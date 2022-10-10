BusinessTalk with Andrew Melendez, director of Operations of the Latino Economic Development Council
Episode 132: October 10, 2022
George Interviews Andrew Melendez, director of Operations, Latino Economic Development Council
Turning employees into employers. Turning consumers into producers. Those are two of the broad goals behind creation of the Latino Economic Development Council. For the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest editor George O’Brien talks with Andrew Melendez, director of Operations for this agency, about its unique model and mission and the many ways it will measure success. It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.