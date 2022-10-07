Thomas Meshako Appointed President and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank announced the appointment of Thomas Meshako as president and CEO. He was appointed by the board of directors after John Howland’s resignation was accepted by the board of directors. Meshako has more than 40 years of experience in the financial-services industry in New England. He joined the bank in 2016 as treasurer and CFO and will continue in those roles as well until his replacement is hired.

“I want to thank John Howland for his more than seven years as the head of the bank,” said Meshako said. “John’s leadership and direction throughout the unprecedented time of the pandemic and his dedicated and genuine commitment to the communities we serve solidified the bank’s reputation as a community leader. We are grateful for his contributions to the bank and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”