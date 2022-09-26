BusinessTalk with Gabrielle Gould, executive director of the Amherst Business Improvement District
Episode 130: September 26, 2022
George talks with Gabrielle Gould, executive director of the Amherst Business Improvement District
Downtown Amherst was among the regions hardest hit by the pandemic. With more than 30,000 students, faculty, staff, and more gone from the equation, it became, in many respects, a ghost town. But it’s staging a strong comeback as the students and everyone else return and many new businesses open their doors. Gabrielle Gould, executive director of the Amherst Business Improvement District, talks about these developments with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien on the next installment of the BusinessTalk podcast. It’s must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.