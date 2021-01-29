SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield returned to 24-hour operations effective today, Jan. 29. To meet state guidelines, the casino’s capacity will remain at 25%. Health and safety protocols are in place throughout MGM Springfield. Click here for details about MGM Resorts’ company-wide, seven-point safety plan.

“MGM Springfield returns to 24-hour operations today, and it feels like a step toward a level of normalcy,” said Chris Kelley, president of the Northeast Group, MGM Resorts. “We appreciate everyone having done their part to slow the rise in COVID-19 cases, and we will continue to be vigilant with our health and safety protocols. We are happy to welcome back some team members today, and as the capacity restriction is eased and additional amenities reopen, such as the hotel and Tap, our hope is to welcome back even more.”