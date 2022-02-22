Public Health Institute Announces New Staff, Board Members

SPRINGFIELD — The Public Health Institute of Western Mass. (PHIWM) recently announced several new staff and board members. New staff members are:

, a coalition and evaluation manager at the PHIWM, where she provides evaluation and technical assistance for grassroots recipients of Baystate Health’s Better Together funding and oversees the Pioneer Valley Healthy Air Network; and Gabriela Vieyra, a senior research associate. She conducts research and evaluation for the COVID Community Impact Survey (CCIS) and Springfield Healthy Homes Asthma project.

New board members are:

Kimberly Lee , vice president of Resource and Development Branding at MHA. She is an experienced builder of collaborative relationships that support strong, inclusive, and productive communities;

Sarah Morgan, assistant general counsel and interim director of Human Resources at Health New England. She provides strategic leadership and employment law advice to the Human Resource team, including Employee Relations; and

assistant general counsel and interim director of Human Resources at Health New England. She provides strategic leadership and employment law advice to the Human Resource team, including Employee Relations; and Ilana Steinhauer, executive director of Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires. Along with the standard ED responsibilities, she also acts as director of medical services- coordinating patient care across all medical service areas, as well as providing acute and chronic care.