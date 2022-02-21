BusinessTalk with Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai and Ready Credit Used Cars in Springfield
Episode 101: February 21, 2022
Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai and Ready Credit Used Cars in Springfield
On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai and Ready Credit Used Cars in Springfield. The two talk about the current state of the auto industry on President’s Day weekend, and why this all-important, season-starting event will certainly be different in these challenging times of pandemic, inventory shortages, and long waits for desired models. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.