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $509,000
Buyer: Evelyn O. Hackman
Seller: 232 Meadow RT
Date: 03/14/24
35 Mill St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $309,500
Buyer: Colin J. Robinson
Seller: Michael A. Luciani
Date: 03/07/24
612 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $309,900
Buyer: Mila Sinigur
Seller: Gregory R. Forsman
Date: 03/07/24
507 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Timothy Ayre
Seller: Gina M. Buoniconti
Date: 03/13/24
417 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Michael G. Shepard
Seller: Ellis L. Langone
Date: 03/06/24
441 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Mark Don Realty LLC
Seller: St. John Sr., David F., (Estate)
Date: 03/07/24
45 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jacob Rodriguez
Seller: Michael Shepard
Date: 03/06/24
CHICOPEE
19 Ash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $415,726
Buyer: 19 Ash Street LLC
Seller: Source Nine Development LLC
Date: 03/01/24
20 Ash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $415,726
Buyer: 19 Ash Street LLC
Seller: Source Nine Development LLC
Date: 03/01/24
403 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Alycia Beavis
Seller: Donald J. Duda
Date: 03/07/24
21 Call St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Daniel I. Langame
Seller: Bozena A. Wisniewska
Date: 03/13/24
153 Center St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $415,726
Buyer: 19 Ash Street LLC
Seller: Source Nine Development LLC
Date: 03/01/24
145 Champagne Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Said M. Umari
Seller: Lisa M. Kusek
Date: 03/01/24
Chicopee River Business Park
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Westmass Area Development Corp.
Seller: Harvey Industries LLC
Date: 03/14/24
759 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Joao A. Ferreira
Date: 03/08/24
196 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Josue Escobar
Seller: Nexus Apartments LLC
Date: 03/04/24
32 Emerald St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Jodanne St. George
Seller: Freedom Spire Holding LLC
Date: 03/11/24
31 Farmington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Olivia Curto
Seller: Laura S. Allen
Date: 03/01/24
391 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $572,000
Buyer: Arlin R. Troncoso
Seller: Victor J. Garriga
Date: 03/06/24
394 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Kayleen E. Estrada
Seller: Lacy N. Lariviere
Date: 03/13/24
591 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: 19 Ellen Street LLC
Seller: Leclerc Holdings LLC
Date: 03/08/24
36 Green St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Ludwig
Seller: Kenneth R. Craven
Date: 03/15/24
49 Harrison Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Adam Cutter
Seller: Brady Williams
Date: 03/08/24
41 Hillman St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $166,000
Buyer: Vera Samoylich
Seller: Joan M. Westcott
Date: 03/07/24
50 Lorimer St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Vicky Esteves
Seller: Kmak LLC
Date: 03/04/24
32 Medford St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Thomas P. Ferris
Seller: Damien A. Kozikowski
Date: 03/11/24
1682 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: 896-900 Prospect St. Inc.
Date: 03/06/24
544 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Charlene Coelho
Seller: Billy J. Bergeron
Date: 03/01/24
420 New Ludlow Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Yuri Suprunets
Seller: Leonid Ignatyuk
Date: 03/12/24
44 Park St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Jonathan Rivera
Seller: Haze Gray LLC
Date: 03/01/24
678 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jillian Obrien
Seller: Anthony R. Fields
Date: 03/11/24
40 Piquette Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Shannon Parncutt
Seller: Brian P. Cooper
Date: 03/05/24
Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Anthony R. Fields
Seller: Moise, Gerald J., (Estate)
Date: 03/12/24
60 Roy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Andrew Reilly
Seller: Naila Akram
Date: 03/15/24
79 Saratoga Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose Martinez
Seller: Felmarie Feliciano-Merced
Date: 03/01/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
33 Athens St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $339,999
Buyer: Gary R. Farina
Seller: Jrchr LLC
Date: 03/01/24
3 Hazelhurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Josh D. Diaz
Seller: Carrie D. Feliciano
Date: 03/15/24
17 Holy Cross Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Meghan K. Godfrey
Seller: Callahan, Karen E., (Estate)
Date: 03/08/24
115 Lasalle St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Brianna Fenney
Seller: Desiree Miller
Date: 03/08/24
15 Linden Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: James R. Stevens
Seller: Minh T. Chau
Date: 03/04/24
52 Melwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $358,500
Buyer: Daniel Tarbell
Seller: 52 Melwood Avenue NT
Date: 03/04/24
346 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Ugur Turan
Seller: Tina M. Johnson
Date: 03/11/24
37 Vadnais St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Sara Roper
Seller: Herbert A. Bonacker
Date: 03/12/24
247 Vineland Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: C. Rosario-Lafontaine
Seller: Jean D. Richard
Date: 03/14/24
GRANVILLE
740 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Peter R. Sorrajja
Seller: Sandra A. Stevens
Date: 03/15/24
HAMPDEN
147 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $704,484
Buyer: Michael N. Richard
Seller: Cumberland Blues RT
Date: 03/01/24
261 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Ian Edwards
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc
Date: 03/08/24
HOLLAND
63 South Cottage Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Kepler Despeines
Seller: Herbert F. Seymour
Date: 03/05/24
HOLYOKE
42 Evergreen Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Scott Lacombe
Seller: Christine Torda
Date: 03/12/24
36-38 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Adrian Cruz
Seller: Northern Flooring & Remodeling
Date: 02/01/24
267 Jarvis Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Segundo A. Alvacora Lala
Seller: Bigelow, David, (Estate)
Date: 03/13/24
1103 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $153,000
Buyer: Pamela Connors
Seller: Citizens Bank
Date: 03/14/24
289-291 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Johnna N. Caizan Torres
Seller: Real Estate Investors Northeast LLC
Date: 03/13/24
130 Middle Water St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Mass. Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: Alaska Assets LLC
Date: 03/04/24
110-112 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Yanissel Sanchez
Seller: Gerald Glasser
Date: 03/11/24
461 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $194,648
Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Association
Seller: Marion Gartman
Date: 03/11/24
73-75 Pearl St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lotter
Seller: Chad D. Alexander
Date: 03/11/24
53 Pine St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Jaminton Palma
Seller: Amanda Bialas
Date: 03/15/24
LONGMEADOW
96 Dunsany Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: Michael Kearing
Seller: Beth A. King
Date: 03/01/24
141 Englewood Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $739,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Ruddeforth
Seller: James A. Most
Date: 03/07/24
37 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Benjamin A. St Aubin
Seller: Nicholas J. Jacks
Date: 03/15/24
144 Lincoln Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Leigh Cherkas
Seller: Kings Enterprise LLC
Date: 03/15/24
857 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $755,000
Buyer: Alexander Belonis
Seller: Benjamin Kraus
Date: 03/14/24
132 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Martorelli
Seller: Ernest Abramian
Date: 03/15/24
82 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: David B. Dagostino
Seller: Nola Management LLC
Date: 03/15/24
101 Riverview Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Megan Lingerfelt
Seller: Timothy Quinn
Date: 03/01/24
723 Shaker Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Timothy A. Lucier
Seller: William M. Fitzgerald
Date: 03/07/24
LUDLOW
57 Barre Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Steven Balicki
Seller: Scott A. Theriault
Date: 03/15/24
35 Bluegrass Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Michael Henry
Seller: Jeannette I. Reopel
Date: 03/08/24
51 Bridle Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $529,000
Buyer: Heath J. Racela
Seller: William P. Koscher
Date: 03/08/24
1352 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Kevin P. Geissler
Seller: Ashley Rourke
Date: 03/08/24
1535 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $319,987
Buyer: Rebecca Hulsey
Seller: Cioccolate RT
Date: 03/08/24
13 Lillian St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $147,500
Buyer: Thomas F. Hodgins
Seller: Thomas Lennon
Date: 03/08/24
150-152 Sewall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Matthew Nye
Seller: CTC Property Holdings LLC
Date: 03/05/24
110 Swan Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Taylor Alves
Seller: Robert Alves
Date: 03/15/24
278 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Nelson P. Da Costa
Seller: Dorothy Mikaelian
Date: 03/15/24
MONSON
420 Boston Road West
Monson, MA 01069
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: David L. Sweetman
Seller: Louis J. Rivers
Date: 03/01/24
5 Lincoln Place
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Joshua Stoddard
Seller: Maaz A. Siddiqui
Date: 03/07/24
284 Lower Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Ariana Sandillo
Seller: Wheeler, Deborah L., (Estate)
Date: 03/14/24
226 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01036
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: David Canelas
Seller: Robert B. Webb
Date: 03/08/24
PALMER
15 Advance St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Mark A. Cady
Seller: Mikayla Harris
Date: 03/01/24
98 Beech St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: Windi L. Muraszka
Seller: Casper-Hacker RT
Date: 03/11/24
29 Cabot St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Nathan Garrity
Seller: Laviolette, Robert R., (Estate)
Date: 03/15/24
Emery St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Deborah M. Southworth
Date: 03/04/24
Forest St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Deborah M. Southworth
Date: 03/04/24
2173 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: A&T Properties LLC
Seller: Betty A. Smith
Date: 03/14/24
2089 Oak St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: William S. Heilman
Date: 03/15/24
1274 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Michael Lamothe
Seller: Jeffrey H. Landers
Date: 03/12/24
State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Deborah M. Southworth
Date: 03/04/24
7 Walters Way
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Brian H. Lyons
Seller: Stephen M. Erickson
Date: 03/15/24
1028 Wilson St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Blake Lamonthe
Seller: Ronald L. Russis
Date: 03/15/24
SPRINGFIELD
11-13 Ainsworth St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Radhame Brito
Seller: Two Riveras LLC
Date: 03/04/24
69 Appleton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Craig Davis-Lawson
Seller: Junior Properties LLC
Date: 03/08/24
1112 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: Titanium Springfield Real Estate LLC
Seller: Bzgjj Inc.
Date: 03/08/24
20 Beaudry St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Millicent U. Olisenekwu
Seller: Armando Torres
Date: 03/04/24
411 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jerieme Daley
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 03/14/24
1208 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: SH Properties LLC
Seller: John A. Von Roemer
Date: 03/12/24
1267 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: T5 Mass. Real Estate LLC
Seller: KA RT
Date: 03/05/24
25 Brookline Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Emmanuel E. Colon
Seller: Sierra, Celsa Cruz, (Estate)
Date: 03/04/24
24 Capitol Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Kenneth T. Martin
Date: 03/06/24
15 Cedar St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC
Seller: Kempton Pollard
Date: 03/04/24
251 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Rosa V. Feliciano
Seller: North End Housing Initiative
Date: 03/13/24
402 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Samari Rivera
Seller: C. & C. Homes LLC
Date: 03/12/24
11 Champlain Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Lewis
Seller: P&R Investments LLC
Date: 03/11/24
22 Cornell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Vivian A. Tomas
Seller: JJJ17 LLC
Date: 03/15/24
177 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Cristina M. Colon-Pagan
Seller: Better Builders Construction LLC
Date: 03/13/24
95 Fenimore Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Tyrus T. Ferguson
Date: 03/01/24
80 Florida St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Silver Snake Props
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 03/12/24
24 French St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Teresa Sedgwick
Seller: Corigliano, Mary Rose, (Estate)
Date: 03/06/24
20 Gardens Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alexandria R. O’Connor
Seller: Fredi L. Merriam
Date: 03/01/24
63 Gates Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Maggi Predmore
Seller: Natalya Gavel
Date: 03/08/24
58-60 Gold St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Alexandria Vasquez
Seller: Carlos M. Mejia
Date: 03/13/24
158 Goodwin St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Andy Cenat
Seller: Zaida Burgos
Date: 03/11/24
19 Hillcrest St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Luz S. Gomez
Seller: Ronald A. Watt
Date: 03/05/24
53 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sean Chaez
Seller: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC
Date: 03/14/24
60 Intervale Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Ryan Stead
Seller: James & Deborah Myers LT
Date: 03/04/24
28-30 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $438,000
Buyer: Selina V. Cruz
Seller: Mason Capital Ventures LLC
Date: 03/04/24
200 Kendall St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $2,562,000
Buyer: Mass. Detox Holding LLC
Seller: Chapin Center Real Estate LLC
Date: 03/04/24
54 Kittrell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ashelly Megit
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 03/12/24
9 Lafayette St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: James E. Klimek
Seller: Hank Orne LLC
Date: 03/14/24
4 Langdon St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Adem Demir
Seller: Morgan Stanley Home TR 2007
Date: 03/06/24
165 Laurelton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $124,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Robert J. Brauer
Date: 03/08/24
90 Leavitt St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Xavier Cruz
Seller: Real Estate Investors Northeast LLC
Date: 03/12/24
198 Leopold St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Meghan Jackson
Seller: Jillian O’Brien
Date: 03/11/24
73 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Edward Denehy
Seller: Christian Wiernasz
Date: 03/08/24
24 Manchester Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Walter C. Jenkins
Seller: Daniel J. Frye
Date: 03/15/24
85-87 Mooreland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Aixa C. Vazquez
Seller: Eufemio G. Ortega
Date: 03/13/24
N/A
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Jean Laguerre
Seller: Hat Trick Properties LLC
Date: 03/05/24
703 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Karen E. Gonzalez
Seller: Lisandra Sepulveda
Date: 03/11/24
127 Newland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Mykel J. Simmons
Seller: Nathaniel Pace
Date: 03/01/24
110 Oklahoma St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC
Seller: Landauer FT
Date: 03/12/24
347 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Alliance Associates LLC
Seller: Errol W. Campbell
Date: 03/08/24
45 Orlando St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Shawn Harvey
Seller: Iris O. Perez
Date: 03/08/24
36 Orleans St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Camilo
Seller: Ali H. Abdraba
Date: 03/15/24
138 Park Dr.
Springfield, MA 01106
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Molly L. Dill
Seller: Maggi D. Predmore
Date: 03/15/24
403 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kenneth Torres
Seller: Melissa M. Russell
Date: 03/05/24
91-93 Parkside St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $208,855
Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Silverio Jimenez
Date: 03/06/24
78-80 Phillips Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Louis E. Huang
Seller: Paul R. Gauthier
Date: 03/01/24
278 Pine St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Cathy Monteforte
Seller: Elizabeth Torres
Date: 03/01/24
98 Princeton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Pedro A. Luciano
Seller: Bobby R. Williams
Date: 03/12/24
153 Princeton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Angelique Rodriguez
Seller: Round Two LLC
Date: 03/08/24
172 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: JoeJoe Properties LLC
Seller: Lisa L. Levesque
Date: 03/13/24
79 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: JHN Investments LLC
Seller: Eastcoastbuyers LLC
Date: 03/01/24
4 Rogers Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Pb07 Wale LLC
Seller: Lachenauer LLC
Date: 03/07/24
1265 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Eliezer R. Martinez
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 03/15/24
49 School St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $2,200,000
Buyer: 340 Appleton LLC
Seller: School Holdings LLC
Date: 03/11/24
30 Seneca St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Eduardo Diaz
Seller: Dianne S. Mikaelian
Date: 03/01/24
124 Stuart St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Brickhouse Homes LLC
Seller: Greene, Paul Douglas, (Estate)
Date: 03/15/24
24 Sue St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Seller: Bazinet, Theresa J., (Estate)
Date: 03/12/24
92 Sunset Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $234,500
Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Grafton C. Catwell
Date: 03/13/24
18 Superior Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Antonio Crespo
Seller: James Randall
Date: 03/15/24
64 Timothy Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Cristnely Rodriguez
Seller: Timothy D. Leclair
Date: 03/15/24
238-240 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Matthew P. Gittens
Seller: Illuminati Holdings LLC
Date: 03/01/24
112 Wollaston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Cecilia Afrifa
Seller: Global Homes Properties LLC
Date: 03/11/24
SOUTHWICK
22 Noble Steed Xing
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $649,000
Buyer: Ryan McLane
Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.
Date: 03/04/24
12 Sawgrass Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Steven M. Gutkowski
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 03/01/24
234 Sheep Pasture Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Aga Brothers LLC
Seller: Vanessa Filiault
Date: 03/08/24
3 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Jada Homes LLC
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 03/06/24
WALES
4 Brows Beach Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Bruce E. Boutin
Seller: Arthur Ferrara
Date: 03/15/24
15 Grove Point Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $785,000
Buyer: Craig Rahemba
Seller: Diane L. Blais
Date: 03/06/24
2 Grove Point Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Ogoley
Seller: David Samuels
Date: 03/01/24
4 Grove Point Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Ogoley
Seller: David Samuels
Date: 03/01/24
2 Laurel Lane
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Ogoley
Seller: David Samuels
Date: 03/01/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
201 Circle Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Brital1987 LLC
Seller: Flynn, Janet, (Estate)
Date: 03/08/24
201 Circle Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jose Rosado-Medina
Seller: Brital 1987 LLC
Date: 03/08/24
419 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Lisa Carbonell
Seller: Zaide Soufane
Date: 03/06/24
30 Druids Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Taylor M. Tucker
Seller: Ryan P. McLane
Date: 03/04/24
54-56 Elm Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Amjad Real Estate LLC
Seller: Stewart T. Hillios
Date: 03/15/24
1163 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $8,500,000
Buyer: School Holdings LLC
Seller: Deville Apartments LLC
Date: 03/12/24
81 Fairview Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: London Realty LLC
Seller: Aga Brothers LLC
Date: 03/07/24
50 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Irem Karaarslan
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 03/15/24
163 Labelle St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Jennifer H. Ochner
Seller: Sergey Savonin
Date: 03/15/24
199 Labelle St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Nader Gheit
Seller: Hutchinson, Denise M., (Estate)
Date: 03/08/24
25 Lewis Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Kenneth K. Mayer
Seller: Mark A. Cady
Date: 03/01/24
250 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Kemran Lachinov
Seller: Td Bank
Date: 03/15/24
134 Ohio Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Aneesh Sharma
Seller: Regina Laboranti
Date: 03/15/24
6 Plateau Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Omar Shehzad
Seller: Adam M. Ciborowski
Date: 03/04/24
195 Wayside Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Suffield Street Holdings LLC
Seller: Kathleen S. McGovern RET
Date: 03/15/24
WESTFIELD
52 Briarcliff Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Alex Jez
Seller: Joseph F. McGovern Jr. RET
Date: 03/08/24
29 Butternut Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Krittaya Yannaphornhiran
Seller: Amenadiel RT
Date: 03/01/24
33 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC
Seller: Marcus D. Kane
Date: 03/12/24
67 Woodside Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $266,155
Buyer: LSF9 Master Participation Trust
Seller: Lori J. Andras
Date: 03/13/24
WILBRAHAM
4 Conifer Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $533,000
Buyer: Austin O. Harding
Seller: Jennifer Smolnik
Date: 03/04/24
12 Hillcrest Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Emi Investments LLC
Seller: William K. Prendergast
Date: 03/01/24
6 Hitching Post Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Ryan Shaink
Seller: Timothy C. Lavoie
Date: 03/15/24
6 Hitching Post Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $549,000
Buyer: Timothy C. Lavoie
Seller: Gary J. Lennox
Date: 03/14/24
659 Tinkham Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: James Leavitt
Seller: Ronald L. Taylor
Date: 03/15/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
36 Grantwood Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $416,000
Buyer: Grantwood LLC
Seller: Marie E. Armentano 2022 TR
Date: 03/12/24
8 Hillcrest Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $542,000
Buyer: Yg Pond LLC
Seller: Justin C. Ching
Date: 03/08/24
51 Hunters Hill Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: CIL Realty Of Massachusetts
Seller: Manuel R. Townes
Date: 03/01/24
251-253 Pelham Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Kayvon Ross
Seller: Ryan Karb
Date: 03/12/24
170 Pine St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Yeon S. Kim
Seller: Bidwell, James N., (Estate)
Date: 03/14/24
48 Ridgecrest Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $516,000
Buyer: Ana D. Villalobos
Seller: Robert D. Marx RET
Date: 03/06/24
89 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Fern & Company LLC
Seller: Lincoln Ave. Partners LLC
Date: 03/07/24
BELCHERTOWN
228 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $176,500
Buyer: Mark Wallace
Seller: 228 Amherst LLC
Date: 03/15/24
Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Burgundy Brook Land & Cattle
Seller: Stoneyfield Farm LLC
Date: 03/11/24
786 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Robert Jacques
Seller: Mariah Mccaughey
Date: 03/06/24
425 Mill Valley Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Arpc LLC
Seller: Matthew H. Caldwell
Date: 03/12/24
475 South Washington St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $649,900
Buyer: Adam Nyzio
Seller: Paul A. Valentine
Date: 03/15/24
85 Underwood St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Amber O’Reilly
Seller: Justin Stockwell
Date: 03/15/24
CHESTERFIELD
19 Don Emerson Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kris E. Rafferty
Seller: Barbara B. Stasiak
Date: 03/01/24
EASTHAMPTON
140 Everett St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $394,500
Buyer: Aaron Onidi
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 03/14/24
23 Mount Tom Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: Whitney M. Brooks
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 03/01/24
15 Zabek Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Daniel C. Wauczinski
Seller: Arthur L. Hill
Date: 03/08/24
GRANBY
7 Breezy Lane
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kevin Lizotte
Seller: Jendrysik FT
Date: 03/15/24
148 Porter St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Wesley Calhoun
Seller: Martha Giroux
Date: 03/12/24
12 Truby St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $258,500
Buyer: Patrick R. Fugler
Seller: Leo E. Fugler
Date: 03/11/24
HADLEY
3 Adare Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $865,000
Buyer: Michael D. Thomas
Seller: Rosemund LLC
Date: 03/07/24
3 Aqua Vitae Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Annabell Lee
Seller: Perrin Hendirck
Date: 03/01/24
Roosevelt St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Devine Brothers LLC
Seller: John S. Kelley
Date: 03/11/24
HATFIELD
22 Bridge St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Leah Terrell
Seller: Susan Diggins
Date: 03/11/24
20 West St.
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: 92 Hatfield LLC
Seller: Kirit K. Patel
Date: 03/04/24
HUNTINGTON
39 Goss Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Mark S. Hanks
Seller: Donna L. Rowe
Date: 03/01/24
NORTHAMPTON
61 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Kristen G. Brookes
Seller: John Horton
Date: 03/06/24
908 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Maxim Mireyev
Seller: Bixby, Anne L., (Estate)
Date: 03/11/24
56 Crestview Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Walter E. Drenen
Seller: Yao Wu
Date: 03/05/24
231-233 Main St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: David Ciernia
Seller: Heather A. Bell
Date: 03/01/24
29 Summer St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Gary Hawkins
Seller: Shirley D. Connelly
Date: 03/14/24
10 Wright Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Bourgeois Properties LLC
Seller: Christopher Colby
Date: 03/15/24
PELHAM
76 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Khoder Hamdan
Seller: Walker, Robert J., (Estate)
Date: 03/13/24
378 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Julie Gimbrone
Seller: Isa Wang
Date: 02/20/24
SOUTH HADLEY
12 Bolton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Bryan E. Perlak
Seller: Kristiaan S. Krause
Date: 03/04/24
14 Cedar Ridge
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $646,695
Buyer: Youngbin Kwak
Seller: Donald E. Baranowski
Date: 03/04/24
22 Easy St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $318,000
Buyer: Joseph W. Blair
Seller: KMAK LLC
Date: 03/01/24
16 Pershing Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Alex J. Tremblay
Seller: Brian H. Lyons
Date: 03/15/24
35 San Souci Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Evan Conley
Seller: John T. Conner
Date: 03/15/24
SOUTHAMPTON
8 Russellville Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $434,000
Buyer: Justin J. Brown
Seller: Alan M. Wine
Date: 03/08/24
19 Valley Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Haley R. Pedruczny
Seller: Steven Hermanson
Date: 03/08/24
WARE
15 Longview Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $376,500
Buyer: Erich J. Lamb
Seller: Marilyn E. Niquette
Date: 03/11/24
6-10 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Akena A. Segovich
Seller: Charming Colonials LLC
Date: 03/01/24
WILLIAMSBURG
Old Goshen Road, Lot 2
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Alan E. Cottle
Seller: Abbott Gray RT
Date: 03/12/24
Old Goshen Road, Lot 3
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Alan E. Cottle
Seller: Abbott Gray RT
Date: 03/12/24
Old Goshen Road, Lot 4
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Alan E. Cottle
Seller: Abbott Gray RT
Date: 03/12/24
14 South Main St.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Catherine A. Higgins
Seller: Catherine A. Higgins
Date: 03/13/24