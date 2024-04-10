The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

90 Church St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Rebecca Harrison

Seller: Bruce R. Hietala

Date: 03/14/24

213 Northfield Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Alexander J. Wahlstrom

Seller: Drenna M. Mahaney

Date: 03/15/24

BUCKLAND

11 Rand Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Tara Mason

Seller: Woodsome, Marian L., (Estate)

Date: 03/15/24

CHARLEMONT

East Oxbow Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Margaret M. Hobbs

Seller: Rotima SA Inc.

Date: 03/13/24

480 West Oxbow Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Margaret M. Hobbs

Seller: Rotima SA Inc.

Date: 03/13/24

COLRAIN

15 Griswoldville St.

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Giselle Harrington

Seller: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR

Date: 03/11/24

DEERFIELD

4 Industrial Dr. West

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: Norava Deerfield LLC

Seller: 4 Industrial Dr. West LLC

Date: 03/15/24

59 Mathews Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Jacob Savage

Seller: Philip J. Savage

Date: 03/08/24

ERVING

91 Mountain Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $288,900

Buyer: Selene Flance LP

Seller: Arthur S. Johnson

Date: 03/08/24

GILL

65 Ben Hale Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Deonisie Gheorghita

Seller: Gould, Donald R., (Estate)

Date: 03/14/24

GREENFIELD

30 Green River Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Perrin C. Hendrick

Seller: Robert K. Brown RET

Date: 03/01/24

306 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: FRST Strength Properties LLC

Seller: Anderson & Dolby LLC

Date: 03/14/24

36 Shattuck St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John R. Jennings

Seller: Eileen Naughton

Date: 03/04/24

76 Smith St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Rey Mathiau

Seller: Eva M. Babits

Date: 03/01/24

HEATH

Flagg Hill Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Charles W. Nartowicz

Seller: Peter E. Schriber

Date: 03/01/24

MONTAGUE

76 2nd St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $360,500

Buyer: Jedathan O. Richhardson

Seller: Van Brothers Co. LLC

Date: 03/05/24

12 Chester St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Albert Emond

Seller: A. E. & Rita E. Belanger IRT

Date: 03/11/24

8 Madison Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Nadezhda A. Vozniuk

Seller: Vincent A. Rupp

Date: 03/15/24

76 Park St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Matthew Latkiewicz

Seller: Christopher R. Shea

Date: 03/14/24

NEW SALEM

423 Daniel Shays Hwy.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Aneil Mehta

Seller: Bruce W. Whittier

Date: 03/01/24

ORANGE

85 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: 107 E. Main LLC

Seller: Athol Credit Union

Date: 03/05/24

98 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Swaz Properties LLC

Seller: Donald R. Dion

Date: 03/05/24

16 Maynard St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Yvette E. Silva

Seller: Michael L. Fernet

Date: 03/14/24

10 Oaklawn Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Wayne Barba

Seller: Spagnuolo, Michael, (Estate)

Date: 03/04/24

39-41 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Vargas & Son Properties LLC

Seller: M. Jemms Orange I LLC

Date: 03/13/24

21 Smith Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $155,500

Buyer: Harry E. Foster

Seller: Kathleen A. Goodrum

Date: 03/12/24

SUNDERLAND

313 Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Hskim Sea & Salt LLC

Seller: Lesser FT

Date: 03/01/24

11 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Kenney

Seller: Jack Radetsky

Date: 03/11/24

WHATELY

135 Long Plain Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kyle R. Keith

Seller: Gregoire, Lawrence J., (Estate)

Date: 03/14/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

737 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Frye

Seller: David M. Grimaldi

Date: 03/15/24

28 Center St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Nora Wine

Seller: Silver Snake Properties LLC

Date: 03/08/24

244 Colemore St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Barbara A. Myca

Seller: Christine M. Vershon

Date: 03/14/24

41 Federal Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Clark Dore

Seller: Moore Jr., Leslie J., (Estate)

Date: 03/15/24

23 Fenton St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Emin Mammadov

Seller: Jeremy Daunais

Date: 03/04/24

85 Garden St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Ina Stavila

Seller: Joseph F. Giordano

Date: 03/14/24

232 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $509,000

Buyer: Evelyn O. Hackman

Seller: 232 Meadow RT

Date: 03/14/24

35 Mill St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $309,500

Buyer: Colin J. Robinson

Seller: Michael A. Luciani

Date: 03/07/24

612 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $309,900

Buyer: Mila Sinigur

Seller: Gregory R. Forsman

Date: 03/07/24

507 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Timothy Ayre

Seller: Gina M. Buoniconti

Date: 03/13/24

417 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Michael G. Shepard

Seller: Ellis L. Langone

Date: 03/06/24

441 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Mark Don Realty LLC

Seller: St. John Sr., David F., (Estate)

Date: 03/07/24

45 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jacob Rodriguez

Seller: Michael Shepard

Date: 03/06/24

CHICOPEE

19 Ash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $415,726

Buyer: 19 Ash Street LLC

Seller: Source Nine Development LLC

Date: 03/01/24

20 Ash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $415,726

Buyer: 19 Ash Street LLC

Seller: Source Nine Development LLC

Date: 03/01/24

403 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Alycia Beavis

Seller: Donald J. Duda

Date: 03/07/24

21 Call St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Daniel I. Langame

Seller: Bozena A. Wisniewska

Date: 03/13/24

153 Center St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $415,726

Buyer: 19 Ash Street LLC

Seller: Source Nine Development LLC

Date: 03/01/24

145 Champagne Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Said M. Umari

Seller: Lisa M. Kusek

Date: 03/01/24

Chicopee River Business Park

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Westmass Area Development Corp.

Seller: Harvey Industries LLC

Date: 03/14/24

759 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Joao A. Ferreira

Date: 03/08/24

196 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Josue Escobar

Seller: Nexus Apartments LLC

Date: 03/04/24

32 Emerald St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Jodanne St. George

Seller: Freedom Spire Holding LLC

Date: 03/11/24

31 Farmington St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Olivia Curto

Seller: Laura S. Allen

Date: 03/01/24

391 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $572,000

Buyer: Arlin R. Troncoso

Seller: Victor J. Garriga

Date: 03/06/24

394 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Kayleen E. Estrada

Seller: Lacy N. Lariviere

Date: 03/13/24

591 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: 19 Ellen Street LLC

Seller: Leclerc Holdings LLC

Date: 03/08/24

36 Green St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Ludwig

Seller: Kenneth R. Craven

Date: 03/15/24

49 Harrison Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Adam Cutter

Seller: Brady Williams

Date: 03/08/24

41 Hillman St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $166,000

Buyer: Vera Samoylich

Seller: Joan M. Westcott

Date: 03/07/24

50 Lorimer St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Vicky Esteves

Seller: Kmak LLC

Date: 03/04/24

32 Medford St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Thomas P. Ferris

Seller: Damien A. Kozikowski

Date: 03/11/24

1682 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: 896-900 Prospect St. Inc.

Date: 03/06/24

544 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Charlene Coelho

Seller: Billy J. Bergeron

Date: 03/01/24

420 New Ludlow Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Yuri Suprunets

Seller: Leonid Ignatyuk

Date: 03/12/24

44 Park St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Jonathan Rivera

Seller: Haze Gray LLC

Date: 03/01/24

678 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jillian Obrien

Seller: Anthony R. Fields

Date: 03/11/24

40 Piquette Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Shannon Parncutt

Seller: Brian P. Cooper

Date: 03/05/24

Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Anthony R. Fields

Seller: Moise, Gerald J., (Estate)

Date: 03/12/24

60 Roy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Andrew Reilly

Seller: Naila Akram

Date: 03/15/24

79 Saratoga Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jose Martinez

Seller: Felmarie Feliciano-Merced

Date: 03/01/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

33 Athens St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $339,999

Buyer: Gary R. Farina

Seller: Jrchr LLC

Date: 03/01/24

3 Hazelhurst Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Josh D. Diaz

Seller: Carrie D. Feliciano

Date: 03/15/24

17 Holy Cross Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Meghan K. Godfrey

Seller: Callahan, Karen E., (Estate)

Date: 03/08/24

115 Lasalle St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Brianna Fenney

Seller: Desiree Miller

Date: 03/08/24

15 Linden Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: James R. Stevens

Seller: Minh T. Chau

Date: 03/04/24

52 Melwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $358,500

Buyer: Daniel Tarbell

Seller: 52 Melwood Avenue NT

Date: 03/04/24

346 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Ugur Turan

Seller: Tina M. Johnson

Date: 03/11/24

37 Vadnais St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Sara Roper

Seller: Herbert A. Bonacker

Date: 03/12/24

247 Vineland Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: C. Rosario-Lafontaine

Seller: Jean D. Richard

Date: 03/14/24

GRANVILLE

740 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Peter R. Sorrajja

Seller: Sandra A. Stevens

Date: 03/15/24

HAMPDEN

147 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $704,484

Buyer: Michael N. Richard

Seller: Cumberland Blues RT

Date: 03/01/24

261 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Ian Edwards

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc

Date: 03/08/24

HOLLAND

63 South Cottage Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Kepler Despeines

Seller: Herbert F. Seymour

Date: 03/05/24

HOLYOKE

42 Evergreen Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Scott Lacombe

Seller: Christine Torda

Date: 03/12/24

36-38 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Adrian Cruz

Seller: Northern Flooring & Remodeling

Date: 02/01/24

267 Jarvis Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Segundo A. Alvacora Lala

Seller: Bigelow, David, (Estate)

Date: 03/13/24

1103 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $153,000

Buyer: Pamela Connors

Seller: Citizens Bank

Date: 03/14/24

289-291 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Johnna N. Caizan Torres

Seller: Real Estate Investors Northeast LLC

Date: 03/13/24

130 Middle Water St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Mass. Real Estate Holdings LLC

Seller: Alaska Assets LLC

Date: 03/04/24

110-112 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Yanissel Sanchez

Seller: Gerald Glasser

Date: 03/11/24

461 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $194,648

Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Association

Seller: Marion Gartman

Date: 03/11/24

73-75 Pearl St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Lotter

Seller: Chad D. Alexander

Date: 03/11/24

53 Pine St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Jaminton Palma

Seller: Amanda Bialas

Date: 03/15/24

LONGMEADOW

96 Dunsany Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: Michael Kearing

Seller: Beth A. King

Date: 03/01/24

141 Englewood Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $739,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Ruddeforth

Seller: James A. Most

Date: 03/07/24

37 Hopkins Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Benjamin A. St Aubin

Seller: Nicholas J. Jacks

Date: 03/15/24

144 Lincoln Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Leigh Cherkas

Seller: Kings Enterprise LLC

Date: 03/15/24

857 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $755,000

Buyer: Alexander Belonis

Seller: Benjamin Kraus

Date: 03/14/24

132 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Martorelli

Seller: Ernest Abramian

Date: 03/15/24

82 Massachusetts Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: David B. Dagostino

Seller: Nola Management LLC

Date: 03/15/24

101 Riverview Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Megan Lingerfelt

Seller: Timothy Quinn

Date: 03/01/24

723 Shaker Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Timothy A. Lucier

Seller: William M. Fitzgerald

Date: 03/07/24

LUDLOW

57 Barre Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Steven Balicki

Seller: Scott A. Theriault

Date: 03/15/24

35 Bluegrass Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Michael Henry

Seller: Jeannette I. Reopel

Date: 03/08/24

51 Bridle Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $529,000

Buyer: Heath J. Racela

Seller: William P. Koscher

Date: 03/08/24

1352 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Kevin P. Geissler

Seller: Ashley Rourke

Date: 03/08/24

1535 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $319,987

Buyer: Rebecca Hulsey

Seller: Cioccolate RT

Date: 03/08/24

13 Lillian St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $147,500

Buyer: Thomas F. Hodgins

Seller: Thomas Lennon

Date: 03/08/24

150-152 Sewall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Matthew Nye

Seller: CTC Property Holdings LLC

Date: 03/05/24

110 Swan Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Taylor Alves

Seller: Robert Alves

Date: 03/15/24

278 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Nelson P. Da Costa

Seller: Dorothy Mikaelian

Date: 03/15/24

MONSON

420 Boston Road West

Monson, MA 01069

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: David L. Sweetman

Seller: Louis J. Rivers

Date: 03/01/24

5 Lincoln Place

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Joshua Stoddard

Seller: Maaz A. Siddiqui

Date: 03/07/24

284 Lower Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Ariana Sandillo

Seller: Wheeler, Deborah L., (Estate)

Date: 03/14/24

226 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01036

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: David Canelas

Seller: Robert B. Webb

Date: 03/08/24

PALMER

15 Advance St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Mark A. Cady

Seller: Mikayla Harris

Date: 03/01/24

98 Beech St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: Windi L. Muraszka

Seller: Casper-Hacker RT

Date: 03/11/24

29 Cabot St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Nathan Garrity

Seller: Laviolette, Robert R., (Estate)

Date: 03/15/24

Emery St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Deborah M. Southworth

Date: 03/04/24

Forest St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Deborah M. Southworth

Date: 03/04/24

2173 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: A&T Properties LLC

Seller: Betty A. Smith

Date: 03/14/24

2089 Oak St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: William S. Heilman

Date: 03/15/24

1274 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Michael Lamothe

Seller: Jeffrey H. Landers

Date: 03/12/24

State St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Deborah M. Southworth

Date: 03/04/24

7 Walters Way

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Brian H. Lyons

Seller: Stephen M. Erickson

Date: 03/15/24

1028 Wilson St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Blake Lamonthe

Seller: Ronald L. Russis

Date: 03/15/24

SPRINGFIELD

11-13 Ainsworth St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Radhame Brito

Seller: Two Riveras LLC

Date: 03/04/24

69 Appleton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Craig Davis-Lawson

Seller: Junior Properties LLC

Date: 03/08/24

1112 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: Titanium Springfield Real Estate LLC

Seller: Bzgjj Inc.

Date: 03/08/24

20 Beaudry St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Millicent U. Olisenekwu

Seller: Armando Torres

Date: 03/04/24

411 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jerieme Daley

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 03/14/24

1208 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: SH Properties LLC

Seller: John A. Von Roemer

Date: 03/12/24

1267 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: T5 Mass. Real Estate LLC

Seller: KA RT

Date: 03/05/24

25 Brookline Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Emmanuel E. Colon

Seller: Sierra, Celsa Cruz, (Estate)

Date: 03/04/24

24 Capitol Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Kenneth T. Martin

Date: 03/06/24

15 Cedar St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast LLC

Seller: Kempton Pollard

Date: 03/04/24

251 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Rosa V. Feliciano

Seller: North End Housing Initiative

Date: 03/13/24

402 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Samari Rivera

Seller: C. & C. Homes LLC

Date: 03/12/24

11 Champlain Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Lewis

Seller: P&R Investments LLC

Date: 03/11/24

22 Cornell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Vivian A. Tomas

Seller: JJJ17 LLC

Date: 03/15/24

177 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Cristina M. Colon-Pagan

Seller: Better Builders Construction LLC

Date: 03/13/24

95 Fenimore Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Tyrus T. Ferguson

Date: 03/01/24

80 Florida St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Silver Snake Props

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 03/12/24

24 French St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Teresa Sedgwick

Seller: Corigliano, Mary Rose, (Estate)

Date: 03/06/24

20 Gardens Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Alexandria R. O’Connor

Seller: Fredi L. Merriam

Date: 03/01/24

63 Gates Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Maggi Predmore

Seller: Natalya Gavel

Date: 03/08/24

58-60 Gold St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Alexandria Vasquez

Seller: Carlos M. Mejia

Date: 03/13/24

158 Goodwin St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Andy Cenat

Seller: Zaida Burgos

Date: 03/11/24

19 Hillcrest St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Luz S. Gomez

Seller: Ronald A. Watt

Date: 03/05/24

53 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sean Chaez

Seller: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC

Date: 03/14/24

60 Intervale Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Ryan Stead

Seller: James & Deborah Myers LT

Date: 03/04/24

28-30 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $438,000

Buyer: Selina V. Cruz

Seller: Mason Capital Ventures LLC

Date: 03/04/24

200 Kendall St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $2,562,000

Buyer: Mass. Detox Holding LLC

Seller: Chapin Center Real Estate LLC

Date: 03/04/24

54 Kittrell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ashelly Megit

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 03/12/24

9 Lafayette St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: James E. Klimek

Seller: Hank Orne LLC

Date: 03/14/24

4 Langdon St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Adem Demir

Seller: Morgan Stanley Home TR 2007

Date: 03/06/24

165 Laurelton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $124,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Robert J. Brauer

Date: 03/08/24

90 Leavitt St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Xavier Cruz

Seller: Real Estate Investors Northeast LLC

Date: 03/12/24

198 Leopold St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Meghan Jackson

Seller: Jillian O’Brien

Date: 03/11/24

73 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Edward Denehy

Seller: Christian Wiernasz

Date: 03/08/24

24 Manchester Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Walter C. Jenkins

Seller: Daniel J. Frye

Date: 03/15/24

85-87 Mooreland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Aixa C. Vazquez

Seller: Eufemio G. Ortega

Date: 03/13/24

N/A

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Jean Laguerre

Seller: Hat Trick Properties LLC

Date: 03/05/24

703 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Karen E. Gonzalez

Seller: Lisandra Sepulveda

Date: 03/11/24

127 Newland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Mykel J. Simmons

Seller: Nathaniel Pace

Date: 03/01/24

110 Oklahoma St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Dnepro Properties LLC

Seller: Landauer FT

Date: 03/12/24

347 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Alliance Associates LLC

Seller: Errol W. Campbell

Date: 03/08/24

45 Orlando St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Shawn Harvey

Seller: Iris O. Perez

Date: 03/08/24

36 Orleans St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Camilo

Seller: Ali H. Abdraba

Date: 03/15/24

138 Park Dr.

Springfield, MA 01106

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Molly L. Dill

Seller: Maggi D. Predmore

Date: 03/15/24

403 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Kenneth Torres

Seller: Melissa M. Russell

Date: 03/05/24

91-93 Parkside St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $208,855

Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Silverio Jimenez

Date: 03/06/24

78-80 Phillips Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Louis E. Huang

Seller: Paul R. Gauthier

Date: 03/01/24

278 Pine St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Cathy Monteforte

Seller: Elizabeth Torres

Date: 03/01/24

98 Princeton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Pedro A. Luciano

Seller: Bobby R. Williams

Date: 03/12/24

153 Princeton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Angelique Rodriguez

Seller: Round Two LLC

Date: 03/08/24

172 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: JoeJoe Properties LLC

Seller: Lisa L. Levesque

Date: 03/13/24

79 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: JHN Investments LLC

Seller: Eastcoastbuyers LLC

Date: 03/01/24

4 Rogers Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Pb07 Wale LLC

Seller: Lachenauer LLC

Date: 03/07/24

1265 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Eliezer R. Martinez

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 03/15/24

49 School St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $2,200,000

Buyer: 340 Appleton LLC

Seller: School Holdings LLC

Date: 03/11/24

30 Seneca St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Eduardo Diaz

Seller: Dianne S. Mikaelian

Date: 03/01/24

124 Stuart St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Brickhouse Homes LLC

Seller: Greene, Paul Douglas, (Estate)

Date: 03/15/24

24 Sue St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Seller: Bazinet, Theresa J., (Estate)

Date: 03/12/24

92 Sunset Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $234,500

Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Grafton C. Catwell

Date: 03/13/24

18 Superior Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Antonio Crespo

Seller: James Randall

Date: 03/15/24

64 Timothy Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Cristnely Rodriguez

Seller: Timothy D. Leclair

Date: 03/15/24

238-240 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Matthew P. Gittens

Seller: Illuminati Holdings LLC

Date: 03/01/24

112 Wollaston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Cecilia Afrifa

Seller: Global Homes Properties LLC

Date: 03/11/24

SOUTHWICK

22 Noble Steed Xing

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $649,000

Buyer: Ryan McLane

Seller: Giberson Construction Inc.

Date: 03/04/24

12 Sawgrass Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Steven M. Gutkowski

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 03/01/24

234 Sheep Pasture Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Aga Brothers LLC

Seller: Vanessa Filiault

Date: 03/08/24

3 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Jada Homes LLC

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 03/06/24

WALES

4 Brows Beach Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Bruce E. Boutin

Seller: Arthur Ferrara

Date: 03/15/24

15 Grove Point Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $785,000

Buyer: Craig Rahemba

Seller: Diane L. Blais

Date: 03/06/24

2 Grove Point Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Ogoley

Seller: David Samuels

Date: 03/01/24

4 Grove Point Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Ogoley

Seller: David Samuels

Date: 03/01/24

2 Laurel Lane

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Ogoley

Seller: David Samuels

Date: 03/01/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

201 Circle Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Brital1987 LLC

Seller: Flynn, Janet, (Estate)

Date: 03/08/24

201 Circle Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jose Rosado-Medina

Seller: Brital 1987 LLC

Date: 03/08/24

419 Dewey St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Lisa Carbonell

Seller: Zaide Soufane

Date: 03/06/24

30 Druids Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Taylor M. Tucker

Seller: Ryan P. McLane

Date: 03/04/24

54-56 Elm Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Amjad Real Estate LLC

Seller: Stewart T. Hillios

Date: 03/15/24

1163 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $8,500,000

Buyer: School Holdings LLC

Seller: Deville Apartments LLC

Date: 03/12/24

81 Fairview Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: London Realty LLC

Seller: Aga Brothers LLC

Date: 03/07/24

50 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Irem Karaarslan

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 03/15/24

163 Labelle St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Jennifer H. Ochner

Seller: Sergey Savonin

Date: 03/15/24

199 Labelle St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Nader Gheit

Seller: Hutchinson, Denise M., (Estate)

Date: 03/08/24

25 Lewis Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Kenneth K. Mayer

Seller: Mark A. Cady

Date: 03/01/24

250 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Kemran Lachinov

Seller: Td Bank

Date: 03/15/24

134 Ohio Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Aneesh Sharma

Seller: Regina Laboranti

Date: 03/15/24

6 Plateau Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Omar Shehzad

Seller: Adam M. Ciborowski

Date: 03/04/24

195 Wayside Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Suffield Street Holdings LLC

Seller: Kathleen S. McGovern RET

Date: 03/15/24

WESTFIELD

52 Briarcliff Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Alex Jez

Seller: Joseph F. McGovern Jr. RET

Date: 03/08/24

29 Butternut Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Krittaya Yannaphornhiran

Seller: Amenadiel RT

Date: 03/01/24

33 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC

Seller: Marcus D. Kane

Date: 03/12/24

67 Woodside Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $266,155

Buyer: LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Seller: Lori J. Andras

Date: 03/13/24

WILBRAHAM

4 Conifer Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $533,000

Buyer: Austin O. Harding

Seller: Jennifer Smolnik

Date: 03/04/24

12 Hillcrest Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Emi Investments LLC

Seller: William K. Prendergast

Date: 03/01/24

6 Hitching Post Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Ryan Shaink

Seller: Timothy C. Lavoie

Date: 03/15/24

6 Hitching Post Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $549,000

Buyer: Timothy C. Lavoie

Seller: Gary J. Lennox

Date: 03/14/24

659 Tinkham Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: James Leavitt

Seller: Ronald L. Taylor

Date: 03/15/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

36 Grantwood Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $416,000

Buyer: Grantwood LLC

Seller: Marie E. Armentano 2022 TR

Date: 03/12/24

8 Hillcrest Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $542,000

Buyer: Yg Pond LLC

Seller: Justin C. Ching

Date: 03/08/24

51 Hunters Hill Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: CIL Realty Of Massachusetts

Seller: Manuel R. Townes

Date: 03/01/24

251-253 Pelham Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Kayvon Ross

Seller: Ryan Karb

Date: 03/12/24

170 Pine St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Yeon S. Kim

Seller: Bidwell, James N., (Estate)

Date: 03/14/24

48 Ridgecrest Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $516,000

Buyer: Ana D. Villalobos

Seller: Robert D. Marx RET

Date: 03/06/24

89 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Fern & Company LLC

Seller: Lincoln Ave. Partners LLC

Date: 03/07/24

BELCHERTOWN

228 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $176,500

Buyer: Mark Wallace

Seller: 228 Amherst LLC

Date: 03/15/24

Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Burgundy Brook Land & Cattle

Seller: Stoneyfield Farm LLC

Date: 03/11/24

786 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Robert Jacques

Seller: Mariah Mccaughey

Date: 03/06/24

425 Mill Valley Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Arpc LLC

Seller: Matthew H. Caldwell

Date: 03/12/24

475 South Washington St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $649,900

Buyer: Adam Nyzio

Seller: Paul A. Valentine

Date: 03/15/24

85 Underwood St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $427,000

Buyer: Amber O’Reilly

Seller: Justin Stockwell

Date: 03/15/24

CHESTERFIELD

19 Don Emerson Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Kris E. Rafferty

Seller: Barbara B. Stasiak

Date: 03/01/24

EASTHAMPTON

140 Everett St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $394,500

Buyer: Aaron Onidi

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 03/14/24

23 Mount Tom Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: Whitney M. Brooks

Seller: Veteran Stan LLC

Date: 03/01/24

15 Zabek Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Daniel C. Wauczinski

Seller: Arthur L. Hill

Date: 03/08/24

GRANBY

7 Breezy Lane

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Kevin Lizotte

Seller: Jendrysik FT

Date: 03/15/24

148 Porter St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Wesley Calhoun

Seller: Martha Giroux

Date: 03/12/24

12 Truby St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $258,500

Buyer: Patrick R. Fugler

Seller: Leo E. Fugler

Date: 03/11/24

HADLEY

3 Adare Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $865,000

Buyer: Michael D. Thomas

Seller: Rosemund LLC

Date: 03/07/24

3 Aqua Vitae Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Annabell Lee

Seller: Perrin Hendirck

Date: 03/01/24

Roosevelt St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Devine Brothers LLC

Seller: John S. Kelley

Date: 03/11/24

HATFIELD

22 Bridge St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Leah Terrell

Seller: Susan Diggins

Date: 03/11/24

20 West St.

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: 92 Hatfield LLC

Seller: Kirit K. Patel

Date: 03/04/24

HUNTINGTON

39 Goss Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Mark S. Hanks

Seller: Donna L. Rowe

Date: 03/01/24

NORTHAMPTON

61 Bridge Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Kristen G. Brookes

Seller: John Horton

Date: 03/06/24

908 Bridge Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Maxim Mireyev

Seller: Bixby, Anne L., (Estate)

Date: 03/11/24

56 Crestview Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Walter E. Drenen

Seller: Yao Wu

Date: 03/05/24

231-233 Main St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: David Ciernia

Seller: Heather A. Bell

Date: 03/01/24

29 Summer St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Gary Hawkins

Seller: Shirley D. Connelly

Date: 03/14/24

10 Wright Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Bourgeois Properties LLC

Seller: Christopher Colby

Date: 03/15/24

PELHAM

76 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Khoder Hamdan

Seller: Walker, Robert J., (Estate)

Date: 03/13/24

378 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Julie Gimbrone

Seller: Isa Wang

Date: 02/20/24

SOUTH HADLEY

12 Bolton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Bryan E. Perlak

Seller: Kristiaan S. Krause

Date: 03/04/24

14 Cedar Ridge

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $646,695

Buyer: Youngbin Kwak

Seller: Donald E. Baranowski

Date: 03/04/24

22 Easy St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $318,000

Buyer: Joseph W. Blair

Seller: KMAK LLC

Date: 03/01/24

16 Pershing Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Alex J. Tremblay

Seller: Brian H. Lyons

Date: 03/15/24

35 San Souci Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Evan Conley

Seller: John T. Conner

Date: 03/15/24

SOUTHAMPTON

8 Russellville Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $434,000

Buyer: Justin J. Brown

Seller: Alan M. Wine

Date: 03/08/24

19 Valley Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Haley R. Pedruczny

Seller: Steven Hermanson

Date: 03/08/24

WARE

15 Longview Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $376,500

Buyer: Erich J. Lamb

Seller: Marilyn E. Niquette

Date: 03/11/24

6-10 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Akena A. Segovich

Seller: Charming Colonials LLC

Date: 03/01/24

WILLIAMSBURG

Old Goshen Road, Lot 2

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Alan E. Cottle

Seller: Abbott Gray RT

Date: 03/12/24

Old Goshen Road, Lot 3

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Alan E. Cottle

Seller: Abbott Gray RT

Date: 03/12/24

Old Goshen Road, Lot 4

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Alan E. Cottle

Seller: Abbott Gray RT

Date: 03/12/24

14 South Main St.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Catherine A. Higgins

Seller: Catherine A. Higgins

Date: 03/13/24