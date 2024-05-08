Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2024.
CHICOPEE
Fairview Knights of Columbus
1599 Memorial Dr.
$550,000 — Construct Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant with drive-thru
Faith United Methodist Church
191 Montcalm St.
$25,547 — Replace 19 windows
Paul Mailhott
301 Front St.
$9,600 — Insulation
Jeffrey O’Connor, Cathy O’Connor
15 Leclair Ter.
$18,000 — Air seal and insulate attic, basement, and walls; install ventilation; weatherize access
O’Leary Vincunas LLC
2140 Westover Road
$10,000 — Demolish office interior, including acoustical ceiling and grid, office partition walls, and data cabling
Tremble Realty Corp.
20 First Ave.
$229,950 — Roofing
EASTHAMPTON
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$33,300 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls
136 Pleasant LLC
136-148 Pleasant St.
$15,600 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls
Margaret Lecko
101 Briggs St.
$13,600 — Air seal and insulate attic, basement, and walls; install ventilation; weatherize access
Elaine Pourinski
41 South St.
$11,820 — Demolish and drywall second-floor bathroom tub, replace with shower
Christopher Thompson
6-12 Irving St.
$14,000 — Remove and replace shingles
HADLEY
BH Real Estate LLC
14 South Maple St.
N/A — Produce and install channel letters
Gordon Cook Jr.
129 South Maple St.
N/A — Construct packed bedded barn
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
454 Russell St.
N/A — Construct interior partitions for offices and workout area
Floranine LLC
285 Russell St.
N/A — Apply maintenance coat over roof membrane
Hadley Mall Outparcel LLC
379 Russell St.
N/A — Interior demolition
Kathryn Richardson
81 Rocky Hill Road
N/A — Install ground-mounted PV array
SPRINGFIELD
276 Bridge LLC
270 Bridge St.
$81,900 — Alter storefront system and soffit at Springfield Innovation Center
C&W Real Estate Co. LLP
1889 Wilbraham Road
$250,000 — Extend height of telecommunications tower, install new antennas and associated equipment
FNBC Realty Corp., et al.
1350 Main St.
$3,000 — Renovate office space on 16th and 17th floors
Gulmohar Hospitality LLC
711 Dwight St.
$1,500,000 — Remodel rooms at La Quinta Inn & Suites to combine and create new kitchenette areas
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
1000 West Columbus Ave.
$1,034,894 — Alter interior banquet hall into a golf simulator lounge
Rhino Realty
143 Parker St.
$50,000 — Install foundation for car dealership
Solutia Inc.
730 Worcester St.
$505,339 — Electrical building
United We Care LLC
1522 State St.
$796,477 — Remodel commercial property to create new adult daycare facility