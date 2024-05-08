The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

76 Ashfield Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Rheanna Bauer

Seller: Deleo, Louis J., (Estate)

Date: 04/01/24

10 Maple St.

Buckland, MA 01341

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: James A. Most

Seller: Seth D. Wilschutz

Date: 04/11/24

COLRAIN

4 Avery Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kristofer J. Billiel

Seller: Lisa J. Genetelli

Date: 04/01/24

25 Phillips Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $453,000

Buyer: John C. Sherman

Seller: Walter H. Keintzel

Date: 04/02/24

GREENFIELD

1 Coombs Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $204,959

Buyer: Fidelity & Guarantee Mortgage TR

Seller: Venture Residential LLC

Date: 04/01/24

28 Davenport Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $627,500

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Xianmei Li

Date: 04/12/24

4 Michelman Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Brittany Billmeyer-Finn

Seller: Douglas Simon

Date: 04/11/24

3 Prospect Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $123,488

Buyer: Brian K. Hall

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Date: 04/01/24

52 Riddell St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Marjorie Altidor

Seller: Adil A. Behadilialboade

Date: 04/02/24

10 Southern Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Flaxington

Seller: Techntech LLC

Date: 04/08/24

MONTAGUE

58 Central St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Danica M. Davis

Seller: Sumwin Corp.

Date: 04/05/24

29 Country Club Lane

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: TM Realty II LLC

Seller: Warren D. Thomas

Date: 04/01/24

30 Country Club Lane

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Tm Realty II LLC

Seller: Warren D. Thomas

Date: 04/01/24

Dry Hill Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: TM Realty II LLC

Seller: Warren D. Thomas

Date: 04/01/24

Fairway Ave.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: TM Realty II LLC

Seller: Warren D. Thomas

Date: 04/01/24

1 Fairway Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: TM Realty II LLC

Seller: Thomas FT

Date: 04/01/24

96 High St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: Jonathan Lord

Seller: Joseph P. Kosewicz

Date: 04/12/24

43 J St., Lot 3

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: James E. Koyama

Seller: Marcel James Viens TR

Date: 04/12/24

7 Keith St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jesse Zabko

Seller: Peter J. Zabko

Date: 04/10/24

163 Montague City Road

Montague, MA 01301

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: TM Realty II LLC

Seller: Warren D. Thomas

Date: 04/01/24

133 Ripley Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kevin J. Ovitt

Seller: Geoffrey R. McDonald

Date: 04/08/24

52 Walnut St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: TM Realty II LLC

Seller: Warren D. Thomas

Date: 04/01/24

ORANGE

8 Fieldstone Dr.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $291,500

Buyer: Jahmall M. Jones

Seller: Tarrah C. Hart

Date: 04/05/24

29 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: William J. Saben

Seller: Ralph O. Blair

Date: 04/03/24

524 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Claude Niyonzima

Seller: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Date: 04/10/24

20 Victor Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Todd J. Bernard

Seller: Ryan T. King

Date: 04/08/24

SUNDERLAND

153 Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $439,000

Buyer: DNB Properties LLC

Seller: Sunderland Rentals LLC

Date: 04/11/24

118 North Main St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: DNB Properties LLC

Seller: Sunderland Rentals LLC

Date: 04/11/24

WARWICK

600 Orange Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kathryn Woods

Seller: Alana L. Mankowsky

Date: 04/05/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

115 Anthony St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $249,500

Buyer: Kmak LLC

Seller: Alicia C. St. Laurent

Date: 04/09/24

738 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jamison C. Gottier

Seller: Lindsey, Patricia A., (Estate)

Date: 04/11/24

36 Central St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Nres LLC

Seller: Perillo, Margaret E., (Estate)

Date: 04/04/24

28 Florida Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Marion Montagna IRT

Date: 04/11/24

118 Forest Hill Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Edward C. Anderson

Seller: Alan Rogers

Date: 04/05/24

108 Franklin St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: John E. Cassidy

Seller: Hassan Saleh

Date: 04/02/24

18 Katy Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $492,500

Buyer: Carlos Mukanu

Seller: Douglas Dichard

Date: 04/12/24

148 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Silverbrook Environmental LLC

Seller: Thomas Gallagher

Date: 04/01/24

239 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rosa C. Saravia

Seller: Our Town Home Buyers LLC

Date: 04/02/24

36 Taft St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Daniel Sanchez

Seller: F. H. B. Realty LLP

Date: 04/12/24

BRIMFIELD

4 Hall Place

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Christopher Beesley

Seller: Christina Cassell

Date: 04/08/24

CHICOPEE

14 Blanchwood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Alison Lonczak

Seller: Cac Marketing LLC

Date: 04/08/24

713 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $137,310

Buyer: Soundview Hm Loa T. 2006-O

Seller: Mary Nadeau

Date: 04/11/24

1154 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Hannah L. Enscoe

Seller: Scott, Susan S., (Estate)

Date: 04/02/24

322 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Vasyl Levchyk

Seller: Daniel Burgos

Date: 04/11/24

28 Glenwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Miguel F. Ribeiro

Seller: Beverly A. Los

Date: 04/02/24

2 Lucretia Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Miguel A. Colon-Lopez

Seller: Kevin A. Joly

Date: 04/05/24

60 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $201,500

Buyer: Aldo Properties LLC

Seller: Darlene Stewart-Hernandez

Date: 04/05/24

243 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Robert E. McQueen

Seller: Roger L. Kubik IRT

Date: 04/11/24

20 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Junior Ndikidjang

Seller: Resolute RT

Date: 04/05/24

31 Rose St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Jonah Holdings LLC

Seller: Home LLC

Date: 04/04/24

47 Royal St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $372,500

Buyer: Angel G. Martinez

Seller: Yanjun Yang

Date: 04/03/24

24 Summer St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $309,999

Buyer: Arnaldo Graceski

Seller: Bergeron, Jane C., (Estate)

Date: 04/11/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

42 Favorite Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Peter & Elizabeth RET

Seller: Panter NT

Date: 04/12/24

Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Panini Properties Ma LLC

Seller: East Longmeadow Group Investors LLC

Date: 04/12/24

45 Young Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Brianna Jackson

Seller: Keith R. Bazinet

Date: 04/01/24

GRANVILLE

904 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $547,500

Buyer: Tanya M. Laveck

Seller: Susanne M. Chase

Date: 04/05/24

1421 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Nathan Jensen

Seller: Dean Drzewiecki

Date: 04/08/24

HAMPDEN

Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Keith Nicoli

Seller: Evan Boyle

Date: 04/10/24

174 Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Paul Yasi

Seller: Irene F. Graves

Date: 04/10/24

HOLLAND

20 May Brook Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Raffi Keshishian

Seller: Dennis Sneade

Date: 04/12/24

529 Old County Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Jill M. Papandrea

Seller: Cormier & Sons Construction

Date: 04/10/24

HOLYOKE

203-205 Allyn St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Lobsang Dolma

Seller: Jonathan D. Aronstein

Date: 04/05/24

4 Center St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Lia Douillet

Seller: Kenneth Raskauskas

Date: 04/04/24

19 Charles St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $309,900

Buyer: Janice Garcia

Seller: Modern Creative Contractors

Date: 04/08/24

360 Chestnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Antonia Santos

Seller: Greater Springfield Habitat

Date: 04/09/24

903 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $212,639

Buyer: PNC Bank

Seller: David A. Caputo

Date: 04/08/24

48-50 Florence Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Beaudry

Seller: Lori L. Beaudry RET

Date: 04/03/24

11 Grant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Nathan Nuttall

Seller: Carl Hartig

Date: 04/12/24

66 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Christian F. Figueroa

Seller: Larry T. Camus

Date: 04/05/24

6 Keefe Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Peter Lustenberger

Seller: Carolyn E. Lustenberger

Date: 04/01/24

78-82 Newton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Principia Holdings LLC

Seller: Alecto RT

Date: 04/05/24

58 Waldo St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Venetia M. Guerrasio

Seller: Jonathan Mills

Date: 04/11/24

LONGMEADOW

67 Birchwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Timothy Mulcahy

Seller: Kenneth R. Henrikson

Date: 04/03/24

50 Oak Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Daniel G. Capretta

Seller: Quercus Properties LLC

Date: 04/08/24

21 Salem Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $678,000

Buyer: Ivan Soares

Seller: Robert W. Sullivan

Date: 04/08/24

51 Wellesley Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Mohamed A. Aliyar

Seller: Tran T. Le

Date: 04/05/24

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road, Lot 71

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $177,150

Buyer: Robert C. Lattanzi

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 04/04/24

22 Bristol St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Samuel Cobb

Seller: Antonio Afonso

Date: 04/11/24

306 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Kayla Bolduc

Seller: Vincent Fuda

Date: 04/12/24

Equinox Pass Lot 89

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $177,400

Buyer: Richard Young

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 04/12/24

238 Holyoke St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: Alexander Pena

Seller: Jonathan P. Kielbania

Date: 04/12/24

162 James St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Jansson

Seller: Waiwai RT

Date: 04/09/24

64 Kirkland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Brandy E. Alexander-Zuber

Seller: Edward J. Rondeau

Date: 04/01/24

61 Lawton St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Gilbert Palatino

Seller: Brian P. Andraca

Date: 04/08/24

52 Skyridge St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Alexandria L. Florence

Seller: Sarah M. Pascale

Date: 04/05/24

53 Stevens St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $322,500

Buyer: Zecarlos Roxo

Seller: Carol J. Jorge

Date: 04/04/24

123 Westerly Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Erwin A. Enderle

Seller: Dino J. Dangelo

Date: 04/05/24

75 White St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $309,900

Buyer: Jonathan Kielbania

Seller: MJ Real Estate LLC

Date: 04/12/24

MONSON

246 Bumstead Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Robert E. Flynn

Seller: Joyce A. Pikul

Date: 04/11/24

66 Margaret St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Lillibridge

Seller: Carol A. Snyder

Date: 04/05/24

32 Stebbins Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Lauren Czarniecki

Seller: Sarah Beauchemin

Date: 04/04/24

4 Stewart Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $291,252

Buyer: RMF Buyout Acquisition TR

Seller: Norma M. Germain

Date: 04/08/24

PALMER

55 Buckland St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $329,500

Buyer: Nicholas McAlley

Seller: Laura M. Brown

Date: 04/05/24

4113-4115 Church St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Evan Crossman

Seller: Jonathan A. Marcinkiewicz

Date: 04/10/24

4293-4295 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: J. & M. Premier Properties LLC

Date: 04/04/24

57 Springfield St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Luis A. Ayala

Seller: Elizabeth Tellier

Date: 04/12/24

34 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Joshua T. Smith

Seller: Edward R. St. Amand TR

Date: 04/10/24

SPRINGFIELD

81 Adams St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $197,500

Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC

Seller: Janis A. Grimaldi

Date: 04/03/24

33 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Virgilio Santos

Seller: David Martin

Date: 04/01/24

132 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: Richard A. Beyer

Date: 04/09/24

56 Audley Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Seller: Martel, John Peter, (Estate)

Date: 04/10/24

43 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $2,090,000

Buyer: S. & G. Realty LLC

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 04/05/24

49 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $2,090,000

Buyer: S. & G. Realty LLC

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 04/05/24

10 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Little Eagle LLC

Seller: Christopher Johnson

Date: 04/03/24

788 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: CRG Properties LLC

Seller: Beverly A. Gay TR

Date: 04/10/24

1112 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $134,550

Buyer: Pinecrest Holdings LLC

Seller: 1090 Boston Road Inc.

Date: 04/10/24

85 Bowles Park

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Carina Marrero

Seller: Lsf8 Master Part TR

Date: 04/08/24

121 Brandon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Lamikco T. Magee

Seller: Thomas Ricks

Date: 04/08/24

365 Cadwell Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $3,100,000

Buyer: 6S T Springfield Mass. LLC

Seller: Cal Rolling Hills LLC

Date: 04/10/24

147 Cedar St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: DD&K Properties LLC

Seller: Carlos Dones

Date: 04/04/24

414 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Migdalia Leon

Seller: C&C Homes LLC

Date: 04/02/24

564 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Lucimar Ribeiro

Seller: Luis A. Villanueva

Date: 04/09/24

86-88 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $356,000

Buyer: Mark E. Bido

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 04/10/24

66 Clydesdale Lane

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Frank J. Gleason

Seller: Paul R. Gramarossa

Date: 04/10/24

70 Coleman St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Marisa Rivera

Seller: Phantom Holdings LLC

Date: 04/12/24

226-228 College St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: DB Investments & Properties LLC

Seller: Etabav RT

Date: 04/08/24

64 Colonial Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Juan L. Vazquez-Mercado

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 04/10/24

791 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: CRG Properties LLC

Seller: Beverly A. Gay TR

Date: 04/10/24

137 Croyden Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,850

Buyer: Brooke Eddy

Seller: Joy E. Levine

Date: 04/11/24

82 Crystal Brook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Hirving Henriquez

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 04/04/24

189 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Moises A. Bonilla

Seller: Jefferson Barros

Date: 04/12/24

80 Embassy Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Langat

Seller: Monaghan, Marilyn Ruth, (Estate)

Date: 04/12/24

53-55 Fernwold St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Jose N. Arenas-Caceres

Seller: Corey A. Diaz

Date: 04/12/24

28 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Petrika Jankulla

Seller: Earl Andrews

Date: 04/03/24

68 Forest Park Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Augustin H. Hernandez

Seller: AK & M Properties & Estates LLC

Date: 04/12/24

132 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: 716 Spring Valley LLC

Date: 04/05/24

136 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: 716 Spring Valley LLC

Date: 04/05/24

97 Groveland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: James W. Fiore

Seller: Linda Zolendziewski

Date: 04/09/24

61 Harmon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Imayrin Padua

Seller: Henry D. Champagne

Date: 04/04/24

162 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Jonathan P. Lafrenaye

Seller: Matthew R. Lillibridge

Date: 04/05/24

65 Hollywood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Kelli L. Phillips

Seller: Sullivan Property Preservation

Date: 04/09/24

50 Home St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jacob Martinez

Seller: Keefe, Richard P., (Estate)

Date: 04/12/24

50-52 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Mass. Orange Pleasant LLC

Seller: Trudel C. Allen

Date: 04/01/24

161 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: MLB Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Benjamin L. Lawlor

Date: 04/11/24

148 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Dreamwake Homes Inc.

Seller: Robert, John E., (Estate)

Date: 04/01/24

243 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: Lida Lim

Seller: Blanca I. Valentin

Date: 04/12/24

38 Larchmont St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $249,525

Buyer: Richard MacDonald

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 04/12/24

4-8 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $2,090,000

Buyer: S. & G. Realty LLC

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 04/05/24

15 Lloyd Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Mark Whyte

Seller: Mark S. Goulet

Date: 04/04/24

33-35 Los Angeles St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $355,100

Buyer: Joel Matias

Seller: Robin Sytulek

Date: 04/04/24

119 Maebeth St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Sami Ventriglia

Seller: Guadalupe M. De Friedson

Date: 04/01/24

28-30 Marble St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Barthelemy Properties LLC

Seller: Cherrie Jowers

Date: 04/09/24

21 Marchioness Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $271,500

Buyer: Latoya G. Hallums

Seller: Juliane M. Brayton

Date: 04/10/24

137 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Mildred O. Abrah

Seller: Elite Properties LLC

Date: 04/11/24

57 Massreco St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Yannick Shematsi

Seller: Iris M. Valentin

Date: 04/01/24

84 Meadowbrook Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Pahl

Seller: Sean Stevens

Date: 04/05/24

100-102 Middlesex St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,500

Buyer: Nixilu Romero

Seller: VMC Investments LLC

Date: 04/02/24

151 Monroe St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $306,500

Buyer: Eduar B. Masariegos

Seller: Anthony Bixby

Date: 04/09/24

219 Morton St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Unlimited Property Services LLC

Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC

Date: 04/08/24

210 Navajo Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Andrew F. Delsanto

Seller: Louis Bonavita

Date: 04/05/24

118 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Angel Franco

Seller: Debra A. O’Connor

Date: 04/05/24

87 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Patricia Delarosa

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 04/12/24

1128 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Juan A. Vargas

Seller: Raquel I. Rodriguez

Date: 04/01/24

1964 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $180,400

Buyer: Erin K. Sullivan

Seller: Nancy A. Ainsworth

Date: 04/03/24

35 Patricia Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Linux Holdings TR

Date: 04/12/24

76 Paulk Ter.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Erica Davis

Seller: Jeffrey W. Peristere

Date: 04/11/24

81 Pemaquid St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dawn M. Wanzo

Seller: Chelyka Diaz

Date: 04/12/24

271 Pine St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Rodriguez

Seller: North End Housing Initiative

Date: 04/04/24

110 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Erica M. McAuliffe

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 04/12/24

221-223 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Glenroy A. Henry

Seller: Morgan V. Dibacco

Date: 04/02/24

4 Silas St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Angel Colon

Seller: Thomas, Brenda D., (Estate)

Date: 04/12/24

37 Silver St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Brendan M. Rios

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 04/11/24

3 Smallwood St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Jametrious L. Sourdiffe

Seller: Rafariel Garcia

Date: 04/12/24

South Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: CRG Properties LLC

Seller: Beverly A. Gay TR

Date: 04/10/24

89 Sparrow Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Caridad Jean-Baptiste

Seller: Carrasquillo Fix Up LLC

Date: 04/12/24

162 Springfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $330,500

Buyer: Affluent Circle LLC

Seller: Christine Wyszynski

Date: 04/01/24

691 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Royal Vibe Homes LLC

Seller: M. Mistri LLC

Date: 04/02/24

63 Telbar St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: NSP Residential LLC

Seller: Ajax 2020-D Reo Corp.

Date: 04/11/24

63 Telbar St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $230,700

Buyer: Tammy M. Brown

Seller: NSP Residential LLC

Date: 04/11/24

550 Tiffany St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Andrea P. Allen

Seller: Jenny L. Wiley

Date: 04/12/24

14 Tourigny St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Javier Laboy

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 04/11/24

111 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kelly Summers

Seller: David Roffo

Date: 04/11/24

116-120 William St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Carole A. Calderon

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 04/08/24

58 Willard Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jean L. Saintlouis

Seller: Roy Watson

Date: 04/04/24

1402-1404 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $331,000

Buyer: Brandon Loyd

Seller: Jennifer Montalvo

Date: 04/03/24

930-934 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Pak ABQ Property LLC

Seller: SIS Worthington Realty LLC

Date: 04/04/24

940 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Pak Abq Property LLC

Seller: Sis Worthington Realty LLC

Date: 04/04/24

SOUTHWICK

765 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Joseph Hamelin

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 04/04/24

72 Granville Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $427,400

Buyer: Miller RET

Seller: RM Blerman LLC

Date: 04/10/24

28 Noble Steed Xing

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Mehmet Mizanoglu

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 04/05/24

WALES

60 Stafford Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Charliene Casey

Seller: Albert F. Casey

Date: 04/03/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

25 Brice Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Rossi

Seller: Steven R. Rossi

Date: 04/10/24

135 Brookline Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Michael K. Morgan

Seller: Jeet Majhi

Date: 04/04/24

34 City View Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Shannon B. Doyle

Seller: Christopher J. Fontaine

Date: 04/12/24

31 Cottage St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Maxwell D. Foxx

Seller: Arpc LLC

Date: 04/05/24

83 Miami St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Mark R. Turnbull

Seller: Kenneth P. Turnbull

Date: 04/09/24

29 York St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Koch Real Estate Corp.

Seller: Colin Moll

Date: 04/02/24

WESTFIELD

5 Bancroft St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Steven W. Gardner

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 04/08/24

80 Elizabeth Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $466,000

Buyer: Gregory J. Linscott

Seller: Lizette Rodriguez

Date: 04/10/24

4 Greylock St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Jeffrey D. Edinger

Seller: Bernadine M. Laquerre

Date: 04/05/24

34 North Elm St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: North Elm Realty Inc

Seller: Harry E. Theodorakis TR

Date: 04/04/24

4 Ravine Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Nikolas Fiore

Seller: John L. Vershon

Date: 04/11/24

12 Robinson Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: John L. Vershon

Seller: Michael Solek

Date: 04/11/24

28 Smith Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Andrzej Barszcz

Seller: Paula A. Patterson

Date: 04/01/24

21 State St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Devun Nadeau

Seller: Coburn A. Watson

Date: 04/04/24

WILBRAHAM

408 Dipping Hole Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Maureen Pisani

Seller: Nicole A. Lapointe

Date: 04/12/24

4 Iroquois Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $770,000

Buyer: Brandon Lawrence

Seller: Lamica, Robin C., (Estate)

Date: 04/05/24

512 Mountain Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Rafariel Garcia

Seller: Xiuyi Liang

Date: 04/12/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

16 Arbor Way

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $738,000

Buyer: Nan Zhao

Seller: Faheem Ibrahim LT

Date: 04/08/24

63 Cherry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Richard B. Pierce

Seller: Theodore A. Hallstrom

Date: 04/02/24

East Pleasant St., Lot 1

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: YG Pleasant LLC

Seller: Richard B. Spurgin

Date: 04/09/24

East Pleasant St., Lot 2

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: YG Pleasant LLC

Seller: Richard B. Spurgin

Date: 04/09/24

22 Foxglove Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Wade R. Elmore

Seller: Charles P. Sutphin

Date: 04/12/24

35 Maplewood Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Julius J. Rosenthal

Seller: Bodin, D. Joseph, (Estate)

Date: 04/01/24

37 Meadow St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Sabola

Seller: Cheryl M. Sabola

Date: 04/10/24

65 Mount Pleasant

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $670,000

Buyer: Marrs Cottage LLC

Seller: William B. Rosenbaum

Date: 04/10/24

240 Northampton Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Larunamurti LLC

Seller: JELB Properties LLC

Date: 04/04/24

80 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Gregory Gotlieb

Seller: North Pleasant St. Partner

Date: 04/01/24

BELCHERTOWN

68 Cheryl Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $129,564

Buyer: Daniel F. Gualberto

Seller: Susan M. Gualberto

Date: 04/09/24

15 Jasons Way

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Kristofer C. Nite

Seller: Jason A. Overgaard

Date: 04/12/24

North Liberty St., Lot 5

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: David R. Muir

Seller: Steven E. Pomerantz

Date: 04/03/24

52 South Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kristina Nowak

Seller: Hal H. Freeman

Date: 04/12/24

20 Sarah Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Rema Mills

Seller: Shelterwood Mgmt. LLC

Date: 04/11/24

8 Sherwood Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Gergess A. Assaf

Seller: Bryand D. Jamgochian

Date: 04/12/24

Woodland Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Nancy Tougas

Seller: Bell Property Corp.

Date: 04/09/24

GRANBY

100 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Griffin A. Robtoy

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 04/04/24

HADLEY

72 North Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Kenneth H. Ozkaptan

Seller: Pelham Rd Partners LLC

Date: 04/08/24

124 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: DNB Properties LLC

Seller: Hadley Reantals LLC

Date: 04/11/24

Shattuck Road (off)

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $950,000

Buyer: Food Bank Of Western Mass.

Seller: John T. Boisvert

Date: 04/08/24

NORTHAMPTON

87 Chapel St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Brandon Hagen

Seller: Judith A. Dion

Date: 04/09/24

88 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Theodore J. Paradise

Seller: Michael G. George

Date: 04/02/24

94 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,185,000

Buyer: Michael G. George

Seller: Theodore Paradise

Date: 04/02/24

177 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Ferree, Louisa, (Estate)

Date: 04/09/24

12 East St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Elaine M. Reall

Seller: Frances C. Corriveau

Date: 04/09/24

Fern St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $162,000

Buyer: Michael J. Hoffman

Seller: Elizabeth Young

Date: 04/05/24

70 Fern St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $421,000

Buyer: Kristen J. Elden

Seller: Elizabeth Young

Date: 04/05/24

Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Lee Feldscher

Seller: Jonathan N. Kelley

Date: 04/11/24

23 Higgins Way

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $901,000

Buyer: Susan Claire Faludi RET

Seller: B. Samuels & N. Ryburn Jret

Date: 04/12/24

41 Hillside Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $910,000

Buyer: Kusmer-Plude Ft

Seller: Irish, Alan J., (Estate)

Date: 04/10/24

PELHAM

2 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Wilson Prop Group LLC

Seller: Robert D. Jackson

Date: 04/05/24

128 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Joseph Famighette

Seller: Copeland Int.

Date: 04/12/24

SOUTH HADLEY

12 Alvord St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $651,000

Buyer: Sarah E. Burns

Seller: Mariann Millard

Date: 04/03/24

258 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Chance Sliwa

Seller: Carol Y. Florence

Date: 04/04/24

275 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Joan G. O’Connell

Seller: Gregory J. Linscott

Date: 04/10/24

465 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Brittany Ankiewicz

Seller: Brett F. Johnson

Date: 04/10/24

SOUTHAMPTON

3 Glendale Woods Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $291,590

Buyer: Donna L. Wright

Seller: David K. Roland

Date: 04/11/24

2 Laurie Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $348,800

Buyer: Ryan Goff

Seller: Gauvin IRT

Date: 04/05/24

5 Parsons Way

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Elisabeth E. North

Seller: Trevor H. Young

Date: 04/01/24

WARE

45 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Dionisio Cepeda

Seller: Edith Modebe

Date: 04/03/24

123 Glendale Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Kristi-Lee Kinney

Seller: Darin M. Snow

Date: 04/11/24

11 Walnut St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Daniel Warsaw

Seller: Kayley L. Jones

Date: 04/12/24

WORTHINGTON

264 Goss Hill Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Grace A. Golden

Seller: Thibaud E. Doultremont

Date: 04/08/24