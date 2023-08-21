Nominations Now Open for 2023 Women of Impact Awards

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest, the business journal of Western Massachusetts, is now accepting nominations for the sixth annual Women of Impact awards.

In 2018, BusinessWest created the Women of Impact program as a way to honor women in the region who are making an impact and creating positive change.

Women of Impact was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can hail from the world of business, they can also emerge from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of these — in short, we’re recognizing inspirational women on any level.

Nominations for the class of 2023 are due by Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m., and the honorees will be announced in the Oct. 16 issue of BusinessWest.

Nominations should be written with one basic underlying mission: to explain why the individual in question is, indeed, a woman of impact. Visit businesswest.com/women-of-impact-nominations for addional information and a nomination form.

For more information, call Melissa Hallock, Marketing and Events director, at (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or email [email protected].