BusinessTalk Megan Burke with president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Mass.

Megan Burke says listening to the BusinessTalk podcast featuring Katie Allan Zobel, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Mass., certainly helped her when she interviewed to succeed Zobel in that position. Now, she’s in that job, and it’s her turn to be the guest on the podcast. She talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about everything from her varied background to her vision for the community foundation moving forward. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.