The following building permits were issued during the month of April 2024.

CHICOPEE

Fairview Knights of Columbus

1599 Memorial Dr.

$550,000 — Construct Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant with drive-thru

Faith United Methodist Church

191 Montcalm St.

$25,547 — Replace 19 windows

Paul Mailhott

301 Front St.

$9,600 — Insulation

Jeffrey O’Connor, Cathy O’Connor

15 Leclair Ter.

$18,000 — Air seal and insulate attic, basement, and walls; install ventilation; weatherize access

O’Leary Vincunas LLC

2140 Westover Road

$10,000 — Demolish office interior, including acoustical ceiling and grid, office partition walls, and data cabling

Tremble Realty Corp.

20 First Ave.

$229,950 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$33,300 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls

136 Pleasant LLC

136-148 Pleasant St.

$15,600 — Construct non-structural, non-load-bearing walls

Margaret Lecko

101 Briggs St.

$13,600 — Air seal and insulate attic, basement, and walls; install ventilation; weatherize access

Elaine Pourinski

41 South St.

$11,820 — Demolish and drywall second-floor bathroom tub, replace with shower

Christopher Thompson

6-12 Irving St.

$14,000 — Remove and replace shingles

HADLEY

BH Real Estate LLC

14 South Maple St.

N/A — Produce and install channel letters

Gordon Cook Jr.

129 South Maple St.

N/A — Construct packed bedded barn

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

454 Russell St.

N/A — Construct interior partitions for offices and workout area

Floranine LLC

285 Russell St.

N/A — Apply maintenance coat over roof membrane

Hadley Mall Outparcel LLC

379 Russell St.

N/A — Interior demolition

Kathryn Richardson

81 Rocky Hill Road

N/A — Install ground-mounted PV array

SPRINGFIELD

276 Bridge LLC

270 Bridge St.

$81,900 — Alter storefront system and soffit at Springfield Innovation Center

C&W Real Estate Co. LLP

1889 Wilbraham Road

$250,000 — Extend height of telecommunications tower, install new antennas and associated equipment

FNBC Realty Corp., et al.

1350 Main St.

$3,000 — Renovate office space on 16th and 17th floors

Gulmohar Hospitality LLC

711 Dwight St.

$1,500,000 — Remodel rooms at La Quinta Inn & Suites to combine and create new kitchenette areas

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

1000 West Columbus Ave.

$1,034,894 — Alter interior banquet hall into a golf simulator lounge

Rhino Realty

143 Parker St.

$50,000 — Install foundation for car dealership

Solutia Inc.

730 Worcester St.

$505,339 — Electrical building

United We Care LLC

1522 State St.

$796,477 — Remodel commercial property to create new adult daycare facility