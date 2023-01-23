Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 146: January 23, 2023

George Interviews Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College

Christina Royal

Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College, is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk. In a wide-ranging discussion  with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, she talks about what might come next for her — she announced last fall that she will moving on to the next stage of her career later this year — and what will likely come next for the area’s community colleges, a key cog in regional economic development efforts. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

