Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group

By 8

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 150: February 20, 2023

Kate Campiti Interviews Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group

Business networking. It’s an art and a science, and a skill that all those in business need to effectively market themselves and their venture. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Emily Leonczyk, executive vice president of the Markens Group, talks at length with BusinessWest  Associate Publisher and Sales Manager Kate Campiti about networking and how to thrive as people once again attend conferences, events, and business gatherings. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

 

