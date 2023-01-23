BusinessTalk with Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College

Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College, is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. In a wide-ranging discussion with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, she talks about what might come next for her — she announced last fall that she will moving on to the next stage of her career later this year — and what will likely come next for the area’s community colleges, a key cog in regional economic development efforts. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.