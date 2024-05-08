Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
76 Ashfield Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Rheanna Bauer
Seller: Deleo, Louis J., (Estate)
Date: 04/01/24
10 Maple St.
Buckland, MA 01341
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: James A. Most
Seller: Seth D. Wilschutz
Date: 04/11/24
COLRAIN
4 Avery Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kristofer J. Billiel
Seller: Lisa J. Genetelli
Date: 04/01/24
25 Phillips Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $453,000
Buyer: John C. Sherman
Seller: Walter H. Keintzel
Date: 04/02/24
GREENFIELD
1 Coombs Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $204,959
Buyer: Fidelity & Guarantee Mortgage TR
Seller: Venture Residential LLC
Date: 04/01/24
28 Davenport Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $627,500
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Xianmei Li
Date: 04/12/24
4 Michelman Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Brittany Billmeyer-Finn
Seller: Douglas Simon
Date: 04/11/24
3 Prospect Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $123,488
Buyer: Brian K. Hall
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Date: 04/01/24
52 Riddell St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Marjorie Altidor
Seller: Adil A. Behadilialboade
Date: 04/02/24
10 Southern Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Flaxington
Seller: Techntech LLC
Date: 04/08/24
MONTAGUE
58 Central St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Danica M. Davis
Seller: Sumwin Corp.
Date: 04/05/24
29 Country Club Lane
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: TM Realty II LLC
Seller: Warren D. Thomas
Date: 04/01/24
30 Country Club Lane
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Tm Realty II LLC
Seller: Warren D. Thomas
Date: 04/01/24
Dry Hill Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: TM Realty II LLC
Seller: Warren D. Thomas
Date: 04/01/24
Fairway Ave.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: TM Realty II LLC
Seller: Warren D. Thomas
Date: 04/01/24
1 Fairway Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: TM Realty II LLC
Seller: Thomas FT
Date: 04/01/24
96 High St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: Jonathan Lord
Seller: Joseph P. Kosewicz
Date: 04/12/24
43 J St., Lot 3
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: James E. Koyama
Seller: Marcel James Viens TR
Date: 04/12/24
7 Keith St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jesse Zabko
Seller: Peter J. Zabko
Date: 04/10/24
163 Montague City Road
Montague, MA 01301
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: TM Realty II LLC
Seller: Warren D. Thomas
Date: 04/01/24
133 Ripley Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kevin J. Ovitt
Seller: Geoffrey R. McDonald
Date: 04/08/24
52 Walnut St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: TM Realty II LLC
Seller: Warren D. Thomas
Date: 04/01/24
ORANGE
8 Fieldstone Dr.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $291,500
Buyer: Jahmall M. Jones
Seller: Tarrah C. Hart
Date: 04/05/24
29 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: William J. Saben
Seller: Ralph O. Blair
Date: 04/03/24
524 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Claude Niyonzima
Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Date: 04/10/24
20 Victor Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Todd J. Bernard
Seller: Ryan T. King
Date: 04/08/24
SUNDERLAND
153 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $439,000
Buyer: DNB Properties LLC
Seller: Sunderland Rentals LLC
Date: 04/11/24
118 North Main St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: DNB Properties LLC
Seller: Sunderland Rentals LLC
Date: 04/11/24
WARWICK
600 Orange Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kathryn Woods
Seller: Alana L. Mankowsky
Date: 04/05/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
115 Anthony St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $249,500
Buyer: Kmak LLC
Seller: Alicia C. St. Laurent
Date: 04/09/24
738 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jamison C. Gottier
Seller: Lindsey, Patricia A., (Estate)
Date: 04/11/24
36 Central St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Nres LLC
Seller: Perillo, Margaret E., (Estate)
Date: 04/04/24
28 Florida Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Marion Montagna IRT
Date: 04/11/24
118 Forest Hill Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Edward C. Anderson
Seller: Alan Rogers
Date: 04/05/24
108 Franklin St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: John E. Cassidy
Seller: Hassan Saleh
Date: 04/02/24
18 Katy Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $492,500
Buyer: Carlos Mukanu
Seller: Douglas Dichard
Date: 04/12/24
148 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Silverbrook Environmental LLC
Seller: Thomas Gallagher
Date: 04/01/24
239 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rosa C. Saravia
Seller: Our Town Home Buyers LLC
Date: 04/02/24
36 Taft St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Daniel Sanchez
Seller: F. H. B. Realty LLP
Date: 04/12/24
BRIMFIELD
4 Hall Place
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Christopher Beesley
Seller: Christina Cassell
Date: 04/08/24
CHICOPEE
14 Blanchwood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Alison Lonczak
Seller: Cac Marketing LLC
Date: 04/08/24
713 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $137,310
Buyer: Soundview Hm Loa T. 2006-O
Seller: Mary Nadeau
Date: 04/11/24
1154 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Hannah L. Enscoe
Seller: Scott, Susan S., (Estate)
Date: 04/02/24
322 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Vasyl Levchyk
Seller: Daniel Burgos
Date: 04/11/24
28 Glenwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Miguel F. Ribeiro
Seller: Beverly A. Los
Date: 04/02/24
2 Lucretia Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Miguel A. Colon-Lopez
Seller: Kevin A. Joly
Date: 04/05/24
60 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $201,500
Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC
Seller: Darlene Stewart-Hernandez
Date: 04/05/24
243 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Robert E. McQueen
Seller: Roger L. Kubik IRT
Date: 04/11/24
20 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Junior Ndikidjang
Seller: Resolute RT
Date: 04/05/24
31 Rose St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Jonah Holdings LLC
Seller: Home LLC
Date: 04/04/24
47 Royal St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $372,500
Buyer: Angel G. Martinez
Seller: Yanjun Yang
Date: 04/03/24
24 Summer St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $309,999
Buyer: Arnaldo Graceski
Seller: Bergeron, Jane C., (Estate)
Date: 04/11/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
42 Favorite Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Peter & Elizabeth RET
Seller: Panter NT
Date: 04/12/24
Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Panini Properties Ma LLC
Seller: East Longmeadow Group Investors LLC
Date: 04/12/24
45 Young Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Brianna Jackson
Seller: Keith R. Bazinet
Date: 04/01/24
GRANVILLE
904 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $547,500
Buyer: Tanya M. Laveck
Seller: Susanne M. Chase
Date: 04/05/24
1421 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Nathan Jensen
Seller: Dean Drzewiecki
Date: 04/08/24
HAMPDEN
Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Keith Nicoli
Seller: Evan Boyle
Date: 04/10/24
174 Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Paul Yasi
Seller: Irene F. Graves
Date: 04/10/24
HOLLAND
20 May Brook Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Raffi Keshishian
Seller: Dennis Sneade
Date: 04/12/24
529 Old County Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Jill M. Papandrea
Seller: Cormier & Sons Construction
Date: 04/10/24
HOLYOKE
203-205 Allyn St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Lobsang Dolma
Seller: Jonathan D. Aronstein
Date: 04/05/24
4 Center St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: Lia Douillet
Seller: Kenneth Raskauskas
Date: 04/04/24
19 Charles St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $309,900
Buyer: Janice Garcia
Seller: Modern Creative Contractors
Date: 04/08/24
360 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Antonia Santos
Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat
Date: 04/09/24
903 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $212,639
Buyer: PNC Bank
Seller: David A. Caputo
Date: 04/08/24
48-50 Florence Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Beaudry
Seller: Lori L. Beaudry RET
Date: 04/03/24
11 Grant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Nathan Nuttall
Seller: Carl Hartig
Date: 04/12/24
66 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Christian F. Figueroa
Seller: Larry T. Camus
Date: 04/05/24
6 Keefe Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Peter Lustenberger
Seller: Carolyn E. Lustenberger
Date: 04/01/24
78-82 Newton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Principia Holdings LLC
Seller: Alecto RT
Date: 04/05/24
58 Waldo St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Venetia M. Guerrasio
Seller: Jonathan Mills
Date: 04/11/24
LONGMEADOW
67 Birchwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Timothy Mulcahy
Seller: Kenneth R. Henrikson
Date: 04/03/24
50 Oak Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Daniel G. Capretta
Seller: Quercus Properties LLC
Date: 04/08/24
21 Salem Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $678,000
Buyer: Ivan Soares
Seller: Robert W. Sullivan
Date: 04/08/24
51 Wellesley Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Mohamed A. Aliyar
Seller: Tran T. Le
Date: 04/05/24
LUDLOW
Balsam Hill Road, Lot 71
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $177,150
Buyer: Robert C. Lattanzi
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 04/04/24
22 Bristol St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Samuel Cobb
Seller: Antonio Afonso
Date: 04/11/24
306 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Kayla Bolduc
Seller: Vincent Fuda
Date: 04/12/24
Equinox Pass Lot 89
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $177,400
Buyer: Richard Young
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 04/12/24
238 Holyoke St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: Alexander Pena
Seller: Jonathan P. Kielbania
Date: 04/12/24
162 James St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Jansson
Seller: Waiwai RT
Date: 04/09/24
64 Kirkland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Brandy E. Alexander-Zuber
Seller: Edward J. Rondeau
Date: 04/01/24
61 Lawton St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Gilbert Palatino
Seller: Brian P. Andraca
Date: 04/08/24
52 Skyridge St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Alexandria L. Florence
Seller: Sarah M. Pascale
Date: 04/05/24
53 Stevens St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $322,500
Buyer: Zecarlos Roxo
Seller: Carol J. Jorge
Date: 04/04/24
123 Westerly Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Erwin A. Enderle
Seller: Dino J. Dangelo
Date: 04/05/24
75 White St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $309,900
Buyer: Jonathan Kielbania
Seller: MJ Real Estate LLC
Date: 04/12/24
MONSON
246 Bumstead Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Robert E. Flynn
Seller: Joyce A. Pikul
Date: 04/11/24
66 Margaret St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Lillibridge
Seller: Carol A. Snyder
Date: 04/05/24
32 Stebbins Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Lauren Czarniecki
Seller: Sarah Beauchemin
Date: 04/04/24
4 Stewart Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $291,252
Buyer: RMF Buyout Acquisition TR
Seller: Norma M. Germain
Date: 04/08/24
PALMER
55 Buckland St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $329,500
Buyer: Nicholas McAlley
Seller: Laura M. Brown
Date: 04/05/24
4113-4115 Church St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Evan Crossman
Seller: Jonathan A. Marcinkiewicz
Date: 04/10/24
4293-4295 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: J. & M. Premier Properties LLC
Date: 04/04/24
57 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Luis A. Ayala
Seller: Elizabeth Tellier
Date: 04/12/24
34 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Joshua T. Smith
Seller: Edward R. St. Amand TR
Date: 04/10/24
SPRINGFIELD
81 Adams St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $197,500
Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC
Seller: Janis A. Grimaldi
Date: 04/03/24
33 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Virgilio Santos
Seller: David Martin
Date: 04/01/24
132 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Richard A. Beyer
Date: 04/09/24
56 Audley Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Seller: Martel, John Peter, (Estate)
Date: 04/10/24
43 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $2,090,000
Buyer: S. & G. Realty LLC
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 04/05/24
49 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $2,090,000
Buyer: S. & G. Realty LLC
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 04/05/24
10 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Little Eagle LLC
Seller: Christopher Johnson
Date: 04/03/24
788 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: CRG Properties LLC
Seller: Beverly A. Gay TR
Date: 04/10/24
1112 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $134,550
Buyer: Pinecrest Holdings LLC
Seller: 1090 Boston Road Inc.
Date: 04/10/24
85 Bowles Park
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Carina Marrero
Seller: Lsf8 Master Part TR
Date: 04/08/24
121 Brandon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Lamikco T. Magee
Seller: Thomas Ricks
Date: 04/08/24
365 Cadwell Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $3,100,000
Buyer: 6S T Springfield Mass. LLC
Seller: Cal Rolling Hills LLC
Date: 04/10/24
147 Cedar St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: DD&K Properties LLC
Seller: Carlos Dones
Date: 04/04/24
414 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Migdalia Leon
Seller: C&C Homes LLC
Date: 04/02/24
564 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Lucimar Ribeiro
Seller: Luis A. Villanueva
Date: 04/09/24
86-88 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $356,000
Buyer: Mark E. Bido
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 04/10/24
66 Clydesdale Lane
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Frank J. Gleason
Seller: Paul R. Gramarossa
Date: 04/10/24
70 Coleman St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Marisa Rivera
Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC
Date: 04/12/24
226-228 College St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: DB Investments & Properties LLC
Seller: Etabav RT
Date: 04/08/24
64 Colonial Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Juan L. Vazquez-Mercado
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 04/10/24
791 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: CRG Properties LLC
Seller: Beverly A. Gay TR
Date: 04/10/24
137 Croyden Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,850
Buyer: Brooke Eddy
Seller: Joy E. Levine
Date: 04/11/24
82 Crystal Brook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Hirving Henriquez
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 04/04/24
189 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Moises A. Bonilla
Seller: Jefferson Barros
Date: 04/12/24
80 Embassy Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Langat
Seller: Monaghan, Marilyn Ruth, (Estate)
Date: 04/12/24
53-55 Fernwold St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Jose N. Arenas-Caceres
Seller: Corey A. Diaz
Date: 04/12/24
28 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Petrika Jankulla
Seller: Earl Andrews
Date: 04/03/24
68 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Augustin H. Hernandez
Seller: AK & M Properties & Estates LLC
Date: 04/12/24
132 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: 716 Spring Valley LLC
Date: 04/05/24
136 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: 716 Spring Valley LLC
Date: 04/05/24
97 Groveland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: James W. Fiore
Seller: Linda Zolendziewski
Date: 04/09/24
61 Harmon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Imayrin Padua
Seller: Henry D. Champagne
Date: 04/04/24
162 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Jonathan P. Lafrenaye
Seller: Matthew R. Lillibridge
Date: 04/05/24
65 Hollywood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Kelli L. Phillips
Seller: Sullivan Property Preservation
Date: 04/09/24
50 Home St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jacob Martinez
Seller: Keefe, Richard P., (Estate)
Date: 04/12/24
50-52 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Mass. Orange Pleasant LLC
Seller: Trudel C. Allen
Date: 04/01/24
161 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: MLB Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Benjamin L. Lawlor
Date: 04/11/24
148 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Dreamwake Homes Inc.
Seller: Robert, John E., (Estate)
Date: 04/01/24
243 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: Lida Lim
Seller: Blanca I. Valentin
Date: 04/12/24
38 Larchmont St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $249,525
Buyer: Richard MacDonald
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 04/12/24
4-8 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $2,090,000
Buyer: S. & G. Realty LLC
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 04/05/24
15 Lloyd Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Mark Whyte
Seller: Mark S. Goulet
Date: 04/04/24
33-35 Los Angeles St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $355,100
Buyer: Joel Matias
Seller: Robin Sytulek
Date: 04/04/24
119 Maebeth St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Sami Ventriglia
Seller: Guadalupe M. De Friedson
Date: 04/01/24
28-30 Marble St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Barthelemy Properties LLC
Seller: Cherrie Jowers
Date: 04/09/24
21 Marchioness Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $271,500
Buyer: Latoya G. Hallums
Seller: Juliane M. Brayton
Date: 04/10/24
137 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Mildred O. Abrah
Seller: Elite Properties LLC
Date: 04/11/24
57 Massreco St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Yannick Shematsi
Seller: Iris M. Valentin
Date: 04/01/24
84 Meadowbrook Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Pahl
Seller: Sean Stevens
Date: 04/05/24
100-102 Middlesex St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,500
Buyer: Nixilu Romero
Seller: VMC Investments LLC
Date: 04/02/24
151 Monroe St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $306,500
Buyer: Eduar B. Masariegos
Seller: Anthony Bixby
Date: 04/09/24
219 Morton St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Unlimited Property Services LLC
Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC
Date: 04/08/24
210 Navajo Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Andrew F. Delsanto
Seller: Louis Bonavita
Date: 04/05/24
118 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Angel Franco
Seller: Debra A. O’Connor
Date: 04/05/24
87 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Patricia Delarosa
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 04/12/24
1128 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Juan A. Vargas
Seller: Raquel I. Rodriguez
Date: 04/01/24
1964 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $180,400
Buyer: Erin K. Sullivan
Seller: Nancy A. Ainsworth
Date: 04/03/24
35 Patricia Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Linux Holdings TR
Date: 04/12/24
76 Paulk Ter.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Erica Davis
Seller: Jeffrey W. Peristere
Date: 04/11/24
81 Pemaquid St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dawn M. Wanzo
Seller: Chelyka Diaz
Date: 04/12/24
271 Pine St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Rodriguez
Seller: North End Housing Initiative
Date: 04/04/24
110 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Erica M. McAuliffe
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 04/12/24
221-223 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Glenroy A. Henry
Seller: Morgan V. Dibacco
Date: 04/02/24
4 Silas St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Angel Colon
Seller: Thomas, Brenda D., (Estate)
Date: 04/12/24
37 Silver St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Brendan M. Rios
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 04/11/24
3 Smallwood St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Jametrious L. Sourdiffe
Seller: Rafariel Garcia
Date: 04/12/24
South Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: CRG Properties LLC
Seller: Beverly A. Gay TR
Date: 04/10/24
89 Sparrow Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Caridad Jean-Baptiste
Seller: Carrasquillo Fix Up LLC
Date: 04/12/24
162 Springfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $330,500
Buyer: Affluent Circle LLC
Seller: Christine Wyszynski
Date: 04/01/24
691 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Royal Vibe Homes LLC
Seller: M. Mistri LLC
Date: 04/02/24
63 Telbar St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: NSP Residential LLC
Seller: Ajax 2020-D Reo Corp.
Date: 04/11/24
63 Telbar St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $230,700
Buyer: Tammy M. Brown
Seller: NSP Residential LLC
Date: 04/11/24
550 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Andrea P. Allen
Seller: Jenny L. Wiley
Date: 04/12/24
14 Tourigny St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Javier Laboy
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 04/11/24
111 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kelly Summers
Seller: David Roffo
Date: 04/11/24
116-120 William St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Carole A. Calderon
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 04/08/24
58 Willard Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jean L. Saintlouis
Seller: Roy Watson
Date: 04/04/24
1402-1404 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Brandon Loyd
Seller: Jennifer Montalvo
Date: 04/03/24
930-934 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Pak ABQ Property LLC
Seller: SIS Worthington Realty LLC
Date: 04/04/24
940 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Pak Abq Property LLC
Seller: Sis Worthington Realty LLC
Date: 04/04/24
SOUTHWICK
765 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Joseph Hamelin
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 04/04/24
72 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $427,400
Buyer: Miller RET
Seller: RM Blerman LLC
Date: 04/10/24
28 Noble Steed Xing
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Mehmet Mizanoglu
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 04/05/24
WALES
60 Stafford Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: Charliene Casey
Seller: Albert F. Casey
Date: 04/03/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
25 Brice Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Rossi
Seller: Steven R. Rossi
Date: 04/10/24
135 Brookline Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Michael K. Morgan
Seller: Jeet Majhi
Date: 04/04/24
34 City View Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Shannon B. Doyle
Seller: Christopher J. Fontaine
Date: 04/12/24
31 Cottage St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Maxwell D. Foxx
Seller: Arpc LLC
Date: 04/05/24
83 Miami St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Mark R. Turnbull
Seller: Kenneth P. Turnbull
Date: 04/09/24
29 York St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Koch Real Estate Corp.
Seller: Colin Moll
Date: 04/02/24
WESTFIELD
5 Bancroft St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Steven W. Gardner
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 04/08/24
80 Elizabeth Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $466,000
Buyer: Gregory J. Linscott
Seller: Lizette Rodriguez
Date: 04/10/24
4 Greylock St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Jeffrey D. Edinger
Seller: Bernadine M. Laquerre
Date: 04/05/24
34 North Elm St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: North Elm Realty Inc
Seller: Harry E. Theodorakis TR
Date: 04/04/24
4 Ravine Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Nikolas Fiore
Seller: John L. Vershon
Date: 04/11/24
12 Robinson Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: John L. Vershon
Seller: Michael Solek
Date: 04/11/24
28 Smith Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Andrzej Barszcz
Seller: Paula A. Patterson
Date: 04/01/24
21 State St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Devun Nadeau
Seller: Coburn A. Watson
Date: 04/04/24
WILBRAHAM
408 Dipping Hole Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Maureen Pisani
Seller: Nicole A. Lapointe
Date: 04/12/24
4 Iroquois Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: Brandon Lawrence
Seller: Lamica, Robin C., (Estate)
Date: 04/05/24
512 Mountain Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Rafariel Garcia
Seller: Xiuyi Liang
Date: 04/12/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
16 Arbor Way
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $738,000
Buyer: Nan Zhao
Seller: Faheem Ibrahim LT
Date: 04/08/24
63 Cherry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Richard B. Pierce
Seller: Theodore A. Hallstrom
Date: 04/02/24
East Pleasant St., Lot 1
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: YG Pleasant LLC
Seller: Richard B. Spurgin
Date: 04/09/24
East Pleasant St., Lot 2
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: YG Pleasant LLC
Seller: Richard B. Spurgin
Date: 04/09/24
22 Foxglove Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Wade R. Elmore
Seller: Charles P. Sutphin
Date: 04/12/24
35 Maplewood Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Julius J. Rosenthal
Seller: Bodin, D. Joseph, (Estate)
Date: 04/01/24
37 Meadow St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Sabola
Seller: Cheryl M. Sabola
Date: 04/10/24
65 Mount Pleasant
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $670,000
Buyer: Marrs Cottage LLC
Seller: William B. Rosenbaum
Date: 04/10/24
240 Northampton Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Larunamurti LLC
Seller: JELB Properties LLC
Date: 04/04/24
80 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Gregory Gotlieb
Seller: North Pleasant St. Partner
Date: 04/01/24
BELCHERTOWN
68 Cheryl Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $129,564
Buyer: Daniel F. Gualberto
Seller: Susan M. Gualberto
Date: 04/09/24
15 Jasons Way
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Kristofer C. Nite
Seller: Jason A. Overgaard
Date: 04/12/24
North Liberty St., Lot 5
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: David R. Muir
Seller: Steven E. Pomerantz
Date: 04/03/24
52 South Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kristina Nowak
Seller: Hal H. Freeman
Date: 04/12/24
20 Sarah Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Rema Mills
Seller: Shelterwood Mgmt. LLC
Date: 04/11/24
8 Sherwood Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Gergess A. Assaf
Seller: Bryand D. Jamgochian
Date: 04/12/24
Woodland Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Nancy Tougas
Seller: Bell Property Corp.
Date: 04/09/24
GRANBY
100 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Griffin A. Robtoy
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 04/04/24
HADLEY
72 North Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Kenneth H. Ozkaptan
Seller: Pelham Rd Partners LLC
Date: 04/08/24
124 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: DNB Properties LLC
Seller: Hadley Reantals LLC
Date: 04/11/24
Shattuck Road (off)
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $950,000
Buyer: Food Bank Of Western Mass.
Seller: John T. Boisvert
Date: 04/08/24
NORTHAMPTON
87 Chapel St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Brandon Hagen
Seller: Judith A. Dion
Date: 04/09/24
88 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Theodore J. Paradise
Seller: Michael G. George
Date: 04/02/24
94 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,185,000
Buyer: Michael G. George
Seller: Theodore Paradise
Date: 04/02/24
177 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Ferree, Louisa, (Estate)
Date: 04/09/24
12 East St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Elaine M. Reall
Seller: Frances C. Corriveau
Date: 04/09/24
Fern St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $162,000
Buyer: Michael J. Hoffman
Seller: Elizabeth Young
Date: 04/05/24
70 Fern St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $421,000
Buyer: Kristen J. Elden
Seller: Elizabeth Young
Date: 04/05/24
Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Lee Feldscher
Seller: Jonathan N. Kelley
Date: 04/11/24
23 Higgins Way
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $901,000
Buyer: Susan Claire Faludi RET
Seller: B. Samuels & N. Ryburn Jret
Date: 04/12/24
41 Hillside Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $910,000
Buyer: Kusmer-Plude Ft
Seller: Irish, Alan J., (Estate)
Date: 04/10/24
PELHAM
2 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Wilson Prop Group LLC
Seller: Robert D. Jackson
Date: 04/05/24
128 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Joseph Famighette
Seller: Copeland Int.
Date: 04/12/24
SOUTH HADLEY
12 Alvord St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $651,000
Buyer: Sarah E. Burns
Seller: Mariann Millard
Date: 04/03/24
258 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Chance Sliwa
Seller: Carol Y. Florence
Date: 04/04/24
275 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Joan G. O’Connell
Seller: Gregory J. Linscott
Date: 04/10/24
465 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Brittany Ankiewicz
Seller: Brett F. Johnson
Date: 04/10/24
SOUTHAMPTON
3 Glendale Woods Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $291,590
Buyer: Donna L. Wright
Seller: David K. Roland
Date: 04/11/24
2 Laurie Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $348,800
Buyer: Ryan Goff
Seller: Gauvin IRT
Date: 04/05/24
5 Parsons Way
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Elisabeth E. North
Seller: Trevor H. Young
Date: 04/01/24
WARE
45 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Dionisio Cepeda
Seller: Edith Modebe
Date: 04/03/24
123 Glendale Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Kristi-Lee Kinney
Seller: Darin M. Snow
Date: 04/11/24
11 Walnut St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Daniel Warsaw
Seller: Kayley L. Jones
Date: 04/12/24
WORTHINGTON
264 Goss Hill Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Grace A. Golden
Seller: Thibaud E. Doultremont
Date: 04/08/24