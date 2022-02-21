BusinessTalk with Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai and Ready Credit Used Cars in Springfield

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 101: February 21, 2022

George Interviews Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai and Ready Credit Used Cars in Springfield

On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with  Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai and Ready Credit Used Cars in Springfield. The two talk about the current state of the auto industry on President’s Day weekend, and why this all-important, season-starting event will certainly be different in these challenging times of pandemic, inventory shortages, and long waits for desired models. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

