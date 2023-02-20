BusinessTalk with Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group
Episode 150: February 20, 2023
Kate Campiti Interviews Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group
Business networking. It’s an art and a science, and a skill that all those in business need to effectively market themselves and their venture. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group, talks at length with BusinessWest Associate Publisher and Sales Manager Kate Campiti about networking and how to thrive as people once again attend conferences, events, and business gatherings. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.